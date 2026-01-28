Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2026) - Bombyll is pleased to announce that Tiffany Gonzalez, Founder of Bombyll will be speaking at TechCon Southwest 2026. This year's event will be held Feb. 12-13 at the Bullock Museum in Austin, Texas.

TechCon Southwest, produced by TechCon Global, is a leading technology and innovation event that brings together investors, founders, thought leaders, and industry experts. The 2026 program features keynotes, panel discussions, fireside discussions, and demos on emerging technologies shaping the future of business.

Attendees interested in learning more about TechCon Southwest 2026 or registering for the conference can visit here .

About Bombyll

Bombyll, a fractional CRO and go-to-market advisory firm, helps B2B SaaS and marketplace companies build repeatable revenue systems and predictable growth. Founded by revenue & GTM leader Tiffany Gonzalez, who spent 20 years scaling GTM teams at Microsoft, Coupang (NASDAQ: CPNG), AWS Marketplace, Amazon, and Dell, Bombyll delivers enterprise revenue expertise to growth-stage companies.Gonzalez built revenue operations and go-to-market teams from 5 to 500+ employees and scaled organizations as P&L owner. Bombyll specializes in helping PE-backed companies, venture-funded startups, and growth-stage B2B businesses solve revenue plateaus, navigate leadership transitions, and execute post-acquisition GTM integration.Gonzalez serves as Limited Partner at Stage 2 Capital, Operating Expert at Metropolitan Partners and Primary Ventures, and LP and Mentor at Capital Factory in Austin.

About TechCon Global:

TechCon Global is a leading organization founded in 2019, dedicated to connecting entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders through high-impact innovation events. We empower innovation and foster investment ecosystems that drive sustainable growth and meaningful change worldwide. Our programs blend operator insight with a practical innovation approach, supported by mentors, acurated innovation platform, and access to business investors for startups. Driven by purpose and passion, we continue to expand our reach, uniting bold thinkers, visionary founders, and impact-driven investors, guided by a consistent innovation approach that turns ideas into outcomes.

