Warum Kupfer und Silber aus Nevada plötzlich wieder im Fokus stehen könnten
Anzeige

ACCESS Newswire
28.01.2026 23:02 Uhr
Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Annual Results

MYRTLE BEACH, SC / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX:CCNB), parent of Coastal Carolina National Bank (the "Bank"), reported unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025. The Company reported net income of $10,935,414 or $1.71 per share for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $8,506,711 or $1.36 per share for the same period ended December 31, 2024, representing a 29% increase. Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2025 was $3,083,360 which represents a 4% increase when compared to prior quarter income of $2,959,053 and a 16% increase compared to quarterly net income of $2,663,997 during the fourth quarter of 2024.

2025 Fourth Quarter and Annual Financial Highlights

  • Quarterly net income of $3.1 million, an increase of 4% over the most recent linked quarter and 16% over the fourth quarter of 2024

  • Net income for the year ended December 31, 2025 of $10.9 million, an increase of 29% over the same period in 2024

  • Diluted EPS of $0.47 for the quarter and $1.71 for the year

  • Increased book value per share and tangible book value per share to $13.73 and $13.32 at December 31, 2025 from $12.07 and $11.56 at December 31, 2024

  • Quarterly deposit growth of $51 million or 5% from $1,096 million at September 30, 2025 to $1,147 million at December 31, 2025

  • Annual deposit growth of $158 million or 16%

  • Quarterly loan growth of $34 million or 4% from $911 million at September 30, 2025 to $945 million at December 31, 2025

  • Annual loan growth of $107 million or 13%

  • Strong credit quality metrics with a non-performing assets ratio of 0.00%, a past due ratio of 0.04% and no OREO

Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Financial Highlights
(unaudited)

Dec 31, 2025

Sept 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

Mar 31, 2025

Dec 31, 2024

Balance Sheet (In Thousands)

Total Assets

$

1,279,007

$

1,209,800

$

1,187,475

$

1,107,714

$

1,090,310

Investment Securities

85,921

88,226

84,969

89,543

95,786

Loans, excluding loans HFS

944,842

911,160

879,627

862,605

837,638

Deposits

1,147,072

1,096,364

1,079,874

1,002,265

988,838

Shareholders' Equity

103,032

85,191

80,705

78,700

75,309

Total Shares Outstanding (1)

7,503,722

6,303,722

6,302,722

6,262,886

6,241,589

Book Value per Share

$

13.73

$

13.51

$

12.80

$

12.57

$

12.07

Tangible Book Value Per Share

$

13.32

$

13.02

$

12.31

$

12.07

$

11.56

Selected % Increases

4th Qtr 2025

3rd Qtr 2025

2nd Qtr 2025

1st Qtr 2025

4th Qtr 2024

Total Assets

6

%

2

%

7

%

2

%

-1

%

Total Loans

4

%

4

%

2

%

3

%

3

%

Total Deposits

5

%

2

%

8

%

1

%

-1

%

Selected Ratios

Loan Loss Reserve to Total Loans

1.08

%

1.07

%

1.06

%

1.03

%

1.02

%

Non-Performing Assets (excl TDRs) to Total Assets

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

Net Charge-Offs to Avg Total Loans (annualized)

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

For the

For the

For the

For the

For the

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

Earnings Breakdown (In Thousands)

Total Interest Income

$

16,570

$

16,468

$

14,493

$

62,514

$

54,181

Total Interest Expense

6,305

6,620

5,898

24,108

22,981

Net Interest Income

10,265

9,848

8,595

38,406

31,200

Total Noninterest Income

645

657

868

2,515

2,588

Total Noninterest Expense

6,462

6,345

5,919

25,312

22,420

Provision for Loan Losses

485

430

205

1,730

700

Income Before Taxes

3,963

3,730

3,339

13,879

10,668

Taxes

880

771

675

2,944

2,161

Net Income

$

3,083

$

2,959

$

2,664

$

10,935

$

8,507

Basic Earnings Per Share

$

0.48

$

0.47

$

0.43

$

1.73

$

1.37

Diluted Earnings Per Share

$

0.47

$

0.47

$

0.42

$

1.71

$

1.36

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic

6,460,244

6,302,787

6,241,589

6,325,040

6,223,548

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted

6,538,705

6,362,799

6,306,162

6,388,691

6,270,505

Selected Ratios

Return On Average Assets

0.99

%

0.99

%

0.97

%

0.93

%

0.82

%

Return On Average Equity

13.10

%

14.27

%

14.26

%

13.10

%

12.05

%

Efficiency Ratio

59.17

%

60.32

%

62.46

%

61.78

%

66.24

%

Net Interest Margin *Bank Level*

3.55

%

3.46

%

3.35

%

3.54

%

3.22

%

(1) - Total shares outstanding excludes unvested restricted stock awards

Capital

At December 31, 2025, the Bank's regulatory capital ratios (Leverage, Tier 1, and Total Risk-Based) were 9.50%, 12.77%, and 13.92%, respectively. Each of these ratios exceed the regulatory minimums to be considered well capitalized.

