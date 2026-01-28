DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: DUB Inhibitors Market to Witness Strong Expansion Across 7MM by 2040 Driven by the Launch of Novel Therapeutics | DelveInsight

The DUB inhibitors market is poised for steady growth, driven by rising interest in targeted protein degradation and novel oncology therapeutics. The growing prevalence of cancer and neurodegenerative disorders further supports market expansion. Additionally, the launch of emerging therapies such as ISM-3091 (InSilico Medicine), OAT-4828 (Molecure), KSQ-4279 (KSQ Therapeutics/Roche), MTX652 and MTX325 (Mission Therapeutics), and others will propel the market.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's DUB Inhibitors Market Size, Target Population, Competitive Landscape & Market Forecast report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, addressable patient population, which includes top indications such as Heart Failure, Parkinson's Disease, Alzheimer's Disease, Lymphoma, Breast Cancer, and others. The selected indications are based on approved therapies and ongoing pipeline activity. The report also provides insights into the emerging DUB inhibitors, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2040, segmented into leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan).

Key Takeaways from the DUB Inhibitors Market Report

The total market size of DUB inhibitors in the leading markets is expected to surge significantly by 2040.

In 2024, the United States holds the largest share of the DUB inhibitors market among the 7MM.

The report provides the total potential number of patients in the indications, such as Heart Failure, Parkinson's Disease, Alzheimer's Disease, Lymphoma, Breast Cancer, and others .

. Neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's and Alzheimer's, will become the second leading cause of death worldwide by 2040, surpassing deaths related to cancer.

Leading DUB inhibitors companies, such as InSilico Medicine, Molecure, KSQ Therapeutics, Roche, Mission Therapeutics, Cothera Bioscience, Asieris Pharmaceuticals, Tango Therapeutics, and others, are developing novel DUB inhibitors that can be available in the DUB inhibitors market in the coming years.

and others, are developing novel DUB inhibitors that can be available in the DUB inhibitors market in the coming years. Some of the key DUB inhibitors in clinical trials include ISM-3091, OAT-4828, KSQ-4279, MTX652, MTX325, sepantronium bromide/PC-002/YM155, ASN-3186/AT-012, TNG348, and others.

Key Factors Driving the DUB Inhibitors Market

Rising Prevalence of Neurodegenerative Diseases: The prevalence of neurodegenerative diseases is rising steadily worldwide, driven by aging populations and longer life expectancy. Disorders such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and others are placing a growing burden on healthcare systems and caregivers. Improved diagnostics are also identifying cases earlier and more accurately, contributing to higher reported prevalence.

Broad Therapeutic Applications of DUB Inhibitors: DUB inhibitors are applicable across a wide range of diseases, including cancer, viral infections, and neurodegenerative disorders, due to their role in protein homeostasis.

Promising DUB Inhibitor Assets Shaping the Future: Some of the potential drugs in the pipeline include ISM-3091 (InSilico Medicine), OAT-4828 (Molecure), KSQ-4279 (KSQ Therapeutics/Roche), MTX652 and MTX325 (Mission Therapeutics), sepantronium bromide/PC-002/YM155 (Cothera Bioscience), ASN-3186/AT-012 (Asieris Pharmaceuticals), TNG348 (Tango Therapeutics), and others.

DUB Inhibitors Market Analysis

Earlier DUB inhibitors rarely underwent detailed structure-activity relationship (SAR) studies, but more recent candidates have benefited from medicinal chemistry optimization, often guided by structural data.

Current research efforts are focused on developing inhibitors targeting USP14, USP2, USP7, USP25/28, USP30, CSN5, STAMBP, and Rpn11, with increasing interest in JAMM-targeting drugs and multiple patents filed since 2014.

, with increasing interest in JAMM-targeting drugs and multiple patents filed since 2014. Many DUBs are upregulated in cancer and contribute to tumor progression and drug resistance, positioning DUB inhibition as a promising therapeutic strategy.

