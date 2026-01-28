Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Annual Results

MYRTLE BEACH, SC / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX:CCNB), parent of Coastal Carolina National Bank (the "Bank"), reported unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025. The Company reported net income of $10,935,414 or $1.71 per share for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $8,506,711 or $1.36 per share for the same period ended December 31, 2024, representing a 29% increase. Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2025 was $3,083,360 which represents a 4% increase when compared to prior quarter income of $2,959,053 and a 16% increase compared to quarterly net income of $2,663,997 during the fourth quarter of 2024.
2025 Fourth Quarter and Annual Financial Highlights
Quarterly net income of $3.1 million, an increase of 4% over the most recent linked quarter and 16% over the fourth quarter of 2024
Net income for the year ended December 31, 2025 of $10.9 million, an increase of 29% over the same period in 2024
Diluted EPS of $0.47 for the quarter and $1.71 for the year
Increased book value per share and tangible book value per share to $13.73 and $13.32 at December 31, 2025 from $12.07 and $11.56 at December 31, 2024
Quarterly deposit growth of $51 million or 5% from $1,096 million at September 30, 2025 to $1,147 million at December 31, 2025
Annual deposit growth of $158 million or 16%
Quarterly loan growth of $34 million or 4% from $911 million at September 30, 2025 to $945 million at December 31, 2025
Annual loan growth of $107 million or 13%
Strong credit quality metrics with a non-performing assets ratio of 0.00%, a past due ratio of 0.04% and no OREO
Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Financial Highlights
(unaudited)
Dec 31, 2025
Sept 30, 2025
June 30, 2025
Mar 31, 2025
Dec 31, 2024
Balance Sheet (In Thousands)
Total Assets
$
1,279,007
$
1,209,800
$
1,187,475
$
1,107,714
$
1,090,310
Investment Securities
85,921
88,226
84,969
89,543
95,786
Loans, excluding loans HFS
944,842
911,160
879,627
862,605
837,638
Deposits
1,147,072
1,096,364
1,079,874
1,002,265
988,838
Shareholders' Equity
103,032
85,191
80,705
78,700
75,309
Total Shares Outstanding (1)
7,503,722
6,303,722
6,302,722
6,262,886
6,241,589
Book Value per Share
$
13.73
$
13.51
$
12.80
$
12.57
$
12.07
Tangible Book Value Per Share
$
13.32
$
13.02
$
12.31
$
12.07
$
11.56
Selected % Increases
4th Qtr 2025
3rd Qtr 2025
2nd Qtr 2025
1st Qtr 2025
4th Qtr 2024
Total Assets
6
%
2
%
7
%
2
%
-1
%
Total Loans
4
%
4
%
2
%
3
%
3
%
Total Deposits
5
%
2
%
8
%
1
%
-1
%
Selected Ratios
Loan Loss Reserve to Total Loans
1.08
%
1.07
%
1.06
%
1.03
%
1.02
%
Non-Performing Assets (excl TDRs) to Total Assets
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
Net Charge-Offs to Avg Total Loans (annualized)
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
For the
For the
For the
For the
For the
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2025
September 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Earnings Breakdown (In Thousands)
Total Interest Income
$
16,570
$
16,468
$
14,493
$
62,514
$
54,181
Total Interest Expense
6,305
6,620
5,898
24,108
22,981
Net Interest Income
10,265
9,848
8,595
38,406
31,200
Total Noninterest Income
645
657
868
2,515
2,588
Total Noninterest Expense
6,462
6,345
5,919
25,312
22,420
Provision for Loan Losses
485
430
205
1,730
700
Income Before Taxes
3,963
3,730
3,339
13,879
10,668
Taxes
880
771
675
2,944
2,161
Net Income
$
3,083
$
2,959
$
2,664
$
10,935
$
8,507
Basic Earnings Per Share
$
0.48
$
0.47
$
0.43
$
1.73
$
1.37
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
0.47
$
0.47
$
0.42
$
1.71
$
1.36
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic
6,460,244
6,302,787
6,241,589
6,325,040
6,223,548
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted
6,538,705
6,362,799
6,306,162
6,388,691
6,270,505
Selected Ratios
Return On Average Assets
0.99
%
0.99
%
0.97
%
0.93
%
0.82
%
Return On Average Equity
13.10
%
14.27
%
14.26
%
13.10
%
12.05
%
Efficiency Ratio
59.17
%
60.32
%
62.46
%
61.78
%
66.24
%
Net Interest Margin *Bank Level*
3.55
%
3.46
%
3.35
%
3.54
%
3.22
%
(1) - Total shares outstanding excludes unvested restricted stock awards
Capital
At December 31, 2025, the Bank's regulatory capital ratios (Leverage, Tier 1, and Total Risk-Based) were 9.50%, 12.77%, and 13.92%, respectively. Each of these ratios exceed the regulatory minimums to be considered well capitalized.
