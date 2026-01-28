Estimating Edge Examines What is Shaping Construction Estimating in 2026

BOYNTON BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / Estimating Edge, provider of the leading takeoff and estimating software, The EDGE, and a part of Foundation Software's business portfolio, is sharing new insights into how construction estimating is expected to evolve in 2026 as market uncertainty, cost pressures and technology adoption continue to reshape preconstruction workflows.

As the construction industry enters the year ahead, estimating teams are facing a more complex environment than in past cycles. Demand is expected to vary significantly by sector, material and labor costs remain volatile, and project risk is becoming harder to predict. In response, estimators are being asked to deliver faster bids while also accounting for tighter margins and greater uncertainty.

Estimating Edge has been examining these trends and how they affect estimating priorities, workflows and decision making. Key themes shaping estimating in 2026 include:

Uneven demand across sectors requires more selective bidding strategies

Continued material price volatility and labor constraints influencing cost assumptions

Growing reliance on connected digital workflows and analytics to reduce guesswork

Increased emphasis on risk-focused pricing and strategic project selection

Together, these dynamics are pushing estimating teams beyond speed alone and toward stronger insight, scenario planning and data-driven decision making. Traditional, disconnected tools can struggle under these conditions, while integrated estimating workflows make it easier to adjust assumptions, evaluate risk and maintain consistency across bids.

Estimating Edge explores these market and technology shifts further in its new article, "What to Expect in Estimating in 2026," and how they are shaping estimating workflows for the year ahead.

Read the full article here.

About Estimating Edge

Estimating Edge, a Foundation Software company, has been a trusted provider of commercial construction takeoff and estimating software for the roofing, concrete, fireproofing, interior and exterior finishing trades for more than 30 years. For more information, visit www.estimatingedge.com or call (844) 334-3378.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing

tak@foundationsoft.com

(800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist

SIllius@foundationsoft.com

(800) 811-5926 x 4823

Partners - Foundation Software

SOURCE: Estimating Edge

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/estimating-edge-examines-what-is-shaping-construction-estimating-1130955