Author J. Schwipps: Heartfelt Middle-Grade Novel Josephine Margaret Belview Launches to Inspire Resilience and Friendship

NAPERVILLE, IL / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / Author Jennifer Schwipps, known for her picture book Where Are You Going, Sammy Snail?, is officially releasing her anticipated middle-grade novel, Josephine Margaret Belview. Written for readers ages 8 to 12, this chapter book explores universal themes of coping with loss, navigating the challenges of a new school, and finding the courage to start over.

Schwipps crafts a tender and relatable story through the eyes of 11-year-old Josie as she begins fifth grade in a new small town, one year after the passing of her father. New classrooms, unfamiliar faces, and unresolved grief follow Josie as she attempts to rebuild her sense of belonging.

"Josie's story is about more than starting school. It is about starting over," says Schwipps. "This book reflects the real emotions children experience when facing change, forming new friendships, and discovering their own inner strength."

Navigating New Beginnings and Unexpected Friendships

The Journey to Belonging
After leaving an expensive suburban home behind, Josie and her mother choose a completely different way of life. The novel captures Josie's first-day anxieties in vivid detail, from worries about teachers and homework to the quiet hope that her best friends, Jack and Jillian, might still be in her classes.

A 'Queen Bee' Encounter
Josie quickly encounters Carla, nicknamed "Miss Ponytail," a confident classmate who seems to represent everything Josie believes she is not. The story realistically portrays the dynamics of peer relationships, showing how Josie learns to be brave, kind, and true to herself, even when facing someone she admits she is "a wee bit envious" of.

Themes of Growth and Empathy
Josephine Margaret Belview explores meaningful themes for middle-grade readers, including grief and healing, resilience, emotional development, and empathy. Josie's journey leads to an unexpected moment of connection with Carla, reinforcing the novel's hopeful message about understanding, compassion, and personal growth.

This novel is an ideal addition to school libraries, works well as a classroom read-aloud, and will resonate with readers who enjoy heartfelt coming-of-age stories and realistic fiction.

Key Information

  • Title: Josephine Margaret Belview

  • Author: Jennifer Schwipps

  • Genre: Middle-Grade Contemporary Fiction, Children's Chapter Book

  • Target Audience: Ages 8 to 12, Grades 4 to 6

  • Core Themes: Friendship, Resilience, Grief and Healing, School Transitions, Emotional Growth

PR & Media Contact:

Dan Wasserman
pr@evrimachicago.com

SOURCE: Author J. Schwipps



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/heartfelt-middle-grade-novel-josephine-margaret-belview-launches-to-inspire-re-1131329

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
