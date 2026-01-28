The "France Defense Market Size and trends, budget allocation, regulations, key acquisitions, competitive landscape and forecast, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides the market size forecast and the projected growth rate for the next five years. The report covers industry analysis including the key market drivers, emerging technology trends, and major challenges faced by market participants. It also offers insights regarding key factors and government programs that are expected to influence the demand for military platforms over the forecast period.

France's defense budget is projected to increase from $66.7 billion in 2025 to $91.8 billion in 2030. This growth is consistent with the policies of the Macron administration, which began with the implementation of the Military Planning Law 2019-25. This law initiated the first phase of the French military's comprehensive modernization program by progressively raising annual spending.

The subsequent Military Planning Law 2024-30, in alignment with NATO's defense spending goals of reaching 3.5% of GDP by 2030, furthers this effort. It aims to enhance defense capabilities by integrating advanced technologies, including unmanned and space systems, and adapting to changing geostrategic conditions. Although the budget's annual growth rate is expected to decrease in the coming years due to the completion of the initial, capital-intensive stages of modernization, current projections estimate a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% from 2026 to 2030, compared to a CAGR of 3.2% from 2021 to 2025.

The acquisitions budget is expected to maintain its upward trajectory in the forthcoming years, escalating from $20.6 billion in 2026 to $29.3 billion in 2030, with a CAGR of 9.1% throughout the forecast period. Historically, budget allocations for acquisitions have consistently risen, climbing from $16.1 billion in 2021 to $20.1 billion in 2025, representing a CAGR of 5.7%.

The average proportion of spending on acquisitions has constituted 28.4% of the total budget from 2021 to 2025. This percentage is anticipated to see a marginal increase during the forecast period, averaging 28.5%. As highlighted in previous annual reports, French defense budget allocations have remained stable over both the historic and forecast periods due to the continued presence of President Macron's administration, which despite recent electoral upheaval will likely maintain consistency on foreign policy and security objectives.

Key Highlights

Drivers of Defense expenditure include Domestic modernization programs, Russia and the invasion of Ukraine and NATO alliance.

Major ongoing procurement program include procurement of SNLE 3G, New Generation Fighter (NGF) Future Combat Air System, H160M

Scope

This report offers a detailed analysis of France's defense market, with market size forecasts covering the next five years. It also offers insights into the strategy, security environment and defense market dynamics of the country.

Defense Budget Assessment: This chapter covers the defense budgeting process, market size forecasts, drivers of expenditure, and allocation analysis. It also examines key market trends and insights.

Military Doctrine and Security Environment: Detailed analysis of military doctrine, strategic alliances, geopolitical dynamics, and the political, social, and economic factors influencing the security environment.

Market Entry Strategy and Regulations: This section elaborates on essential aspects of procurement policy and market regulations, market entry routes, key defense procurement bodies and major deals.

Market attractiveness and emerging opportunities: It evaluates the attractiveness of various defense sectors, indicating cumulative market value, and highlights the top sectors and defense segments by value in the country.

Defense Platforms Import and Export Dynamics: Provides an understanding of the defense platform imports and exports of the country from 2016 to 2024. Both imports and exports of the country are provided in terms of value ($M) and volume (units), categorized by country and sector.

Defense Platform Acquisitions: It offers an overview of defense platform acquisitions by value. It lists current defense procurement schedules for the major ongoing and planned military platforms that have been formulated in the country and elaborates on the reasons leading to the procurement of the same.

Fleet Size: Outlines the current fleet sizes of the Army, Air Force, and Navy, detailing the year of acquisition, units in service, and the prime contractor for the equipment.

Competitive Landscape: Profiles the main defense companies operating in the country, offering insights into their business overviews, latest contracts, and financial results.