The Company reported book value per share and tangible book value per share at December 31, 2025 of $13.73 and $13.32, respectively, compared to $13.51 and $13.02 at September 30, 2025 and $12.07 and $11.56 at December 31, 2024.
On October 27, 2025 the Company issued $12 million of subordinated debt securities with a 10 year maturity. The debt securities bear interest at a fixed rate of 7.625% for five years from the date of issuance, after which they will bear interest at a floating rate and are redeemable at the option of the Company, subject to applicable regulatory requirements. The proceeds were used, in part, to redeem an existing subordinated debt issuance in the amount of $10 million that originated in April 2020.
On December 19, 2025, the Company issued $15 million in common equity at a price of $12.50 per share to institutional and certain accredited investors. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the common equity issuance for general corporate purposes, including strengthening regulatory capital and supporting ongoing strategic growth initiatives. $8 million was contributed to the Bank during the fourth quarter of 2025.
Balance Sheet and Credit Quality
Net loans increased $34 million or 4% during the fourth quarter, and $107 million or 13% year-to-date to $945 million at December 31, 2025. The Bank experienced net loan growth in all loan categories during the year with the highest level of growth concentrated in non-owner occupied CRE, and 1-4 family residential lending, which accounted for $38 million and $29 million in net growth, respectively.
The Company achieved $158 million or 16% deposit growth during the year, reporting $1,147 million in total deposits on December 31, 2025, compared to $989 million on December 31, 2024. Deposits increased 5% or $51 million during the fourth quarter; however, fourth quarter deposit growth was bolstered by several large temporary deposits that will most likely decline in the first quarter of 2026.
Total assets increased by 6% during the quarter and 17% during the year to $1,279 million at December 31, 2025. Asset growth was supported by deposit growth during the quarter and allocated primarily towards increased loan and cash balances.
The Company continues to report strong asset quality metrics with no loans classified as non-accrual, a non-performing asset ratio of 0.00%, and a past due ratio of 0.04%. There were no charge-offs during the quarter, and no outstanding OREO property at December 31, 2025.
President and CEO of the Company and Bank, Laurence S. Bolchoz, Jr. commented, "We are extremely proud of the Bank's continued growth this year. Loan and deposit growth of 13% and 16% respectively, are a direct result of our team's execution and unwavering commitment to serve and support our local communities."
Income Statement
Net Interest Income
Net interest income increased $0.4 million or 4% to $10.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to $9.9 million during the most recent linked quarter, and increased 19% when compared to prior year's fourth quarter net interest income of $8.6 million. Bank level net interest margin was 3.55% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to 3.46% for the prior quarter ended September 30, 2025 and 3.35% during the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company's consolidated net interest margin was 3.44% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to 3.35% for the prior quarter ended September 30, 2025 and 3.24% during the fourth quarter of 2024.
Fourth quarter margin improvement was driven primarily by loan growth coupled with a reduction in the Company's funding costs as the recent Federal Reserve rate cuts began to take effect. The Federal Reserve lowered the fed funds rate by 0.25% in September, October, and December of 2025. The Company's cost of deposits was 2.14% for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to 2.28% for most recent linked quarter, and 2.28% for the fourth quarter of 2024.
Quarter over quarter funding cost improvement was partially offset by a moderate decline in the Company's earning asset yields, which decreased to 5.54% from 5.59% reported in the prior quarter. Earning asset yields were impacted by cash and other variable rate assets responding to the recent Fed rate cuts.
Mr. Bolchoz said, "We are very pleased with the Company's earnings performance achieving new records in both annual and quarterly net income. The Company's net income increased 29% year over year. These results were achieved in large part due to the Bank's significant loan growth and the improvement in interest margin throughout the year."
