AXIS Specialty US Services Inc.: AXIS Capital Reports Fourth Quarter Net Income Available to Common Shareholders of $282 Million, or $3.67 per Diluted Common Share and Operating Income of $250 Million, or $3.25 per Diluted Common Share

For the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company reports:

Annualized return on average common equity ("ROACE") of 19.4% and annualized operating ROACE of 17.2%

Combined ratio of 90.4%

Underwriting income of $184 million , an increase of $55 million , or 42% , compared to the fourth quarter of 2024

, Book value per diluted common share of $77.20, an increase of $3.38, or 4.6%, compared to September 30, 2025

For the year ended 2025, the Company reports:

Net income available to common shareholders of $979 million , or $12.35 per diluted common share, and operating income of $1.0 billion , or $12.92 per diluted common share

Return on average common equity ("ROACE") of 17.3% and Operating ROACE of 18.1%

Combined ratio of 89.8%

Underwriting income of $725 million , an increase of $154 million , or 27% , compared to December 31, 2024

, Book value per diluted common share of $77.20 , an increase of $11.93 , or 18.3% , compared to December 31, 2024

Total capital returned to common shareholders of $1.0 billion, including common share repurchases of $888 millionpursuant to our Board-authorized share repurchase program, and common share dividends of $139 million





PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital" or "AXIS" or "the Company") (NYSE: AXS) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Commenting on the 2025 financial results, Vince Tizzio, President and CEO of AXIS Capital, said:

"The fourth quarter capped an outstanding year for AXIS as we continued to drive sustained profitable growth while executing on our specialty strategy. In 2025, we delivered on our stated goals, producing an 18% year-over-year increase in diluted book value per common share, 18.1% operating ROE, 89.8% combined ratio, and record gross premiums written of $9.6 billion, up 7% over the prior year.

"Our insurance business generated excellent results, highlighted by a 9% year-over-year increase in gross premiums written at $7.2 billion and an 86.1% combined ratio. A key driver was our new and expanded business lines, which we believe have significant upside potential. We also saw steady bottom-line performance from our targeted reinsurance business, which produced a 92.6% combined ratio for the year.

"We are now operating consistently as One AXIS, capitalizing on the best opportunities across our chosen markets, generating efficiency gains through our How We Work program, and sharpening our market position as a differentiated specialty leader."

Consolidated Highlights*

Net income available to common shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $979 million, a decrease of $73 million, or 7%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2024

Operating income (1) for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $1.0 billion, an increase of $72 million, or 8%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2024

for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $1.0 billion, an increase of $72 million, or 8%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2024 Underwriting income (2) for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $725 million, an increase of $154 million, or 27%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2024

for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $725 million, an increase of $154 million, or 27%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2024 Net investment income of $767 million for the year, compared to $759 million, an increase of $8 million, or 1%, principally due to income from cash and higher returns on alternative investments

Book yield of fixed maturities was 4.6% at December 31, 2025, compared to 4.5% at December 31, 2024. The market yield was 4.7% at December 31, 2025

The effective tax rates of 13.7% for the quarter and 17.7% for the year were due to pre-tax income in our Bermuda, U.K., U.S., and European operations. Corporate income tax of 15% applied to Bermuda pre-tax income effective January 1, 2025

Total capital returned to common shareholders of $1.0 billion for the year, including common share repurchases of $888 million pursuant to our Board-authorized share repurchase program, and common share dividends of $139 million

Book value per diluted common share was $77.20 at December 31, 2025, an increase of $3.38, or 4.6%, compared to September 30, 2025

Book value per diluted common share increased by $11.93, or 18.3%, for the year, driven by net income, and net unrealized investment gains, partially offset by common share repurchases, and common share dividends of $1.76 per share

* Amounts may not reconcile due to rounding differences.

Footnotes referred to above

1 Operating income (loss) and operating income (loss) per diluted common share are non-GAAP financial measures as defined in SEC Regulation G. The reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measures, net income (loss) available (attributable) to common shareholders and earnings (loss) per diluted common share, respectively, and a discussion of the rationale for the presentation of these items are provided later in this press release.

2 Consolidated underwriting income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined in SEC Regulation G. The reconciliation to net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is provided later in this press release.

