Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Annual Results

MYRTLE BEACH, SC / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX:CCNB), parent of Coastal Carolina National Bank (the "Bank"), reported unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025. The Company reported net income of $10,935,414 or $1.71 per share for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $8,506,711 or $1.36 per share for the same period ended December 31, 2024, representing a 29% increase. Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2025 was $3,083,360 which represents a 4% increase when compared to prior quarter income of $2,959,053 and a 16% increase compared to quarterly net income of $2,663,997 during the fourth quarter of 2024.

2025 Fourth Quarter and Annual Financial Highlights

Quarterly net income of $3.1 million, an increase of 4% over the most recent linked quarter and 16% over the fourth quarter of 2024

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2025 of $10.9 million, an increase of 29% over the same period in 2024

Diluted EPS of $0.47 for the quarter and $1.71 for the year

Increased book value per share and tangible book value per share to $13.73 and $13.32 at December 31, 2025 from $12.07 and $11.56 at December 31, 2024

Quarterly deposit growth of $51 million or 5% from $1,096 million at September 30, 2025 to $1,147 million at December 31, 2025

Annual deposit growth of $158 million or 16%

Quarterly loan growth of $34 million or 4% from $911 million at September 30, 2025 to $945 million at December 31, 2025

Annual loan growth of $107 million or 13%

Strong credit quality metrics with a non-performing assets ratio of 0.00%, a past due ratio of 0.04% and no OREO

Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc.

Selected Financial Highlights

(unaudited)

Dec 31, 2025 Sept 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Balance Sheet (In Thousands) Total Assets $ 1,279,007 $ 1,209,800 $ 1,187,475 $ 1,107,714 $ 1,090,310 Investment Securities 85,921 88,226 84,969 89,543 95,786 Loans, excluding loans HFS 944,842 911,160 879,627 862,605 837,638 Deposits 1,147,072 1,096,364 1,079,874 1,002,265 988,838 Shareholders' Equity 103,032 85,191 80,705 78,700 75,309 Total Shares Outstanding (1) 7,503,722 6,303,722 6,302,722 6,262,886 6,241,589 Book Value per Share $ 13.73 $ 13.51 $ 12.80 $ 12.57 $ 12.07 Tangible Book Value Per Share $ 13.32 $ 13.02 $ 12.31 $ 12.07 $ 11.56

Selected % Increases 4th Qtr 2025 3rd Qtr 2025 2nd Qtr 2025 1st Qtr 2025 4th Qtr 2024 Total Assets 6 % 2 % 7 % 2 % -1 % Total Loans 4 % 4 % 2 % 3 % 3 % Total Deposits 5 % 2 % 8 % 1 % -1 % Selected Ratios Loan Loss Reserve to Total Loans 1.08 % 1.07 % 1.06 % 1.03 % 1.02 % Non-Performing Assets (excl TDRs) to Total Assets 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Net Charge-Offs to Avg Total Loans (annualized) 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 %

For the For the For the For the For the Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Earnings Breakdown (In Thousands) Total Interest Income $ 16,570 $ 16,468 $ 14,493 $ 62,514 $ 54,181 Total Interest Expense 6,305 6,620 5,898 24,108 22,981 Net Interest Income 10,265 9,848 8,595 38,406 31,200 Total Noninterest Income 645 657 868 2,515 2,588 Total Noninterest Expense 6,462 6,345 5,919 25,312 22,420 Provision for Loan Losses 485 430 205 1,730 700 Income Before Taxes 3,963 3,730 3,339 13,879 10,668 Taxes 880 771 675 2,944 2,161 Net Income $ 3,083 $ 2,959 $ 2,664 $ 10,935 $ 8,507 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.48 $ 0.47 $ 0.43 $ 1.73 $ 1.37 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.47 $ 0.47 $ 0.42 $ 1.71 $ 1.36 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic 6,460,244 6,302,787 6,241,589 6,325,040 6,223,548 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted 6,538,705 6,362,799 6,306,162 6,388,691 6,270,505 Selected Ratios Return On Average Assets 0.99 % 0.99 % 0.97 % 0.93 % 0.82 % Return On Average Equity 13.10 % 14.27 % 14.26 % 13.10 % 12.05 % Efficiency Ratio 59.17 % 60.32 % 62.46 % 61.78 % 66.24 % Net Interest Margin *Bank Level* 3.55 % 3.46 % 3.35 % 3.54 % 3.22 %

(1) - Total shares outstanding excludes unvested restricted stock awards

Capital

At December 31, 2025, the Bank's regulatory capital ratios (Leverage, Tier 1, and Total Risk-Based) were 9.50%, 12.77%, and 13.92%, respectively. Each of these ratios exceed the regulatory minimums to be considered well capitalized.

