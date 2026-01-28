Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2026) - IC Group Holdings Inc. (TSXV: ICGH) ("IC Group" or the "Company"), a consumer engagement company driving commerce and data for global brands and professional sports teams, today announced that it has granted, in accordance with its stock option plan, an aggregate of 296,830 stock options to certain employees and directors of the Company. These options are exercisable at $0.65 per common share and vest immediately. Of these issued stock options, 121,830 have a ten-year term, expiring on January 28, 2036, and 175,000 have a 30-month term, expiring on July 28, 2028.

In addition, the Company has granted an aggregate of 120,000 stock options to a new employee as part of a long-term incentive arrangement. These options are exercisable at $0.81 per common share, vest in three equal tranches on each of the first three anniversaries of the grant date and have a ten-year term, expiring on January 28, 2036.

All option grants are subject to the terms of the Company's stock option plan.

IC Group (TSXV: ICGH) is a consumer engagement company driving commerce and data for professional sports teams and global brands across live events, digital ecosystems, and mobile channels. Operating at the intersection of marketing, technology, and commerce, we simplify the complexities of modern consumer engagement for customers on a global scale.