Footnotes to page 3

3 All comparisons are with the same period of the prior year, unless otherwise stated.

4 The current accident year loss ratio, excluding catastrophe and weather-related losses is calculated by dividing the current accident year losses less pre-tax catastrophe and weather-related losses, net of reinsurance, by net premiums earned less reinstatement premiums.

5 Current accident year loss ratio, catastrophe and weather-related losses ratio, current accident year loss ratio, excluding catastrophe and weather-related losses, current accident year combined ratio, and current accident year combined ratio, excluding catastrophe and weather-related losses are non-GAAP financial measures as defined in SEC Regulation G. The reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measure, net losses and loss expenses ratio and combined ratio, together with a discussion of the rationale for the presentation of these items, are provided later in this press release.

6 Amounts presented on a constant currency basis are non-GAAP financial measures as defined in SEC Regulation G. The constant currency basis is calculated by applying the average foreign exchange rate from the current year to prior year amounts. The reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measures, together with a discussion of the rationale for the presentation of these items, are provided later in this press release. Variances that are unchanged on a constant currency basis are omitted from the narrative.

Consolidated Underwriting Highlights3

Quarters ended December 31, Years ended December 31, KEY RATIOS 2025

2024

Change 2025

2024

Change Current accident year loss ratio, excluding catastrophe and weather-related losses(4) (5) 56.2 % 55.7 % 0.5 pts 56.3 % 55.7 % 0.6 pts Catastrophe and weather-related losses ratio(5) 2.0 % 5.9 % (3.9 pts) 2.8 % 4.3 % (1.5 pts) Current accident year loss ratio(5) 58.2 % 61.6 % (3.4 pts) 59.1 % 60.0 % (0.9 pts) Prior year reserve development ratio (2.0 %) (1.2 %) (0.8 pts) (1.6 %) (0.5 %) (1.1 pts) Net losses and loss expenses ratio 56.2 % 60.4 % (4.2 pts) 57.5 % 59.5 % (2.0 pts) Acquisition cost ratio 20.3 % 20.1 % 0.2 pts 19.9 % 20.2 % (0.3 pts) General and administrative expense ratio 13.9 % 13.7 % 0.2 pts 12.4 % 12.6 % (0.2 pts) Combined ratio 90.4 % 94.2 % (3.8 pts) 89.8 % 92.3 % (2.5 pts) Current accident year combined ratio(5) 92.4 % 95.4 % (3.0 pts) 91.4 % 92.8 % (1.4 pts) Current accident year combined ratio, excluding catastrophe and weather-related losses(5) 90.4 % 89.5 % 0.9 pts 88.6 % 88.5 % 0.1 pts



Quarter ended December 31,

Gross premiums written increased by $234 million, or 12%, to $2.2 billion with an increase of $199 million, or 12% in the insurance segment, and an increase of $36 million, or 13% in the reinsurance segment.

Net premiums written increased by $158 million, or 13% ($152 million, or 12%, on a constant currency basis (6) ), to $1.4 billion with an increase of $149 million, or 14% in the insurance segment, and an increase of $9 million, or 5% in the reinsurance segment.

), to $1.4 billion with an increase of $149 million, or 14% in the insurance segment, and an increase of $9 million, or 5% in the reinsurance segment. Pre-tax catastrophe and weather-related losses, net of reinsurance, were $30 million ($23 million, after-tax), or 2.0 points, related to the Insurance segment, including $17 million or 1.1 points attributable to Hurricane Melissa. The remaining losses were primarily attributable to other weather-related events.

Net favorable prior year reserve development was $30 million (Insurance: $23 million; Reinsurance: $7 million), compared to $16 million in 2024.

Year ended December 31,

Gross premiums written increased by $639 million, or 7%, to $9.6 billion with an increase of $564 million, or 9% in the insurance segment, and an increase of $75 million, or 3% in the reinsurance segment.

Net premiums written increased by $364 million, or 6%, to $6.1 billion with an increase of $377 million, or 9% in the insurance segment, partially offset by a decrease of $12 million, or 1% in the reinsurance segment.

Pre-tax catastrophe and weather-related losses, net of reinsurance, were $159 million ($127 million, after-tax), (Insurance: $156 million; Reinsurance: $3 million) or 2.8 points, including natural catastrophe and weather-related losses of $137 million or 2.4 points, primarily attributable to California Wildfires, Hurricane Melissa and other weather-related events. The remaining losses of $22 million or 0.4 points were attributable to the Middle East Conflict.