The Company reported book value per share and tangible book value per share at December 31, 2025 of $13.73 and $13.32, respectively, compared to $13.51 and $13.02 at September 30, 2025 and $12.07 and $11.56 at December 31, 2024.

On October 27, 2025 the Company issued $12 million of subordinated debt securities with a 10 year maturity. The debt securities bear interest at a fixed rate of 7.625% for five years from the date of issuance, after which they will bear interest at a floating rate and are redeemable at the option of the Company, subject to applicable regulatory requirements. The proceeds were used, in part, to redeem an existing subordinated debt issuance in the amount of $10 million that originated in April 2020.

On December 19, 2025, the Company issued $15 million in common equity at a price of $12.50 per share to institutional and certain accredited investors. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the common equity issuance for general corporate purposes, including strengthening regulatory capital and supporting ongoing strategic growth initiatives. $8 million was contributed to the Bank during the fourth quarter of 2025.

Balance Sheet and Credit Quality

Net loans increased $34 million or 4% during the fourth quarter, and $107 million or 13% year-to-date to $945 million at December 31, 2025. The Bank experienced net loan growth in all loan categories during the year with the highest level of growth concentrated in non-owner occupied CRE, and 1-4 family residential lending, which accounted for $38 million and $29 million in net growth, respectively.

The Company achieved $158 million or 16% deposit growth during the year, reporting $1,147 million in total deposits on December 31, 2025, compared to $989 million on December 31, 2024. Deposits increased 5% or $51 million during the fourth quarter; however, fourth quarter deposit growth was bolstered by several large temporary deposits that will most likely decline in the first quarter of 2026.

Total assets increased by 6% during the quarter and 17% during the year to $1,279 million at December 31, 2025. Asset growth was supported by deposit growth during the quarter and allocated primarily towards increased loan and cash balances.

The Company continues to report strong asset quality metrics with no loans classified as non-accrual, a non-performing asset ratio of 0.00%, and a past due ratio of 0.04%. There were no charge-offs during the quarter, and no outstanding OREO property at December 31, 2025.

President and CEO of the Company and Bank, Laurence S. Bolchoz, Jr. commented, "We are extremely proud of the Bank's continued growth this year. Loan and deposit growth of 13% and 16% respectively, are a direct result of our team's execution and unwavering commitment to serve and support our local communities."

Income Statement

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $0.4 million or 4% to $10.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to $9.9 million during the most recent linked quarter, and increased 19% when compared to prior year's fourth quarter net interest income of $8.6 million. Bank level net interest margin was 3.55% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to 3.46% for the prior quarter ended September 30, 2025 and 3.35% during the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company's consolidated net interest margin was 3.44% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to 3.35% for the prior quarter ended September 30, 2025 and 3.24% during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Fourth quarter margin improvement was driven primarily by loan growth coupled with a reduction in the Company's funding costs as the recent Federal Reserve rate cuts began to take effect. The Federal Reserve lowered the fed funds rate by 0.25% in September, October, and December of 2025. The Company's cost of deposits was 2.14% for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to 2.28% for most recent linked quarter, and 2.28% for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Quarter over quarter funding cost improvement was partially offset by a moderate decline in the Company's earning asset yields, which decreased to 5.54% from 5.59% reported in the prior quarter. Earning asset yields were impacted by cash and other variable rate assets responding to the recent Fed rate cuts.

Mr. Bolchoz said, "We are very pleased with the Company's earnings performance achieving new records in both annual and quarterly net income. The Company's net income increased 29% year over year. These results were achieved in large part due to the Bank's significant loan growth and the improvement in interest margin throughout the year."