The Company reported book value per share and tangible book value per share at December 31, 2025 of $13.73 and $13.32, respectively, compared to $13.51 and $13.02 at September 30, 2025 and $12.07 and $11.56 at December 31, 2024.

On October 27, 2025 the Company issued $12 million of subordinated debt securities with a 10 year maturity. The debt securities bear interest at a fixed rate of 7.625% for five years from the date of issuance, after which they will bear interest at a floating rate and are redeemable at the option of the Company, subject to applicable regulatory requirements. The proceeds were used, in part, to redeem an existing subordinated debt issuance in the amount of $10 million that originated in April 2020.

On December 19, 2025, the Company issued $15 million in common equity at a price of $12.50 per share to institutional and certain accredited investors. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the common equity issuance for general corporate purposes, including strengthening regulatory capital and supporting ongoing strategic growth initiatives. $8 million was contributed to the Bank during the fourth quarter of 2025.

Balance Sheet and Credit Quality

Net loans increased $34 million or 4% during the fourth quarter, and $107 million or 13% year-to-date to $945 million at December 31, 2025. The Bank experienced net loan growth in all loan categories during the year with the highest level of growth concentrated in non-owner occupied CRE, and 1-4 family residential lending, which accounted for $38 million and $29 million in net growth, respectively.

The Company achieved $158 million or 16% deposit growth during the year, reporting $1,147 million in total deposits on December 31, 2025, compared to $989 million on December 31, 2024. Deposits increased 5% or $51 million during the fourth quarter; however, fourth quarter deposit growth was bolstered by several large temporary deposits that will most likely decline in the first quarter of 2026.

Total assets increased by 6% during the quarter and 17% during the year to $1,279 million at December 31, 2025. Asset growth was supported by deposit growth during the quarter and allocated primarily towards increased loan and cash balances.

The Company continues to report strong asset quality metrics with no loans classified as non-accrual, a non-performing asset ratio of 0.00%, and a past due ratio of 0.04%. There were no charge-offs during the quarter, and no outstanding OREO property at December 31, 2025.

President and CEO of the Company and Bank, Laurence S. Bolchoz, Jr. commented, "We are extremely proud of the Bank's continued growth this year. Loan and deposit growth of 13% and 16% respectively, are a direct result of our team's execution and unwavering commitment to serve and support our local communities."

Income Statement

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $0.4 million or 4% to $10.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to $9.9 million during the most recent linked quarter, and increased 19% when compared to prior year's fourth quarter net interest income of $8.6 million. Bank level net interest margin was 3.55% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to 3.46% for the prior quarter ended September 30, 2025 and 3.35% during the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company's consolidated net interest margin was 3.44% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to 3.35% for the prior quarter ended September 30, 2025 and 3.24% during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Fourth quarter margin improvement was driven primarily by loan growth coupled with a reduction in the Company's funding costs as the recent Federal Reserve rate cuts began to take effect. The Federal Reserve lowered the fed funds rate by 0.25% in September, October, and December of 2025. The Company's cost of deposits was 2.14% for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to 2.28% for most recent linked quarter, and 2.28% for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Quarter over quarter funding cost improvement was partially offset by a moderate decline in the Company's earning asset yields, which decreased to 5.54% from 5.59% reported in the prior quarter. Earning asset yields were impacted by cash and other variable rate assets responding to the recent Fed rate cuts.

Mr. Bolchoz said, "We are very pleased with the Company's earnings performance achieving new records in both annual and quarterly net income. The Company's net income increased 29% year over year. These results were achieved in large part due to the Bank's significant loan growth and the improvement in interest margin throughout the year."

