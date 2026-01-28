Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) has posted on its investor relations website at ir.cimpress.com its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, in a PDF file called "Q2 Fiscal Year 2026 Quarterly Earnings Document," along with an accompanying spreadsheet with historical financial results and operating metrics.

As previously announced, Cimpress will host a public Q&A session tomorrow, Thursday, January 29, 2026 at 8:00 am ET. The live audio event will be accessible on ir.cimpress.com, and a replay will be available at the same link following the call. We will take live questions via chat, and investors may also presubmit questions any time before 10:00 pm ET today by emailing ir@cimpress.com.

