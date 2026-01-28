Entergy Corporation: Entergy Partners With the American Red Cross To Provide Disaster Relief to Communities Affected by Winter Storm

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / By Cristina del Canto

Entergy is working alongside the American Red Cross to support communities impacted by the severe winter weather. Our annual $250,000 disaster relief grant, donated by Entergy shareholders, enables the American Red Cross to provide essential supplies, food, water and shelter to those affected across our service area in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

"We are grateful to have the American Red Cross as our partner during these crucial times. Their support enables us to enhance our efforts in serving our communities and ensures that our customers have access to safe, warm places and essential resources," said Patty Riddlebarger, Entergy's vice president of corporate social responsibility.

As our crews continue efforts to restore power to those affected by the storm, the collaboration with the American Red Cross helps address the immediate needs of individuals and families in our communities.

Our support across the region:

Arkansas: Red Cross chapters actively monitored the situation following the winter storm. With resources ready to be deployed, the Red Cross was prepared to respond to community needs in coordination with emergency management partners.

Louisiana: The Red Cross and its partners provided support to 21 shelters across the state. Supplies such as blankets, comfort kits, cots, water, and snacks were pre-positioned to help those in need. Additionally, Entergy employee volunteers underwent training to assist as shelter workers as demand increased.

Mississippi: In Lee, Bolivar, and Wilkinson counties, the Red Cross opened three shelters. These shelters provided assistance to residents impacted by the cold weather and power outages, with a steady increase in the number of individuals seeking shelter. Essential supplies and food were maintained at all locations, while teams developed feeding strategies for the surrounding rural areas.

Texas: The American Red Cross supported nine shelters throughout Southeast Texas.