Net favorable prior year reserve development was $87 million (Insurance: $67 million; Reinsurance: $20 million), compared to $24 million in 2024.





Segment Highlights

Insurance Segment

Quarters ended December 31, Years ended December 31, ($ in thousands) 2025

2024

Change 2025

2024

Change Gross premiums written $ 1,898,986 $ 1,700,337 11.7 % $ 7,179,206 $ 6,615,584 8.5 % Net premiums written 1,207,187 1,058,083 14.1 % 4,627,224 4,250,545 8.9 % Net premiums earned 1,162,826 1,026,025 13.3 % 4,291,485 3,926,036 9.3 % Underwriting income 157,572 90,449 74.2 % 597,053 427,866 39.5 % Underwriting ratios: Current accident year loss ratio, excluding catastrophe and weather-related losses 52.5 % 52.2 % 0.3 pts 52.4 % 52.1 % 0.3 pts Catastrophe and weather-related losses ratio 2.6 % 7.8 % (5.2 pts) 3.6 % 5.5 % (1.9 pts) Current accident year loss ratio 55.1 % 60.0 % (4.9 pts) 56.0 % 57.6 % (1.6 pts) Prior year reserve development ratio (2.0 %) (1.2 %) (0.8 pts) (1.5 %) (0.4 %) (1.1 pts) Net losses and loss expenses ratio 53.1 % 58.8 % (5.7 pts) 54.5 % 57.2 % (2.7 pts) Acquisition cost ratio 19.4 % 19.5 % (0.1 pts) 19.1 % 19.5 % (0.4 pts) Underwriting-related general and administrative expense ratio 14.0 % 12.9 % 1.1 pts 12.5 % 12.4 % 0.1 pts Combined ratio 86.5 % 91.2 % (4.7 pts) 86.1 % 89.1 % (3.0 pts) Current accident year combined ratio 88.5 % 92.4 % (3.9 pts) 87.6 % 89.5 % (1.9 pts) Current accident year combined ratio, excluding catastrophe and weather-related losses 85.9 % 84.6 % 1.3 pts 84.0 % 84.0 % - pts



Quarter ended December 31,

Gross premiums written increased by $199 million, or 12% ($193 million, or 11%, on a constant currency basis), attributable to most lines of business.

Net premiums written increased by $149 million, or 14%, reflecting the increase in gross premiums written in the quarter, together with decreased cession rates in liability and professional lines, partially offset by an increased cession rate in accident and health lines.

The current accident year loss ratio, excluding catastrophe and weather-related losses is consistent with recent quarters.

The underwriting-related general and administrative expense ratio increased by 1.1 points, mainly driven by an increase in performance-related compensation costs, together with costs associated with the expansion of underwriting teams and investments in information technology, partially offset by an increase in net premiums earned.





Year ended December 31,

Gross premiums written increased by $564 million, or 9% ($553 million, or 8%, on a constant currency basis), attributable to all lines of business with the exception of cyber lines.

Net premiums written increased by $377 million or 9%, reflecting the increase in gross premiums written in the year, together with decreased cession rates in liability, property and professional lines, partially offset by an increased cession rate in accident and health lines.