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was relatively flat quarter over quarter and year over year and consisted primarily of service charges and fees on deposit accounts, interchange and merchant fee income, mortgage sales income, and earnings from bank owned life insurance. Noninterest income totaled $645 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to $657 thousand earned during the most recent quarter. Noninterest income totaled $2.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to $2.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $6.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to $6.3 million for the prior quarter ended September 30, 2025, and $5.9 million for the comparative quarter ended December 31, 2024. Noninterest expense increased year over year from $22.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 to $25.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2025. Noninterest expense was relatively flat quarter over quarter, while year over year increases resulted primarily from higher compensation and benefits expense, increased data processing and business development costs, and higher regulatory assessments/insurance supporting the Company's continued growth and expansion into new markets.

Provision for Loan Losses

During the quarter, the Bank recorded a provision of $485 thousand for changes in CECL allowance for credit losses. During 2025 the Bank provisioned $1.7 million. At year end, the Bank's allowance for credit losses on loans increased to $10.2 million or 1.08% of loans outstanding. In addition, the Bank's reserve on unfunded commitments was $437 thousand for a total CECL reserve of $10.7 million.

Balance Sheet Data - Unaudited

(Dollars in thousands)

Dec 31,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Cash and Equivalents $ 216,063 $ 177,859 $ 190,049 $ 124,210 $ 126,557 Securities 85,921 88,226 84,969 89,543 95,786 Loans Loans Held for Sale 381 966 1,698 1,599 502 Loans Held for Investment 944,842 911,160 879,627 862,605 837,138 Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans (10,238 ) (9,727 ) (9,292 ) (8,850 ) (8,561 ) Net Loans $ 934,986 $ 902,399 $ 872,034 $ 855,354 $ 829,080 Premises & Equipment 14,763 14,522 13,649 11,835 11,934 OREO - - - - - Goodwill 2,992 2,992 2,992 2,992 2,992 Core Deposit Intangible 112 119 127 135 143 Bank Owned Life Insurance 11,972 11,872 11,773 11,675 11,577 Other Assets 12,199 11,811 11,884 11,971 12,243 Total Assets $ 1,279,007 $ 1,209,800 $ 1,187,475 $ 1,107,714 $ 1,090,310 Deposits Noninterest Bearing Deposits $ 204,083 $ 165,538 $ 171,242 $ 168,160 $ 163,288 Interest Checking 187,892 184,463 191,145 195,702 256,676 Savings 17,285 17,999 17,491 17,885 18,345 Money Markets 543,678 539,993 515,903 446,647 390,695 Certificates of Deposit 194,134 188,371 184,092 173,870 159,833 Total Deposits $ 1,147,072 $ 1,096,364 $ 1,079,873 $ 1,002,265 $ 988,838 Subordinated Debentures 22,000 20,000 20,000 20,000 20,000 Borrowings - - - - - Accrued Expense & Other Liabilities 6,902 8,244 6,897 6,749 6,164 Total Liabilities $ 1,175,974 $ 1,124,609 $ 1,106,770 $ 1,029,014 $ 1,015,001 Common Stock and Surplus $ 62,224 $ 48,090 $ 48,009 $ 47,893 $ 47,707 Retained Earnings 44,959 41,876 38,917 36,401 34,024 AOCI (4,150 ) (4,774 ) (6,221 ) (5,594 ) (6,422 ) Total Shareholders' Equity $ 103,032 $ 85,191 $ 80,705 $ 78,700 $ 75,309 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 1,279,007 $ 1,209,800 $ 1,187,475 $ 1,107,714 $ 1,090,310