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income was relatively flat quarter over quarter and year over year and consisted primarily of service charges and fees on deposit accounts, interchange and merchant fee income, mortgage sales income, and earnings from bank owned life insurance. Noninterest income totaled $645 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to $657 thousand earned during the most recent quarter. Noninterest income totaled $2.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to $2.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense totaled $6.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to $6.3 million for the prior quarter ended September 30, 2025, and $5.9 million for the comparative quarter ended December 31, 2024. Noninterest expense increased year over year from $22.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 to $25.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2025. Noninterest expense was relatively flat quarter over quarter, while year over year increases resulted primarily from higher compensation and benefits expense, increased data processing and business development costs, and higher regulatory assessments/insurance supporting the Company's continued growth and expansion into new markets.
Provision for Loan Losses
During the quarter, the Bank recorded a provision of $485 thousand for changes in CECL allowance for credit losses. During 2025 the Bank provisioned $1.7 million. At year end, the Bank's allowance for credit losses on loans increased to $10.2 million or 1.08% of loans outstanding. In addition, the Bank's reserve on unfunded commitments was $437 thousand for a total CECL reserve of $10.7 million.
Balance Sheet Data - Unaudited
(Dollars in thousands)
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Cash and Equivalents
$
216,063
$
177,859
$
190,049
$
124,210
$
126,557
Securities
85,921
88,226
84,969
89,543
95,786
Loans
Loans Held for Sale
381
966
1,698
1,599
502
Loans Held for Investment
944,842
911,160
879,627
862,605
837,138
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans
(10,238
)
(9,727
)
(9,292
)
(8,850
)
(8,561
)
Net Loans
$
934,986
$
902,399
$
872,034
$
855,354
$
829,080
Premises & Equipment
14,763
14,522
13,649
11,835
11,934
OREO
-
-
-
-
-
Goodwill
2,992
2,992
2,992
2,992
2,992
Core Deposit Intangible
112
119
127
135
143
Bank Owned Life Insurance
11,972
11,872
11,773
11,675
11,577
Other Assets
12,199
11,811
11,884
11,971
12,243
Total Assets
$
1,279,007
$
1,209,800
$
1,187,475
$
1,107,714
$
1,090,310
Deposits
Noninterest Bearing Deposits
$
204,083
$
165,538
$
171,242
$
168,160
$
163,288
Interest Checking
187,892
184,463
191,145
195,702
256,676
Savings
17,285
17,999
17,491
17,885
18,345
Money Markets
543,678
539,993
515,903
446,647
390,695
Certificates of Deposit
194,134
188,371
184,092
173,870
159,833
Total Deposits
$
1,147,072
$
1,096,364
$
1,079,873
$
1,002,265
$
988,838
Subordinated Debentures
22,000
20,000
20,000
20,000
20,000
Borrowings
-
-
-
-
-
Accrued Expense & Other Liabilities
6,902
8,244
6,897
6,749
6,164
Total Liabilities
$
1,175,974
$
1,124,609
$
1,106,770
$
1,029,014
$
1,015,001
Common Stock and Surplus
$
62,224
$
48,090
$
48,009
$
47,893
$
47,707
Retained Earnings
44,959
41,876
38,917
36,401
34,024
AOCI
(4,150
)
(4,774
)
(6,221
)
(5,594
)
(6,422
)
Total Shareholders' Equity
$
103,032
$
85,191
$
80,705
$
78,700
$
75,309
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$
1,279,007
$
1,209,800
$
1,187,475
$
1,107,714
$
1,090,310
Income Statement Data - Unaudited
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Dec 31,
Interest Income
Loans
$
14,194
$
13,803
$
13,241
$
12,548
$
12,307
$
53,786
$
46,289
Securities
2,377
2,665
1,869
1,818
2,187
8,728
7,893
Total Interest Income
$
16,571
$
16,468
$
15,110
$
14,366
$
14,494
$
62,514
$
54,181
Interest Expense
Deposits
$
5,960
$
6,269
$
5,460
$
5,161
$
5,652
$
22,850
$
21,878
Borrowings
346
350
316
247
247
1,259
1,103
Total Interest Expense
$
6,305
$
6,620
$
5,775
$
5,408
$
5,898
$
24,108
$
22,981
Net Interest Income
$
10,265
$
9,848
$
9,334
$
8,958
$
8,595
$
38,406
$
31,200
