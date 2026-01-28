Anzeige
28.01.2026 23:26 Uhr
Maple Leaf Critical Minerals 2025 Enhanced Flow-Through Limited Partnership: Maple Leaf Critical Minerals 2026 Enhanced Flow-Through Limited Partnership NATIONAL & QUEBEC CLASS Series A and Series F

Final Prospectus Filed. Books closing September 26 February 19, 2025 2026 for initial closing.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / Maple Leaf Critical Minerals 2026 Enhanced Flow-Through Limited Partnership (the "Partnership") is pleased to announce that it has filed a final prospectus (the "Prospectus") dated January 27, 2026 with the securities commissions or similar authorities in each of the Provinces of Canada relating to the initial public offering of unit sof the Partnership. The books will close on Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 12 noon (EST) for its initial closing on Friday, February 20, 2026.

Partnership Objectives & Benefits - National Class Units

The Partnership is designed to provide holders of National Class Units ("National Class Limited Partners") with an investment in a diversified portfolio of Flow-Through Shares of Resource Companies incurring Eligible Expenditures (as those terms are defined in the Prospectus) across Canada with a view to maximizing the tax benefits of an investment in National Class Units and achieving capital appreciation and/or income for National Class Limited Partners .National Class Limited Partners must be residents of Canada or liable to pay Canadian income tax. The Partnership intends to invest approximately 90% of the available funds in companies that are exploring for Critical Minerals to avail of the 30% Critical Minerals Tax Credit.

After accounting for tax credits, investors are expected to receive equivalent tax deductions of up to approximately 139%-147%
(depending on the marginal tax rate) of the amount invested based on and subject to certain conditions as set forth in the Prospectus.

Partnership Objectives & Benefits - Québec Class Units

The Partnership is designed to provide holders of Québec Class Units ("Québec Class Limited Partners") with an investment in a diversified portfolio of Flow-Through Shares of Resource Companies incurring Eligible Expenditures principally in the Province of Québec with a view to maximizing the tax benefits of an investment in Québec Class Units and achieving capital appreciation and/or income for Québec Class Limited Partners. Québec Class Units are most suitable for investors who reside in the Province of Québec or are liable to pay income tax in Québec. The Partnership intends to invest approximately 100% of the available funds in companies that are exploring for Critical Minerals to avail of the 30% Critical Minerals Tax Credit.

After accounting for tax credits, investors are expected to receive equivalent tax deductions of up to approximately 156% of the amount invested based on and subject to certain conditions as set forth in the Prospectus.

Liquidity Event

The investment portfolios of both the National and Québec Class Units will be actively managed in such a way as to preserve the ability to undertake a future liquidity event, such as a rollover into a mutual fund corporation.

The Syndicate

The syndicate of agents for the offering is being led by Scotia Capital Inc. and includes National Bank Financial Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., CIBC World Markets Inc., iA Private Wealth Inc., Richardson Wealth Limited, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Desjardins Securities Inc., Manulife Wealth Inc., Raymond James Ltd., CI Investment Services Inc., Ventum Financial Corp. and Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc. A copy of the Prospectus can be obtained from any agent.

Offering Jurisdictions

Each of the Provinces of Canada.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

Hugh Cartwright, Chairman
MAPLE LEAF SHORT DURATION FLOW-THROUGH PROGRAMS
Tel: 1-866-688-5750
Email: info@mapleleaffunds.ca
Web: www.MapleLeafFunds.ca
www.MapleLeafFunds.ca

A final prospectus dated January 27, 2026 relating to these securities has been filed with the securities commissions or similar authorities in each of the Provinces of Canada. This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy the securities. This release is provided for information purposes only. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the Prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Capitalized terms not defined herein have the meanings set forth in the Prospectus.

SOURCE: Maple Leaf Critical Minerals 2025-II Enhanced Flow-Through Limited Partnership



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/maple-leaf-critical-minerals-2026-enhanced-flow-through-limited-part-1131509

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
