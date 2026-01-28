RLJ Wealth Management: Rebecca Jones, One Of Florida's Top Retirement Advisors, Announces Free Educational Seminars On Minimizing Taxes in Retirement

Experienced retirement advisor addresses growing retirement security concerns with comprehensive tax reduction workshops

DELAND, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / With retirement confidence at historic lows (EBRI 2025 Retirement Confidence Survey), Rebecca Jones, financial educator, author, speaker and retirement specialist, is stepping up to help retirees navigate an increasingly complex financial landscape.

"I've seen firsthand how life's unexpected storms can derail even the most carefully laid retirement plans," said Rebecca Jones,. "I've also witnessed how proper preparation and strategic tax planning can transform those same challenges into opportunities for growth. My mission is to ensure that my clients are equipped with the knowledge and tools they need to weather any financial storm."

Jones is launching a new series of complimentary public education seminars titled "Income Tax Reduction and Estate Tax Elimination." These fast-paced and information 90-minute educational briefings will help retirees understand the critical tax challenges they face and provide actionable strategies to minimize their impact.

Jones's comprehensive workshops will reveal:

Advanced Tax Reduction Techniques : Legitimate strategies to create substantial income tax deductions

Double Taxation Avoidance : How to protect targeted retirement accounts from unnecessary tax burdens

Capital Gains Bypass Methods : Legal approaches to minimize taxes on investment gains

IRA and 401(k) Optimization : Proven methods to reduce or eliminate taxes on traditional retirement accounts

Asset Conversion Strategies : How to transform underperforming assets into reliable income streams

IRS-Approved Tax Strategies: Government-sanctioned approaches that most advisors never discuss

"These aren't theoretical concepts," Jones emphasizes. "Every strategy I'll share has been tested in real-world situations with actual clients. My goal is to give attendees immediately actionable information they can use to start protecting their wealth right away."

Unlike many financial seminars, Jones's workshops focus purely on education. "There's nothing for sale at these events," she clarifies. "Attendees will receive comprehensive action guides, real-world case studies, and practical tools they can implement immediately. My only agenda is ensuring people have the knowledge they need to make informed decisions about their financial future."

The seminars are complimentary and available by invitation only. Space is limited to ensure an intimate, interactive learning environment.

"I encourage anyone in retirement to take advantage of these briefings," Jones concludes. "The strategies we'll cover will help those who want to keep more of what they've earned. In today's environment, knowledge truly is power, and financial education is the best investment you can make."

For more information and retirement resources, call (386) 400-5151 or visit www.rljwealth.com online.

About Rebecca Jones, AIF, CRC

Rebecca Jones is a financial educator, author, speaker and retirement specialist. As the Founder and President of RLJ Wealth Management, Rebecca and her team help successful business owners, executives and widows preserve, protect and pass on their hard-earned savings through tax smart planning. As an Accredited Investment Fiduciary (AIF) and Certified Retirement Counselor (CRC), she leads a team of professionals who design a custom, comprehensive plan that fits each client's unique lifestyle and empowers them to live without worry. When not helping clients, Rebecca loves cooking (especially with her kids), traveling and "retail therapy."