Reinsurance Segment

Quarters ended December 31, Years ended December 31, ($ in thousands) 2025

2024

Change 2025

2024

Change Gross premiums written $ 310,721 $ 274,987 13.0 % $ 2,465,308 $ 2,390,304 3.1 % Net premiums written 176,006 167,466 5.1 % 1,494,432 1,506,806 (0.8 %) Net premiums earned 365,649 350,989 4.2 % 1,423,124 1,380,199 3.1 % Underwriting income 26,605 39,053 (31.9 %) 128,093 143,610 (10.8 %) Underwriting ratios: Current accident year loss ratio, excluding catastrophe and weather-related losses 68.0 % 66.0 % 2.0 pts 68.1 % 66.0 % 2.1 pts Catastrophe and weather-related losses ratio - % 0.3 % (0.3 pts) 0.2 % 0.7 % (0.5 pts) Current accident year loss ratio 68.0 % 66.3 % 1.7 pts 68.3 % 66.7 % 1.6 pts Prior year reserve development ratio (1.9 %) (1.2 %) (0.7 pts) (1.5 %) (0.5 %) (1.0 pts) Net losses and loss expenses ratio 66.1 % 65.1 % 1.0 pts 66.8 % 66.2 % 0.6 pts Acquisition cost ratio 23.1 % 21.8 % 1.3 pts 22.2 % 22.0 % 0.2 pts Underwriting-related general and administrative expense ratio 4.7 % 4.0 % 0.7 pts 3.6 % 3.6 % - pts Combined ratio 93.9 % 90.9 % 3.0 pts 92.6 % 91.8 % 0.8 pts Current accident year combined ratio 95.8 % 92.1 % 3.7 pts 94.1 % 92.3 % 1.8 pts Current accident year combined ratio, excluding catastrophe and weather-related losses 95.8 % 91.8 % 4.0 pts 93.9 % 91.6 % 2.3 pts



Quarter ended December 31,

Gross premiums written increased by $36 million, or 13%, primarily attributable to new business in motor lines, and credit and surety lines, together with premium adjustments in credit and surety lines, partially offset by premium adjustments in professional lines.

The current accident year loss ratio, excluding catastrophe and weather-related losses is consistent with recent quarters.

The acquisition cost ratio increased by 1.3 points, primarily related to adjustments attributable to loss-sensitive features in credit and surety, accident and health, and agriculture lines.

Year ended December 31,

Gross premiums written increased by $75 million, or 3% ($94 million, or 4%, on a constant currency basis), primarily attributable to new business and premium adjustments.

Net premiums written decreased by $12 million, or 1% (an increase of $6 million, or 0.4%, on a constant currency basis), reflecting increased cession rates to our strategic capital partners consistent with recent periods.

Investments

Quarters ended December 31, Years ended December 31, ($ in thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024

Net investment income $ 186,992 $ 195,773 $ 766,903 $ 759,229 Net investment gains (losses) 14,584 (108,030 ) 58,950 (138,534 ) Change in net unrealized gains (losses) on fixed

maturities, pre-tax(7) 20,771 (228,736 ) 344,991 125,742 Interest in income of equity method investments 5,783 7,264 9,452 17,953 Total $ 228,130 $ (133,729 ) $ 1,180,296 $ 764,390 Average cash and investments(8) $ 17,032,902 $ 18,097,432 $ 17,052,541 $ 17,409,516 Pre-tax, total return on average cash and investments: Including investment related foreign exchange movements 1.3 % (0.7 %) 6.9 % 4.4 % Excluding investment related foreign exchange movements(9) 1.3 % (0.2 %) 6.2 % 4.8 %

Net investment income decreased by $9 million, or 5%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily attributable to lower income from cash and fixed maturities resulting from lower cash and fixed maturity assets due to the LPT transaction with Enstar that was completed in the second quarter.

Net investment gains (losses) recognized in net income (loss) for the quarter was primarily related to net unrealized gains on equity securities and net realized gains on the sale of fixed maturities.

Change in net unrealized gains (losses) on fixed maturities, pre-tax of $21 million ($21 million excluding foreign exchange movements) recognized in other comprehensive income (loss) in the quarter was due to an increase in the market value of our fixed maturities portfolio, compared to change in net unrealized gains (losses), pre-tax of $(229) million (($153) million excluding foreign exchange movements) recognized during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Book yield of fixed maturities was 4.6% at December 31, 2025, compared to 4.5% at December 31, 2024. The market yield was 4.7% at December 31, 2025.





7 Change in net unrealized gains (losses) on fixed maturities is calculated by taking net unrealized gains (losses) at the period end less net unrealized gains (losses) at the prior period end.