DUB inhibitors targeting USP1, USP7, USP14, and UCHL1 are being explored for their roles in suppressing tumor proliferation and overcoming immune evasion.

are being explored for their roles in suppressing tumor proliferation and overcoming immune evasion. USP11, MINDY1, and USP36 promote ERa stability and are associated with therapy resistance, whereas OTUB1 and OTUD1 function as tumor suppressors by limiting cell proliferation and metastasis.

Targeting oncogenic and tumor-suppressive DUBs represents a novel opportunity for advancing breast cancer treatment strategies.

DUBs such as USP14 and UCHL1 play critical roles in neuronal protein homeostasis, making them attractive targets for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and Huntington's disease.

. Clinical development of DUB inhibitors is accelerating as the ubiquitin-proteasome system gains recognition as a central regulator of protein homeostasis and a viable therapeutic target.

As of 2026, the DUB inhibitor landscape is in an early-to-mid stage of development, with most programs in preclinical, Phase I, or Phase II trials, yet the long-term therapeutic potential remains significant.

DUB Inhibitors Competitive Landscape

The emerging drug pipeline for DUB inhibitors is diverse and includes several promising candidates, such as ISM-3091 (InSilico Medicine), OAT-4828 (Molecure), KSQ-4279 (KSQ Therapeutics/Roche), MTX652 and MTX325 (Mission Therapeutics), sepantronium bromide/PC-002/YM155 (Cothera Bioscience), and others.

Mission Therapeutics' MTX652 is a potent, highly selective investigational therapy currently in Phase II development that aims to restore mitochondrial quality and performance by stimulating mitophagy. It achieves this by inhibiting USP30, a mitochondria-localized deubiquitylating enzyme that suppresses mitophagy. By enhancing the removal of damaged mitochondria, MTX652 supports cellular health and resilience. The compound has demonstrated potential to mitigate mitochondrial dysfunction associated with ischemia-reperfusion injury (IRI) in cardiac and renal tissues following heart surgery. In addition, MTX652 may be expanded into Duchenne muscular dystrophy, where it could offer meaningful benefits for cardiomyopathy.

Cothera's lead candidate, PC-002 (also known as YM155 or sepantronium bromide), is a Phase II, first-in-class small-molecule inhibitor targeting deubiquitylating enzymes (DUBs), which regulate protein stability by removing ubiquitin from proteins marked for degradation. Given that over half of human cancers exhibit elevated Myc expression, one of the most critical yet historically "undruggable" oncogenic drivers, PC-002 is designed to inhibit the DUB that stabilizes Myc in cancer cells. This results in selective Myc degradation and apoptosis induction in Myc-dependent tumors, positioning PC-002 as a potential therapeutic across multiple Myc-driven cancer indications.

KSQ Therapeutics/Roche's KSQ-4279 is a first-in-class small-molecule inhibitor of USP1, a key regulator of the DNA damage response (DDR). Identified through KSQ's proprietary CRISPRomics discovery platform, USP1 plays a distinct and well-defined role in DNA repair pathways that differ from those targeted by PARP inhibitors and other DDR-focused therapies currently in clinical development. KSQ-4279 is being evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical study (NCT06237881) involving patients with selected advanced solid tumors, featuring both dose-escalation and expansion cohorts as monotherapy and in combination regimens.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the DUB inhibitors market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the DUB inhibitors market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

What are DUB Inhibitors?

Deubiquitinase (DUB) inhibitors are a class of therapeutic agents designed to block the activity of deubiquitinases, enzymes that remove ubiquitin tags from proteins. In normal cells, DUBs help regulate protein stability, degradation, DNA repair, cell-cycle control, and signaling pathways by fine-tuning the ubiquitin-proteasome system. In many diseases, especially cancer, aberrant DUB activity stabilizes oncogenic proteins and dysregulates cellular processes. By inhibiting DUBs, these agents promote the accumulation of ubiquitinated proteins, restore controlled protein degradation, and can trigger cell-cycle arrest or apoptosis in diseased cells. As a result, DUB inhibitors are emerging as a promising therapeutic strategy in oncology and other areas where protein homeostasis is disrupted.

