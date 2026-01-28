Tidal Wave Auto Spa Opens Third Express Wash in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Fifth Largest Conveyor Car Wash Company Expands South Carolina Footprint

THOMASTON, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's fastest-growing car wash companies, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its brand-new Myrtle Beach location at 111 Sapwood Road .

To celebrate the grand opening, the new Myrtle Beach location is offering twelve days of free premium car washes from January 28 to February 8. This limited-time promotion lets customers experience the company's premium wash option, Graph-X4, at no cost.

"We're thrilled to open our third location in Myrtle Beach," said Tidal Wave Auto Spa CEO and Founder Scott Blackstock. "We opened our first wash in this community in 2024, and we're proud to continue investing in this market to expand access and convenience for our customers. We look forward to serving Myrtle Beach residents for years to come."

New Myrtle Beach, SC Location : 111 Sapwood Road, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579

Nearby Locations: Myrtle Beach - Kings Rd , Myrtle Beach - Dick Pond Rd , Conway

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and welcoming locations, and friendly customer service. With single wash options starting at $15, unlimited car wash memberships and family plans, and fleet plans for businesses, Tidal Wave delivers wash options to fit every need.

Tidal Wave proudly serves customers at 306 express wash locations across the United States, including twenty-five South Carolina locations . The company will continue its growth this year with openings planned in North Carolina , Oklahoma , Florida , Alabama , Tennessee , South Carolina and more.

For additional information about Tidal Wave Auto Spa, please visit: https://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/ .

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded over 20 years ago in Thomaston, GA, by husband and wife, Scott and Hope Blackstock. What started as a small-town self-service car wash business evolved into the first conveyor car wash open in Georgia and is now the fifth-largest conveyor car wash company in the nation, with 306 locations spanning 30 states. Tidal Wave is dedicated to delivering an exceptional car wash experience for every customer through industry-leading car care technology, clean and inviting locations, and outstanding customer service. The company is equally committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, raising over $7 million for local programs, service organizations, and non-profit organizations through its fundraising program and annual Charity Day event.

Contact Information:

media@tidalwaveautospa.com

SOURCE: Tidal Wave Auto Spa

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/tidal-wave-auto-spa-opens-third-express-wash-in-myrtle-beach-south-carolina-1131421