Provision for Credit Losses
$
485
$
430
$
480
$
335
$
205
$
1,730
$
700
Noninterest Income
Bank Owned Life Insurance
$
100
$
99
$
97
$
99
$
99
$
395
$
378
ATM, Debit, and Merchant fees
234
240
230
201
201
906
815
Service Charge Revenue
158
166
167
174
177
665
612
Gain on Sale of Loans
101
100
90
48
113
340
376
Other
51
51
18
88
278
209
408
Total Noninterest Income
$
645
$
657
$
602
$
610
$
868
$
2,515
$
2,588
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and Employee Benefits
$
4,128
$
4,082
$
4,004
$
3,940
$
3,697
$
16,154
$
14,056
Occupancy & Equipment
610
574
591
594
593
2,369
2,210
Data Processing
724
687
665
730
698
2,806
2,665
Other
1,000
1,002
996
985
931
3,983
3,489
Total Noninterest Expense
$
6,462
$
6,345
$
6,256
$
6,249
$
5,919
$
25,312
$
22,421
Income Before Taxes
$
3,964
$
3,730
$
3,200
$
2,984
$
3,339
$
13,879
$
10,668
Income Tax Expense
$
880
$
771
$
685
$
607
$
675
$
2,943
$
2,161
Net Income
$
3,083
$
2,959
$
2,516
$
2,377
$
2,664
$
10,935
$
8,507
Yield Data - Unaudited
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2025
Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
Average
Interest
Yield/
Average
Interest
Yield/
Average
Interest
Yield/
Assets
Earning Assets
Interest Bearing Deposits
$
168,678
$
1,670
3.93
%
$
178,039
$
1,965
4.38
%
$
123,763
$
1,468
4.71
%
Securities
92,888
706
3.04
%
93,438
700
3.00
%
104,068
719
2.76
%
Loans, incl. fees
924,591
14,194
6.09
%
896,842
13,803
6.11
%
826,225
12,307
5.91
%
Total Earning Assets
$
1,186,157
$
16,571
5.54
%
$
1,168,319
$
16,468
5.59
%
$
1,054,057
$
14,494
5.46
%
Cash and Due From Banks
9,477
9,038
8,641
Other Assets
25,435
22,874
21,623
Total assets
$
1,221,069
$
1,200,231
$
1,084,320
Liabilities
Interest-Bearing Liabilities
Deposits
$
928,244
5,960
2.55
%
$
921,923
6,269
2.70
%
$
816,631
5,652
2.75
%
Borrowings
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Subordinated Debentures
21,761
345
6.30
%
20,000
350
6.95
%
20,000
247
4.90
%
Total Interest -Bearing Liabilities
$
950,005
$
6,305
2.63
%
$
941,923
$
6,620
2.79
%
$
836,631
$
5,898
2.80
%
Noninterest Bearing Deposits
174,396
167,234
165,032
Other Liabilities
8,324
7,910
7,485
Shareholders' Equity
88,345
83,164
75,172
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$
1,221,069
$
1,200,231
$
1,084,320
About Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. is the Bank holding Company of Coastal Carolina National Bank, a Myrtle Beach-based community bank serving Horry, Georgetown, Aiken, Orangeburg, Richland, Greenville, Spartanburg, and Brunswick (NC) counties. Coastal Carolina National Bank is a locally operated financial institution focused on providing personalized service. It offers a full range of banking services designed to meet the specific needs of individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. Headquartered in Myrtle Beach, SC, the Bank also has branches in Garden City, North Myrtle Beach, Conway, Aiken, Orangeburg, Columbia, Greenville, and Spartanburg, South Carolina, and Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina. Through the substantial experience of our local management and Board of Directors, Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. seeks to enhance value for our shareholders, build lasting customer relationships, benefit our communities and give our employees a meaningful career opportunity. To learn more about the Company and its subsidiary bank, please visit our website at www.myccnb.com.
Forward-Looking Statements Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation: the effects of future economic conditions; governmental fiscal and monetary policies; legislative and regulatory changes; the risks of changes in interest rates; successful merger integration; management of growth; fluctuations in our financial results; reliance on key personnel; our ability to compete effectively; privacy, security and other risks associated with our business. Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
Contact:
Russell Vedder
Title: EVP/CFO
Phone: (843) 839-5662
Fax: (843) 839-5699
www.myccnb.com
SOURCE: Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc.