DUB Inhibitors Epidemiology Segmentation

The DUB inhibitors market report is a comprehensive and specialized analysis, offering in-depth epidemiological insights for the study period 2020-2040 across the leading markets. The DUB inhibitors target patient pool is segmented into:

Total Cases of Selected Indications for DUB Inhibitors

Total Eligible Patient Pool for DUB Inhibitors in Selected Indications

Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for DUB Inhibitors

DUB Inhibitors Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020-2040 DUB Inhibitors Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Indications Covered in the Report Heart Failure, Parkinson's Disease, Alzheimer's Disease, Lymphoma, Breast Cancer, and others DUB Inhibitors Target Patient Pool Segmentation Total Cases of Selected Indications for DUB Inhibitors, Total Eligible Patient Pool for DUB Inhibitors in Selected Indications, and Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for DUB Inhibitors Key DUB Inhibitors Companies InSilico Medicine, Molecure, KSQ Therapeutics, Roche, Mission Therapeutics, Cothera Bioscience, Asieris Pharmaceuticals, Tango Therapeutics, and others Key DUB Inhibitors ISM-3091, OAT-4828, KSQ-4279, MTX652, MTX325, sepantronium bromide/PC-002/YM155, ASN-3186/AT-012, TNG348, and others

Scope of the DUB Inhibitors Market Report

DUB Inhibitors Therapeutic Assessment: DUB Inhibitors' current marketed and emerging therapies

DUB Inhibitors' current marketed and emerging therapies DUB Inhibitors Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging DUB Inhibitors Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging DUB Inhibitors Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, DUB Inhibitors Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 DUB Inhibitors Market Key Insights 2 DUB Inhibitors Market Report Introduction 3 Key Highlights 4 Executive Summary 5 Key Events 6 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 7 DUB Inhibitors Market Overview at a Glance in the 7MM 7.1 Emerging Landscape (Analysis by Molecule Type, Phase, and Route of Administration [RoA]) 7.2 Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2040 7.3 Market Share (%) Distribution by Indications in 2040 8 Background and Overview 8.1 Introduction 8.2 Treatment 9 Target DUB Inhibitors Patient Pool 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM 9.3 Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM 9.3.1 Total Cases in Selected Indications for DUB Inhibitors in the 7MM 9.3.2 Total Eligible Patient Pool for DUB Inhibitors in Selected Indications in the 7MM 9.3.3 Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for DUB Inhibitors in the 7MM 10 Emerging DUB Inhibitors 10.1 Key Competitors 10.2 MTX652: Mission Therapeutics 10.2.1 Product description 10.2.2 Other developmental activity 10.2.3 Clinical developmental activities 10.2.3.1 Clinical trial information 10.2.4 Safety and efficacy 10.2.5 Analyst Views 10.3 Sepantronium Bromide (PC-002): Cothera Bioscience 10.4 KSQ-4279: KSQ Therapeutics *List to be continued in the full report 11 DUB Inhibitors Market: 7MM analysis 11.1 Key Findings 11.2 DUB Inhibitors Market Outlook 11.3 Key DUB Inhibitors Market Forecast Assumptions 11.4 Total Market Size of DUB Inhibitors in the 7MM 11.5 United States DUB Inhibitors Market Size 11.5.1 DUB Inhibitors Market Size by Indications in the US 11.5.2 DUB Inhibitors Market Size by Therapies in the US 11.6 EU4 and the UK DUB Inhibitors Market Size 11.7 Japan DUB Inhibitors Market Size 12 DUB Inhibitors Market Unmet Needs 13 DUB Inhibitors Market SWOT Analysis 14 KOL Views on DUB Inhibitors 15 DUB Inhibitors Market Access and Reimbursement 15.1 United States 15.2 EU4 and the UK 15.3 Japan 15.4 Summary and Comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025 15.5 Market Access and Reimbursement of DUB Inhibitors 16 Bibliography 17 DUB Inhibitors Market Report Methodology

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

