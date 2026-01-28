Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.01.2026
ACCESS Newswire
28.01.2026 22:02 Uhr
MOBILTEX Data Ltd.: MOBILTEX Announces Strategic Acquisition of Watering Software to Expand FloPath Business Group

CALGARY, ALBERTA / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / MOBILTEX, a global leader in intelligent infrastructure remote monitoring, has acquired WATERing, an AI-enabled software platform that delivers deep water-network intelligence through advanced modelling, simulation, and predictive analytics. The acquisition accelerates the evolution of MOBILTEX's FloPath Business Group into an AI-powered water-system optimization platform, enabling utilities to move from reactive operations to proactive, data-driven control of their networks.

By fusing live network data from FloPath field devices with hydraulic modelling and predictive analytics, WATERing enables utilities to identify risk, stress points, and abnormal behaviour to prevent service disruptions. WATERing empowers utilities to make quantified operational decisions on the number of sensors and the optimal locations within their network. Operators can test scenarios, optimize pressure, and intervene early by leveraging AI-driven analysis for anomaly detection and operation optimization.

This powerful combination allows innovation-driven utilities to proactively avoid costly pipe failures, emergency repairs, service outages, and related reputational damage.

"We're thrilled to add the WATERing team and technology to the MOBILTEX family," said Ed Quilty, CEO of MOBILTEX. "This acquisition further differentiates our FloPath platform, adding AI-based insights to our network of robust, powerful, easy-to-use, and relatively low-cost devices, helping utilities better manage network pressure to improve service and expand asset life. The integration of WATERing will accelerate our mission to deliver smarter, more resilient water infrastructure for our customers worldwide."

Operational Rationale

End-to-end Network Visibility

The acquisition unites FloPath's high-resolution pressure and flow monitoring with WATERing's online hydraulic simulation and AI-driven analysis, giving utilities a continuous, system-wide view of how their distribution network is behaving. These insights allow operators to move beyond static models and spot pressure imbalances, transient events, and risks as they emerge.

From Raw Data to Field-Ready Decisions

FloPath sensors capture detailed, time-synchronized data across the network, while WATERing's modelling and machine-learning engines translate that data into clear operational guidance identifying where losses are occurring, which assets are at risk, and what adjustments will deliver the greatest impact.

Fewer Failures, Less Water Loss, and Better Service

Utilities gain the ability to pinpoint hotspots, diagnose transient-driven pipe stress, optimize settings, and determine the most effective locations for new monitoring. The result is fewer main breaks, fewer emergency repairs, reduced water loss, and more stable service for customers and communities.

"Joining forces with MOBILTEX and FloPath puts WATERing's capabilities into the hands of more utilities seeking to modernize their operations," said Dr. Idel Montalvo Arango, WATERing Founder. "Together, we are positioned to deliver unprecedented visibility and optimization over water networks at scale."

For more information on MOBILTEX FloPath, please visit MOBILTEX.com/FloPath

For more information on WATERing, please visit WATERing.online

Media Contact: Jonathan Saint
Phone: 403.291.2770
Email: media[at]mobiltex[dot]com

SOURCE: MOBILTEX Data Ltd.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/mobiltex-announces-strategic-acquisition-of-watering-software-to-expan-1131270

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
