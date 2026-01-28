Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2026) - Universal Digital Inc. (CSE: LFG) (FSE: 8R20) (OTCQB: LFGMF) ("Universal Digital" or the "Company") wishes to clarify the currency denomination of certain amounts disclosed in its news release dated January 28, 2026 relating to the termination of the senior secured convertible debenture financing with Helena Global Investment Opportunities 1 Ltd.

The senior secured convertible debentures extinguished pursuant to the termination agreement had an aggregate principal amount of C$3,336,364. The non-convertible promissory note issued to Helena has a principal amount of US$300,000, which was correctly disclosed in the prior news release.

Other than this currency clarification, there is no change to the substance or commercial terms of the transaction as previously disclosed. The termination agreement, promissory note, and related pledge agreement remain unchanged and in full force and effect.

About Universal Digital Inc.

Universal Digital Inc. is a Canadian investment company focused on digital assets, businesses and private and publicly listed entities that are involved in high-growth industries, with a particular focus on blockchain, cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrency technologies. The Company aims to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth through a diversified investment approach, and to participate in the transformation of global finance through the integration of digital asset strategies.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "plans", "may", "will", "could", "should", "estimate", "potential", "proposed" and similar expressions, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected effects of the termination of the convertible debenture financing on the Company's capital structure, the repayment of the promissory note, and the Company's future business plans and strategic initiatives. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including assumptions regarding the timely satisfaction of the Company's obligations under the promissory note, general business and market conditions, the availability of capital, and the absence of material adverse changes affecting the Company or its assets.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the Company's ability to meet its obligations under the promissory note, changes in market conditions, regulatory developments, fluctuations in digital asset markets, general economic conditions, and other risks described in the Company's most recent annual information form and other continuous disclosure documents available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/281965

Source: Universal Digital Inc.