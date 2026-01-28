Aegis Capital Corp. Announces the Hiring of a New Managing Director

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / Aegis Capital Corp., - Aegis Capital Corp.(www.aegiscapcorp.com)a full-service wealth management, financial services and investment banking firm is pleased to announce Joseph P McErlean has joined the firm as a Managing Director

Joseph McErlean is an experienced wealth management adviser with over 30 years of experience as a financial professional. Joseph began his career in the financial services industry with Salomon Smith Barney Inc., then went on to gain additional experience working at Janney Montgomery Scott LLC. Prior to joining Aegis Capital, Joseph was with LPL Financial LLC.

Joseph is a graduate of St. Joseph's Prep and Princeton University with an A.B. in Psychology. He has built a business that specializes in providing financial services to people who are building up to and transitioning into retirement. In his community, Joseph is active with St. Ann's Church in Phoenixville, PA and the Phoenixville YMCA. Joseph is dedicated to developing lasting relationships with all his clients and believes in helping them assess their financial goals and participate in the management of their finances.

Robert Eide Aegis' CEO commented: "We welcome Joseph and are honored he turned to Aegis for the next phase of his business. At Aegis, we are committed to helping advisers provide differentiated experiences by delivering innovative capabilities and strategic resources that make it easier for advisers to manage their practices and build long-term value with their clients. We look forward to partnering with Joseph for years to come."

Michael Pata Aegis' Head of Business Development commented:"We are thrilled to welcome Joseph to Aegis and look forward to providing the necessary support, flexibility and autonomy to help him grow his practice and continue to exceed client expectations. With Aegis' support, more advisers are recognizing the importance of freedom and flexibility as they seek ways to differentiate themselves and enhance the client experience.

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation "Aegis" has been in business for over 40 years catering to the needs of private clients, institutions and corporations. Aegis was founded in 1984 and offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.Aegis is able to provide quality service through its primary clearing relationship with RBC Clearing & Custody whose parent company, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY), is one of the world's leading diversified financial services companies. Member: FINRA / SIPC.

