Safe House Project and EdLogics Announce National Partnership to Advance Human Trafficking Education

"Partnership Announcement Coincides with National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, Serving as the Catalyst for this Innovative Educational Initiative"

VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / Safe House Project, a national leader in human trafficking education and victim support, and EdLogics, a national leader in health literacy and consumer health education, today announced a new strategic partnership to deliver accessible, engaging, and impactful human trafficking education nationwide. This collaboration was established in support of January as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, amplifying awareness and action around one of the most critical human rights issues of our time.

Through this partnership, Safe House Project's nationally recognized expertise in human trafficking education will be combined with the EdLogics Platform to deliver interactive, game-based learning experiences covering a wide range of human trafficking and related topics. The initiative is designed to support and strengthen state-level prevention, education, and awareness efforts by providing consistent, high-quality information that is both approachable and impactful.

"Human trafficking is a complex and often misunderstood issue, and education is one of the most powerful tools we have to prevent it," said Thomas Chamberlain, PharmD and CEO of EdLogics. "By partnering with Safe House Project, we're able to take critically important information and deliver it in a way that is engaging, accessible, and scalable at a national level. Our goal is to ensure people don't just see this information - but truly understand it and retain it."

Safe House Project brings years of experience working with states, communities, and organizations to educate professionals, youth, and the public on recognizing, preventing, and responding to human trafficking. By leveraging EdLogics' innovative delivery model, the partnership aims to reach broader audiences while aligning with existing and emerging state initiatives.

"Education saves lives, and awareness is the first step toward action," said Brittany Dunn, Co-Founder and COO of Safe House Project. "This partnership with EdLogics allows us to meet people where they are with education that is not only accurate and trauma-informed but also engaging and easily accessible. Human trafficking is a serious topic that deserves recognition, understanding, and sustained attention - and delivering this education nationally helps support the incredible work happening at the state and community level."

The EdLogics Platform transforms complex and sensitive topics into interactive learning experiences using quizzes, games, videos, and incentives that reinforce key messages and improve knowledge retention. This approach helps make difficult subject matter easier to absorb while maintaining the gravity and importance of the topic.

Established during National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, this partnership underscores a shared commitment to awareness, prevention, and education - while recognizing that meaningful learning happens when people are actively engaged.

"Serious topics don't have to be delivered and forgettable ways," added Chamberlain. "When education is engaging, people learn more, remember more, and I'm more likely to take action. That's exactly what this partnership is about."

If you suspect human trafficking or need help, download Safe House Project's Simply Report app or visit www.simplyreport.com to safely report a tip.

About Safe House Project

www.safehouseproject.org

Safe House Project is a national anti-trafficking organization dedicated to eradicating human trafficking through education, prevention, and comprehensive victim support. Through innovative training programs, technology solutions including Simply Report (an AI-powered reporting platform), and strategic partnerships across hospitality, healthcare, and law enforcement sectors, Safe House Project equips professionals and communities to identify, respond to, and prevent trafficking.

About EdLogics

www.edlogics.com

EdLogics is a digital health education and consumer engagement company transforming the way people learn about health. Through innovative, game-based learning, interactive multimedia content, and reward-driven engagement strategies, the EdLogics Platform delivers a fun, engaging, and personalized educational experience that improves health literacy, empowers individuals to make informed decisions, and promotes positive health behaviors. EdLogics partners with employers, healthcare organizations, academic institutions, and communities to drive meaningful health outcomes and reduce healthcare costs.

