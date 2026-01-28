Epique Realty Announces Midwest Regional Power Summit in Detroit

A high-energy, agent-focused experience designed to elevate business performance in 2026 and beyond

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / Epique Realty announced today the upcoming Midwest Regional Power Summit, a one-day, high-impact regional event bringing together agents from across the Midwest for a powerful experience centered on growth, leadership, and long-term momentum.

Hosted in Detroit ,Michigan on January 30 at The Sound Board, the summit is designed as an immersive day of inspiration, collaboration, recognition, and actionable coaching. In alignment with Epique Realty's agent-first culture, the Midwest Regional Power Summit is offered at no cost to attending agents, reinforcing the company's commitment to accessibility, investment in people, and community-driven growth.

"This summit is about creating real momentum for our agents," said Josh Miller, CEO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty. "We are intentional about building environments where ideas move quickly, leadership is cultivated, and agents leave with clarity on how to elevate their business in the next chapter."

The event reflects Epique Realty's broader mission to unite agents, elevate performance, and remove barriers to growth across its national footprint.

"At its core, this is an agent-first experience," said Janice Delcid, CFO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty. "By offering this summit at no cost, we are reinforcing our belief that education, leadership, and opportunity should be accessible. This is about sustainable growth, financial confidence, and empowering agents to lead."

Purpose-Built for the Midwest

The Midwest Regional Power Summit is designed to meet agents at every stage of their journey, whether they are building momentum, scaling production, or stepping into leadership roles.

"Our regional summits are where strategy, culture, and execution come together," said Chris Miller, COO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty. "When the right people are in the room, alignment accelerates. This summit is designed to turn shared energy into measurable action."

From a national leadership development perspective, the summit supports Epique's long-term vision for cultivating leaders at every level of the organization.

"These regional summits are critical to how we develop leaders nationally and where Epique culture comes to life," said Jill Lutz, National Director of Leadership at Epique Realty. "They give agents direct access to meaningful training, authentic connection and real-time networking while simultaneously shaping and strengthening the Epique leadership strategy at a national level."

According to Robert Hall, Midwest Regional Director of Leadership, the power of the summit lies in the energy it creates. "This is not theoretical," Hall said. "When you get people excited and aligned around a shared vision, that's when great things happen. Agents will walk away with actionable strategies, stronger relationships, and a renewed sense of purpose that directly impacts how they operate their business."

What Attendees Can Expect

Participants will experience a full day of high-impact programming, including:

Inspiring sessions led by Epique agents

Actionable coaching and business strategies

Engaging panels and open discussions

Agent recognition and celebration

Collaboration with top agents and leaders from across the Midwest

The Midwest Regional Power Summit emphasizes Epique Realty's commitment to leadership development, agent empowerment, and scalable growth. By investing in regional experiences at no cost to agents, Epique continues to strengthen its culture while equipping its community to thrive in 2026 and beyond.

About Epique Realty

Committed to empowering agents to thrive, Epique Realty provides state-of-the-art AI technology, exceptional benefits, and extraordinary support. Now operating in all 50 U.S. states and officially launched in Canada, Epique is reshaping real estate with a foundation of inclusion, innovation, and integrity. By questioning industry norms and putting agents at the center of its universe, Epique is transforming and defining the future of real estate. BeEpique