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was relatively flat quarter over quarter and year over year and consisted primarily of service charges and fees on deposit accounts, interchange and merchant fee income, mortgage sales income, and earnings from bank owned life insurance. Noninterest income totaled $645 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to $657 thousand earned during the most recent quarter. Noninterest income totaled $2.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to $2.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $6.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to $6.3 million for the prior quarter ended September 30, 2025, and $5.9 million for the comparative quarter ended December 31, 2024. Noninterest expense increased year over year from $22.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 to $25.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2025. Noninterest expense was relatively flat quarter over quarter, while year over year increases resulted primarily from higher compensation and benefits expense, increased data processing and business development costs, and higher regulatory assessments/insurance supporting the Company's continued growth and expansion into new markets.

Provision for Loan Losses

During the quarter, the Bank recorded a provision of $485 thousand for changes in CECL allowance for credit losses. During 2025 the Bank provisioned $1.7 million. At year end, the Bank's allowance for credit losses on loans increased to $10.2 million or 1.08% of loans outstanding. In addition, the Bank's reserve on unfunded commitments was $437 thousand for a total CECL reserve of $10.7 million.

Balance Sheet Data - Unaudited
(Dollars in thousands)

Dec 31,
2025

Sep 30,
2025

Jun 30,
2025

Mar 31,
2025

Dec 31,
2024

Cash and Equivalents

$

216,063

$

177,859

$

190,049

$

124,210

$

126,557

Securities

85,921

88,226

84,969

89,543

95,786

Loans

Loans Held for Sale

381

966

1,698

1,599

502

Loans Held for Investment

944,842

911,160

879,627

862,605

837,138

Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans

(10,238

)

(9,727

)

(9,292

)

(8,850

)

(8,561

)

Net Loans

$

934,986

$

902,399

$

872,034

$

855,354

$

829,080

Premises & Equipment

14,763

14,522

13,649

11,835

11,934

OREO

-

-

-

-

-

Goodwill

2,992

2,992

2,992

2,992

2,992

Core Deposit Intangible

112

119

127

135

143

Bank Owned Life Insurance

11,972

11,872

11,773

11,675

11,577

Other Assets

12,199

11,811

11,884

11,971

12,243

Total Assets

$

1,279,007

$

1,209,800

$

1,187,475

$

1,107,714

$

1,090,310

Deposits

Noninterest Bearing Deposits

$

204,083

$

165,538

$

171,242

$

168,160

$

163,288

Interest Checking

187,892

184,463

191,145

195,702

256,676

Savings

17,285

17,999

17,491

17,885

18,345

Money Markets

543,678

539,993

515,903

446,647

390,695

Certificates of Deposit

194,134

188,371

184,092

173,870

159,833

Total Deposits

$

1,147,072

$

1,096,364

$

1,079,873

$

1,002,265

$

988,838

Subordinated Debentures

22,000

20,000

20,000

20,000

20,000

Borrowings

-

-

-

-

-

Accrued Expense & Other Liabilities

6,902

8,244

6,897

6,749

6,164

Total Liabilities

$

1,175,974

$

1,124,609

$

1,106,770

$

1,029,014

$

1,015,001

Common Stock and Surplus

$

62,224

$

48,090

$

48,009

$

47,893

$

47,707

Retained Earnings

44,959

41,876

38,917

36,401

34,024

AOCI

(4,150

)

(4,774

)

(6,221

)

(5,594

)

(6,422

)

Total Shareholders' Equity

$

103,032

$

85,191

$

80,705

$

78,700

$

75,309

Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$

1,279,007

$

1,209,800

$

1,187,475

$

1,107,714

$

1,090,310

Income Statement Data - Unaudited
(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Dec 31,
2025