8 The average cash and investments balance is the average of the monthly fair value balances.

9 Pre-tax total return on cash and investments excluding foreign exchange movements is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined in SEC Regulation G. The reconciliation to pre-tax total return on cash and investments, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, also included foreign exchange (losses) gains of $1 million and $(104) million for the quarters ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively and foreign exchange (losses) gains of $130 million and $(63) million for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS DECEMBER 31, 2025 (UNAUDITED) AND DECEMBER 31, 2024 2025 2024 (in thousands) Assets Investments: Fixed maturities, available for sale, at fair value $ 13,018,027 $ 12,152,753 Fixed maturities, held to maturity, at amortized cost 397,430 443,400 Equity securities, at fair value 707,569 579,274 Mortgage loans, held for investment, at fair value 356,840 505,697 Other investments, at fair value 1,027,798 930,278 Equity method investments 227,181 206,994 Short-term investments, at fair value 20,298 223,666 Total investments 15,755,143 15,042,062 Cash and cash equivalents 820,252 2,143,471 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 500,933 920,150 Accrued interest receivable 116,252 114,012 Insurance and reinsurance premium balances receivable 3,244,661 2,826,942 Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses and loss expenses 8,951,763 6,840,897 Reinsurance recoverable on paid losses and loss expenses 673,765 546,287 Deferred acquisition costs 801,778 685,853 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 2,139,294 1,936,979 Receivable for investments sold 12,806 3,693 Goodwill 66,498 66,498 Intangible assets 166,050 175,967 Operating lease right-of-use assets 93,900 92,516 Loan advances made 231,542 247,775 Other assets 887,289 1,038,207 Total assets $ 34,461,926 $ 32,681,309 Liabilities Reserve for losses and loss expenses $ 18,122,256 $ 17,218,929 Unearned premiums 5,825,698 5,211,865 Insurance and reinsurance balances payable 1,882,021 1,713,798 Debt 1,316,710 1,315,179 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 66,380 66,380 Payable for investments purchased 36,982 269,728 Operating lease liabilities 110,095 106,614 Other liabilities 745,349 689,437 Total liabilities 28,105,491 26,591,930 Shareholders' equity Preferred shares 550,000 550,000 Common shares 2,206 2,206 Additional paid-in capital 2,405,792 2,394,063 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 28,431 (267,557 ) Retained earnings 8,181,699 7,341,569 Treasury shares, at cost (4,811,693 ) (3,930,902 ) Total shareholders' equity 6,356,435 6,089,379 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 34,461,926 $ 32,681,309



To facilitate comparison of information across periods, certain reclassifications have been made to prior year amounts to conform to the current year's presentation. These reclassifications did not impact results of operations, financial condition, or liquidity.

AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE QUARTERS AND YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND 2024 Quarters ended Years ended 2025

(Unaudited) 2024

(Unaudited) 2025

(Unaudited) 2024 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenues Net premiums earned $ 1,528,475 $ 1,377,014 $ 5,714,609 $ 5,306,235 Net investment income 186,992 195,773 766,903 759,229 Net investment gains (losses) 14,584 (108,030 ) 58,950 (138,534 ) Other insurance related income 4,383 7,016 23,216 30,721 Total revenues 1,734,434 1,471,773 6,563,678 5,957,651 Expenses Net losses and loss expenses 859,427 831,956 3,288,541 3,158,487 Acquisition costs 310,375 276,273 1,136,469 1,070,551 General and administrative expenses 212,054 189,186 703,931 666,202 Foreign exchange losses (gains) 3,555 (112,090 ) 141,983 (50,822 ) Interest expense and financing costs 16,844 16,761 66,659 67,766 Reorganization expenses - - - 26,312 Amortization of intangible assets 2,396 2,729 9,917 10,917 Total expenses 1,404,651 1,204,815 5,347,500 4,949,413 Income before income taxes and interest in income of equity method investments 329,783 266,958 1,216,178 1,008,238 Income tax (expense) benefit (45,959 ) 19,410 (216,732 ) 55,595 Interest in income of equity method investments 5,783 7,264 9,452 17,953 Net income 289,607 293,632 1,008,898 1,081,786 Preferred share dividends 7,563 7,563 30,250 30,250 Net income available to common shareholders $ 282,044 $ 286,069 $ 978,648 $ 1,051,536 Per share data Earnings per common share: Earnings per common share $ 3.73 $ 3.43 $ 12.52 $ 12.49 Earnings per diluted common share $ 3.67 $ 3.38 $ 12.35 $ 12.35 Weighted average common shares outstanding 75,686 83,380 78,192 84,165 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 76,825 84,695 79,266 85,176 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.44 $ 0.44 $ 1.76 $ 1.76





AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED CONSOLIDATED SEGMENTAL DATA (UNAUDITED) FOR THE QUARTERS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND 2024 2025

