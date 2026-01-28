Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2026) - Citizens, Inc. (NYSE: CIA), a leading diversified financial services company specializing in life, living benefits, and final expense insurance, today announced management's plan to present and participate in one-on-one meetings at the Noble Capital Markets' Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on February 4 and 5, 2026.

Citizens management will be available for one-on-one meetings at the Noble Capital Virtual Conference on February 4 and 5, 2026. Conference attendees are encouraged to request a one-on-one meeting with Citizens, and should send an email to gpigato@noblecapitalmarkets.com.

Noble Conference will also host a fireside chat webcast with Citizens management on February 4, 2026 at 2:00 PM ET, moderated by a Noble Capital research analyst. The live, interactive fireside chat webcast with questions welcome from the live virtual audience will be accessible on the Company's Investor Relations website HERE. Registration is free and you do not need to be a Noble Capital client. The webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing.

About Citizens, Inc.

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE: CIA) is a diversified financial services company providing life, living benefits and final expense insurance and other financial products to individuals and small businesses in the U.S., Latin America, and Asia. Through its customer-centric growth strategy, Citizens offers innovative products to address the evolving needs of its customers in their native languages of English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Mandarin. The Company operates two primary segments: Life Insurance, where internationally the Company is a market leader in U.S. Dollar denominated life insurance and where it is growing in niche markets in the United States through its final expense products distributed through white-label and established distribution channels, and Home Service Insurance, which operates primarily in the U.S. Gulf coast region. Citizens' stock is included in the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 indexes. For more information about Citizens, please visit the website at www.citizensinc.com and LinkedIn.