Income Statement Data - Unaudited

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended Year Ended Dec 31,

2025 Sep 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Interest Income Loans $ 14,194 $ 13,803 $ 13,241 $ 12,548 $ 12,307 $ 53,786 $ 46,289 Securities 2,377 2,665 1,869 1,818 2,187 8,728 7,893 Total Interest Income $ 16,571 $ 16,468 $ 15,110 $ 14,366 $ 14,494 $ 62,514 $ 54,181 Interest Expense Deposits $ 5,960 $ 6,269 $ 5,460 $ 5,161 $ 5,652 $ 22,850 $ 21,878 Borrowings 346 350 316 247 247 1,259 1,103 Total Interest Expense $ 6,305 $ 6,620 $ 5,775 $ 5,408 $ 5,898 $ 24,108 $ 22,981 Net Interest Income $ 10,265 $ 9,848 $ 9,334 $ 8,958 $ 8,595 $ 38,406 $ 31,200 Provision for Credit Losses $ 485 $ 430 $ 480 $ 335 $ 205 $ 1,730 $ 700 Noninterest Income Bank Owned Life Insurance $ 100 $ 99 $ 97 $ 99 $ 99 $ 395 $ 378 ATM, Debit, and Merchant fees 234 240 230 201 201 906 815 Service Charge Revenue 158 166 167 174 177 665 612 Gain on Sale of Loans 101 100 90 48 113 340 376 Other 51 51 18 88 278 209 408 Total Noninterest Income $ 645 $ 657 $ 602 $ 610 $ 868 $ 2,515 $ 2,588 Noninterest Expense Salaries and Employee Benefits $ 4,128 $ 4,082 $ 4,004 $ 3,940 $ 3,697 $ 16,154 $ 14,056 Occupancy & Equipment 610 574 591 594 593 2,369 2,210 Data Processing 724 687 665 730 698 2,806 2,665 Other 1,000 1,002 996 985 931 3,983 3,489 Total Noninterest Expense $ 6,462 $ 6,345 $ 6,256 $ 6,249 $ 5,919 $ 25,312 $ 22,421 Income Before Taxes $ 3,964 $ 3,730 $ 3,200 $ 2,984 $ 3,339 $ 13,879 $ 10,668 Income Tax Expense $ 880 $ 771 $ 685 $ 607 $ 675 $ 2,943 $ 2,161 Net Income $ 3,083 $ 2,959 $ 2,516 $ 2,377 $ 2,664 $ 10,935 $ 8,507

Yield Data - Unaudited

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Average

Balance Interest

Earned/Paid Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Earned/Paid Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Earned/Paid Yield/

Rate Assets Earning Assets Interest Bearing Deposits $ 168,678 $ 1,670 3.93 % $ 178,039 $ 1,965 4.38 % $ 123,763 $ 1,468 4.71 % Securities 92,888 706 3.04 % 93,438 700 3.00 % 104,068 719 2.76 % Loans, incl. fees 924,591 14,194 6.09 % 896,842 13,803 6.11 % 826,225 12,307 5.91 % Total Earning Assets $ 1,186,157 $ 16,571 5.54 % $ 1,168,319 $ 16,468 5.59 % $ 1,054,057 $ 14,494 5.46 % Cash and Due From Banks 9,477 9,038 8,641 Other Assets 25,435 22,874 21,623 Total assets $ 1,221,069 $ 1,200,231 $ 1,084,320 Liabilities Interest-Bearing Liabilities Deposits $ 928,244 5,960 2.55 % $ 921,923 6,269 2.70 % $ 816,631 5,652 2.75 % Borrowings - - - - - - - - - Subordinated Debentures 21,761 345 6.30 % 20,000 350 6.95 % 20,000 247 4.90 % Total Interest -Bearing Liabilities $ 950,005 $ 6,305 2.63 % $ 941,923 $ 6,620 2.79 % $ 836,631 $ 5,898 2.80 % Noninterest Bearing Deposits 174,396 167,234 165,032 Other Liabilities 8,324 7,910 7,485 Shareholders' Equity 88,345 83,164 75,172 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 1,221,069 $ 1,200,231 $ 1,084,320

About Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. is the Bank holding Company of Coastal Carolina National Bank, a Myrtle Beach-based community bank serving Horry, Georgetown, Aiken, Orangeburg, Richland, Greenville, Spartanburg, and Brunswick (NC) counties. Coastal Carolina National Bank is a locally operated financial institution focused on providing personalized service. It offers a full range of banking services designed to meet the specific needs of individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. Headquartered in Myrtle Beach, SC, the Bank also has branches in Garden City, North Myrtle Beach, Conway, Aiken, Orangeburg, Columbia, Greenville, and Spartanburg, South Carolina, and Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina. Through the substantial experience of our local management and Board of Directors, Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. seeks to enhance value for our shareholders, build lasting customer relationships, benefit our communities and give our employees a meaningful career opportunity. To learn more about the Company and its subsidiary bank, please visit our website at www.myccnb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation: the effects of future economic conditions; governmental fiscal and monetary policies; legislative and regulatory changes; the risks of changes in interest rates; successful merger integration; management of growth; fluctuations in our financial results; reliance on key personnel; our ability to compete effectively; privacy, security and other risks associated with our business. Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact:

Russell Vedder

Title: EVP/CFO

Phone: (843) 839-5662

Fax: (843) 839-5699

www.myccnb.com

