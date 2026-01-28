Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Kupfer und Silber aus Nevada plötzlich wieder im Fokus stehen könnten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
28.01.2026 20:26 Uhr
174 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Estimating Edge Examines What is Shaping Construction Estimating in 2026

BOYNTON BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / Estimating Edge, provider of the leading takeoff and estimating software, The EDGE, and a part of Foundation Software's business portfolio, is sharing new insights into how construction estimating is expected to evolve in 2026 as market uncertainty, cost pressures and technology adoption continue to reshape preconstruction workflows.

As the construction industry enters the year ahead, estimating teams are facing a more complex environment than in past cycles. Demand is expected to vary significantly by sector, material and labor costs remain volatile, and project risk is becoming harder to predict. In response, estimators are being asked to deliver faster bids while also accounting for tighter margins and greater uncertainty.

Estimating Edge has been examining these trends and how they affect estimating priorities, workflows and decision making. Key themes shaping estimating in 2026 include:

  • Uneven demand across sectors requires more selective bidding strategies

  • Continued material price volatility and labor constraints influencing cost assumptions

  • Growing reliance on connected digital workflows and analytics to reduce guesswork

  • Increased emphasis on risk-focused pricing and strategic project selection

Together, these dynamics are pushing estimating teams beyond speed alone and toward stronger insight, scenario planning and data-driven decision making. Traditional, disconnected tools can struggle under these conditions, while integrated estimating workflows make it easier to adjust assumptions, evaluate risk and maintain consistency across bids.

Estimating Edge explores these market and technology shifts further in its new article, "What to Expect in Estimating in 2026," and how they are shaping estimating workflows for the year ahead.

Read the full article here.

About Estimating Edge

Estimating Edge, a Foundation Software company, has been a trusted provider of commercial construction takeoff and estimating software for the roofing, concrete, fireproofing, interior and exterior finishing trades for more than 30 years. For more information, visit www.estimatingedge.com or call (844) 334-3378.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com
(800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
SIllius@foundationsoft.com
(800) 811-5926 x 4823

Partners - Foundation Software

SOURCE: Estimating Edge



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/estimating-edge-examines-what-is-shaping-construction-estimating-1130955

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.