Sep 30,
2025

Jun 30,
2025

Mar 31,
2025

Dec 31,
2024

Dec 31,
2025

Dec 31,
2024

Interest Income

Loans

$

14,194

$

13,803

$

13,241

$

12,548

$

12,307

$

53,786

$

46,289

Securities

2,377

2,665

1,869

1,818

2,187

8,728

7,893

Total Interest Income

$

16,571

$

16,468

$

15,110

$

14,366

$

14,494

$

62,514

$

54,181

Interest Expense

Deposits

$

5,960

$

6,269

$

5,460

$

5,161

$

5,652

$

22,850

$

21,878

Borrowings

346

350

316

247

247

1,259

1,103

Total Interest Expense

$

6,305

$

6,620

$

5,775

$

5,408

$

5,898

$

24,108

$

22,981

Net Interest Income

$

10,265

$

9,848

$

9,334

$

8,958

$

8,595

$

38,406

$

31,200

Provision for Credit Losses

$

485

$

430

$

480

$

335

$

205

$

1,730

$

700

Noninterest Income

Bank Owned Life Insurance

$

100

$

99

$

97

$

99

$

99

$

395

$

378

ATM, Debit, and Merchant fees

234

240

230

201

201

906

815

Service Charge Revenue

158

166

167

174

177

665

612

Gain on Sale of Loans

101

100

90

48

113

340

376

Other

51

51

18

88

278

209

408

Total Noninterest Income

$

645

$

657

$

602

$

610

$

868

$

2,515

$

2,588

Noninterest Expense

Salaries and Employee Benefits

$

4,128

$

4,082

$

4,004

$

3,940

$

3,697

$

16,154

$

14,056

Occupancy & Equipment

610

574

591

594

593

2,369

2,210

Data Processing

724

687

665

730

698

2,806

2,665

Other

1,000

1,002

996

985

931

3,983

3,489

Total Noninterest Expense

$

6,462

$

6,345

$

6,256

$

6,249

$

5,919

$

25,312

$

22,421

Income Before Taxes

$

3,964

$

3,730

$

3,200

$

2,984

$

3,339

$

13,879

$

10,668

Income Tax Expense

$

880

$

771

$

685

$

607

$

675

$

2,943

$

2,161

Net Income

$

3,083

$

2,959

$

2,516

$

2,377

$

2,664

$

10,935

$

8,507

Yield Data - Unaudited
(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

Average
Balance

Interest
Earned/Paid

Yield/
Rate

Average
Balance

Interest
Earned/Paid

Yield/
Rate

Average
Balance

Interest
Earned/Paid

Yield/
Rate

Assets

Earning Assets

Interest Bearing Deposits

$

168,678

$

1,670

3.93

%

$

178,039

$

1,965

4.38

%

$

123,763

$

1,468

4.71

%

Securities

92,888

706

3.04

%

93,438

700

3.00

%

104,068

719

2.76

%

Loans, incl. fees

924,591

14,194

6.09

%

896,842

13,803

6.11

%

826,225

12,307

5.91

%

Total Earning Assets

$

1,186,157

$

16,571

5.54

%

$

1,168,319

$

16,468

5.59

%

$

1,054,057

$

14,494

5.46

%

Cash and Due From Banks

9,477

9,038

8,641

Other Assets

25,435

22,874

21,623

Total assets

$

1,221,069

$

1,200,231

$

1,084,320

Liabilities

Interest-Bearing Liabilities

Deposits

$

928,244

5,960

2.55

%

$

921,923

6,269

2.70

%

$

816,631

5,652

2.75

%

Borrowings

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Subordinated Debentures

21,761

345

6.30

%

20,000

350

6.95

%

20,000

247

4.90

%

Total Interest -Bearing Liabilities

$

950,005

$

6,305

2.63

%

$

941,923

$

6,620

2.79

%

$

836,631

$

5,898

2.80

%

Noninterest Bearing Deposits

174,396

167,234

165,032

Other Liabilities

8,324

7,910

7,485

Shareholders' Equity

88,345

83,164

75,172

Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$

1,221,069

$

1,200,231

$

1,084,320

About Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. is the Bank holding Company of Coastal Carolina National Bank, a Myrtle Beach-based community bank serving Horry, Georgetown, Aiken, Orangeburg, Richland, Greenville, Spartanburg, and Brunswick (NC) counties. Coastal Carolina National Bank is a locally operated financial institution focused on providing personalized service. It offers a full range of banking services designed to meet the specific needs of individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. Headquartered in Myrtle Beach, SC, the Bank also has branches in Garden City, North Myrtle Beach, Conway, Aiken, Orangeburg, Columbia, Greenville, and Spartanburg, South Carolina, and Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina. Through the substantial experience of our local management and Board of Directors, Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. seeks to enhance value for our shareholders, build lasting customer relationships, benefit our communities and give our employees a meaningful career opportunity. To learn more about the Company and its subsidiary bank, please visit our website at www.myccnb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation: the effects of future economic conditions; governmental fiscal and monetary policies; legislative and regulatory changes; the risks of changes in interest rates; successful merger integration; management of growth; fluctuations in our financial results; reliance on key personnel; our ability to compete effectively; privacy, security and other risks associated with our business. Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact:

Russell Vedder
Title: EVP/CFO
Phone: (843) 839-5662
Fax: (843) 839-5699

www.myccnb.com

SOURCE: Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/coastal-carolina-bancshares-inc.-reports-fourth-quarter-and-annual-r-1131363