2024

Insurance Reinsurance Total Insurance Reinsurance Total (in thousands) Gross premiums written $ 1,898,986 $ 310,721 $ 2,209,707 $ 1,700,337 $ 274,987 $ 1,975,324 Net premiums written 1,207,187 176,006 1,383,193 1,058,083 167,466 1,225,549 Net premiums earned 1,162,826 365,649 1,528,475 1,026,025 350,989 1,377,014 Other insurance related income 254 4,129 4,383 40 6,976 7,016 Current accident year net losses and loss expenses (640,501 ) (248,778 ) (889,279 ) (615,511 ) (232,756 ) (848,267 ) Net favorable prior year reserve development 22,939 6,913 29,852 12,200 4,111 16,311 Acquisition costs (225,952 ) (84,423 ) (310,375 ) (199,606 ) (76,667 ) (276,273 ) Underwriting-related general and administrative expenses(10) (161,994 ) (16,885 ) (178,879 ) (132,699 ) (13,600 ) (146,299 ) Underwriting income $ 157,572 $ 26,605 184,177 $ 90,449 $ 39,053 129,502 Net investment income 186,992 195,773 Net investment gains (losses) 14,584 (108,030 ) Corporate expenses(10) (33,175 ) (42,887 ) Foreign exchange (losses) gains (3,555 ) 112,090 Interest expense and financing costs (16,844 ) (16,761 ) Amortization of intangible assets (2,396 ) (2,729 ) Income before income taxes and

interest in income of equity method investments 329,783 266,958 Income tax (expense) benefit (45,959 ) 19,410 Interest in income of equity method

investments 5,783 7,264 Net income 289,607 293,632 Preferred share dividends 7,563 7,563 Net income available to common shareholders $ 282,044 $ 286,069 Current accident year loss ratio 55.1 % 68.0 % 58.2 % 60.0 % 66.3 % 61.6 % Prior year reserve development ratio (2.0 %) (1.9 %) (2.0 %) (1.2 %) (1.2 %) (1.2 %) Net losses and loss expenses ratio 53.1 % 66.1 % 56.2 % 58.8 % 65.1 % 60.4 % Acquisition cost ratio 19.4 % 23.1 % 20.3 % 19.5 % 21.8 % 20.1 % Underwriting-related general and administrative expense ratio 14.0 % 4.7 % 11.7 % 12.9 % 4.0 % 10.6 % Corporate expense ratio 2.2 % 3.1 % Combined ratio 86.5 % 93.9 % 90.4 % 91.2 % 90.9 % 94.2 %



10 Underwriting-related general and administrative expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined in SEC Regulation G. The reconciliation to general and administrative expenses, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, also included corporate expenses of $33 million and $43 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Underwriting-related general and administrative expenses and corporate expenses are included in the general and administrative expense ratio.

AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED CONSOLIDATED SEGMENTAL DATA FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025 (UNAUDITED) AND 2024 2025

2024

Insurance Reinsurance Total Insurance Reinsurance Total (in thousands) Gross premiums written $ 7,179,206 $ 2,465,308 $ 9,644,514 $ 6,615,584 $ 2,390,304 $ 9,005,888 Net premiums written 4,627,224 1,494,432 6,121,656 4,250,545 1,506,806 5,757,351 Net premiums earned 4,291,485 1,423,124 5,714,609 3,926,036 1,380,199 5,306,235 Other insurance related income 677 22,539 23,216 94 30,627 30,721 Current accident year net losses and loss expenses (2,404,202 ) (971,302 ) (3,375,504 ) (2,261,629 ) (921,181 ) (3,182,810 ) Net favorable prior year reserve development 66,975 19,988 86,963 16,209 8,114 24,323 Acquisition costs (820,324 ) (316,145 ) (1,136,469 ) (766,915 ) (303,636 ) (1,070,551 ) Underwriting-related general and administrative expenses(11) (537,558 ) (50,111 ) (587,669 ) (485,929 ) (50,513 ) (536,442 ) Underwriting income $ 597,053 $ 128,093 725,146 $ 427,866 $ 143,610 571,476 Net investment income 766,903 759,229 Net investment gains (losses) 58,950 (138,534 ) Corporate expenses(11) (116,262 ) (129,760 ) Foreign exchange (losses) gains (141,983 ) 50,822 Interest expense and financing costs (66,659 ) (67,766 ) Reorganization expenses - (26,312 ) Amortization of intangible assets (9,917 ) (10,917 ) Income before income taxes and interest in income of equity method investments 1,216,178 1,008,238 Income tax (expense) benefit (216,732 ) 55,595 Interest in income of equity method

