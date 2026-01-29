Anzeige
Tokenwell Platforms Inc.: Tokenwell Adds Single-Coin Trading Capabilities and Expands Exchange Support

New trading features and Binance integration designed to give users more flexibility to trade single coins and manage assets across centralized exchanges.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / Tokenwell Platforms Inc. (CSE:TWEL)(OTCQB:TWELF)(FWB:Y920) ("Tokenwell" or the "Company") today announces the launch of new trading functionality within the Tokenwell app, including single-coin trading capabilities and expanded exchange support with the addition of Binance.

This enhancement builds on Tokenwell's January 2026 Community Access announcement, which introduced a structured onboarding program designed to collaborate with approved content creators, crypto communities, and ecosystem partners.

Single-Coin Trading Capabilities

Users can now execute market and limit orders for any individual cryptocurrency from the Tokenwell app, giving them control over buying or selling specific coins. This enhancement is designed to allow users to augment existing basket portfolio strategies by making precise, coin-specific trades.

All trades are executed directly on the user's connected centralized exchange account, with the Tokenwell app operating as the interface layer. Users' assets always remain in the custody of their selected exchange.

Expanded Exchange Support

The Tokenwell app now also allows users to connect their Binance account using an API key, expanding trading and management capabilities beyond its current Coinbase and Crypto.com Exchange integrations.

With the integration of Coinbase, Crypto.com Exchange, and Binance, users can monitor and execute orders, set price alerts, and track portfolio assets across multiple exchanges from a single platform. Exchange functions depend on local access rules and regulations.

Update Highlights

  • Single-coin trading with market and limit orders

  • Binance exchange integration via API key connection

  • Price alerts for Binance-supported assets (no exchange connection required)

  • EUR currency display

  • User interface enhancements

The Tokenwell app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Roadmap in Progress

In February 2026, Tokenwell expects to roll out additional product enhancements on an ongoing basis, including new engagement features, guided in-app journeys, integration with a mobile measurement partner, expanded exchange support, and user interface updates.

In late February 2026, Tokenwell expects to release advanced trading features designed for more experienced users, including enhanced order types and professional-grade trading tools that build upon the app's single-coin trade functionality.

Additional product updates are expected to be rolled out incrementally as Tokenwell continues to build out its platform roadmap.

On Behalf of the Company

~Timothy Burgess~

Timothy J. Burgess
CEO and Director

About Tokenwell Platforms Inc. (CSE:TWEL)(OTCQB:TWELF)(FWB:Y920)

Tokenwell is a publicly listed cutting-edge cryptocurrency platform dedicated to making digital assets accessible, secure, and efficient for users worldwide. With a focus on innovation and user-centric design, Tokenwell empowers individuals and businesses to engage with the crypto economy confidently. For more information about Tokenwell, its upcoming launches, product benefits and features, Crypto users should visit www.tokenwell.io and download the Tokenwell app on iOS or Android. Potential investors are invited to visit www.tokenwell.com and everyone should follow us on LinkedIn, X & Telegram, and also subscribe to our News Alert opportunity for free and timely notifications from the Company.

For further information

Tokenwell Platforms Inc.

Email: info@tokenwell.com

Web: https://tokenwell.com (Investors)

Web: https://tokenwell.io (Products & Services)

Tokenwell Disclaimer - Tokenwell Platforms Inc. is not an investment adviser or commodity trading advisor. Tokenwell makes no representation regarding the advisability of investments linked to its products. Assets remain on users' own exchanges. Terms and conditions available at tokenwell.com.

Forward-Looking Statements- This press release contains "forward-looking statements". Sentences containing words such as "believe," "aim", "intend," "plan," "may," "expect," "should," "could," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "project," or their negatives, or other similar expressions of a future or forward-looking nature generally should be considered forward-looking statements and include, without limitation, statements relating to the development of the new community access program, future events or operating performance, business strategy, and potential market opportunities. Such forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently uncertain and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause results to differ from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited, our ability to continue with our development efforts, our efforts to grow our business and operations, the costs or expenditures associated therewith, competition in our industry, and the evolving rules and regulations applicable to digital assets and our industry. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulatory Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE: Tokenwell Platforms Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/tokenwell-adds-single-coin-trading-capabilities-and-expands-exchange-1131487

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