investments 9,452 17,953 Net income 1,008,898 1,081,786 Preferred share dividends 30,250 30,250 Net income available to common shareholders $ 978,648 $ 1,051,536 Current accident year loss ratio 56.0 % 68.3 % 59.1 % 57.6 % 66.7 % 60.0 % Prior year reserve development ratio (1.5 %) (1.5 %) (1.6 %) (0.4 %) (0.5 %) (0.5 %) Net losses and loss expenses ratio 54.5 % 66.8 % 57.5 % 57.2 % 66.2 % 59.5 % Acquisition cost ratio 19.1 % 22.2 % 19.9 % 19.5 % 22.0 % 20.2 % Underwriting-related general and administrative expense ratio 12.5 % 3.6 % 10.4 % 12.4 % 3.6 % 10.2 % Corporate expense ratio 2.0 % 2.4 % Combined ratio 86.1 % 92.6 % 89.8 % 89.1 % 91.8 % 92.3 %



11 Underwriting-related general and administrative expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined in SEC Regulation G. The reconciliation to general and administrative expenses, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, also included corporate expenses of $116 million and $130 million for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Underwriting-related general and administrative expenses and corporate expenses are included in the general and administrative expense ratio.

AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED) OPERATING INCOME AND OPERATING RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY FOR THE QUARTERS AND YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND 2024 Quarters ended Years ended 2025

2024

2025

2024

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income available to common shareholders $ 282,044 $ 286,069 $ 978,648 $ 1,051,536 Net investment (gains) losses (14,584 ) 108,030 (58,950 ) 138,534 Foreign exchange losses (gains) 3,555 (112,090 ) 141,983 (50,822 ) Reorganization expenses - - - 26,312 Interest in income of equity method investments (5,783 ) (7,264 ) (9,452 ) (17,953 ) Bermuda deferred tax asset(12) (18,782 ) (14,218 ) (18,782 ) (176,923 ) Income tax expense (benefit)(13) 3,094 (8,711 ) (9,235 ) (18,649 ) Operating income $ 249,544 $ 251,816 $ 1,024,212 $ 952,035 Earnings per diluted common share $ 3.67 $ 3.38 $ 12.35 $ 12.35 Net investment (gains) losses (0.19 ) 1.28 (0.74 ) 1.63 Foreign exchange losses (gains) 0.05 (1.32 ) 1.79 (0.60 ) Reorganization expenses - - - 0.31 Interest in income of equity method investments (0.08 ) (0.09 ) (0.12 ) (0.21 ) Bermuda deferred tax asset (0.24 ) (0.17 ) (0.24 ) (2.08 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 0.04 (0.11 ) (0.12 ) (0.22 ) Operating income per diluted common share $ 3.25 $ 2.97 $ 12.92 $ 11.18 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 76,825 84,695 79,266 85,176 Average common shareholders' equity $ 5,811,722 $ 5,536,303 $ 5,672,907 $ 5,126,288 Annualized return on average common equity 19.4 % 20.7 % 17.3 % 20.5 % Annualized operating return on average common equity(14) 17.2 % 18.2 % 18.1 % 18.6 %



12 Bermuda deferred tax benefit in 2025 is due to the derecognition of deferred tax liabilities related to Bermuda corporate income tax. Bermuda deferred tax benefit in 2024 is due to the recognition of deferred tax assets net of deferred tax liabilities related to Bermuda corporate income tax.

13 Tax expense (benefit) associated with the adjustments to net income (loss) available (attributable) to common shareholders. Tax impact is estimated by applying the statutory rates of applicable jurisdictions.

14 Annualized operating return on average common equity ("operating ROACE") is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined in SEC Regulation G. The reconciliation to annualized ROACE, the most comparable GAAP financial measure is presented in the table above, and a discussion of the rationale for its presentation is provided later in this press release.

