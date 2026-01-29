Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2026) - Meryllion Resources Corporation (CSE: MYR) (OTC Pink: MYRLF) ("Meryllion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has granted an aggregate of 8,400,000 stock options (the "Options") to certain officers, directors and consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. Each Option is exercisable to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.08 for a period of three years from the date of issue. The Options vest immediately and are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day.

About Meryllion Resources Corporation:

Meryllion is an exploration stage company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company recently entered into a lease and option agreement in respect of the Makenzie gold/silver/antimony project located 44 kms south southwest of Austin, Nevada in the Toiyabe Range of central Nevada. Makenzie is one of the largest known untested gold, silver and antimony anomalies in the state of Nevada.

Meryllion also has the rights to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Westbury and Tasmanian Strategic Green Metals ionic adsorption clay (IAC) hosted rare earth elements (REE) projects located in northeast Tasmania, Australia with a total tenement area of approximately 800 kms2. Meryllion's IAC REE projects are situated along strike, and/or adjacent to, discoveries by ABx Group Limited. ABx has reported that Tb (Terbium) and Dy (Dysprosium) concentrations in all of ABx's rare earths resources are the highest of any ionic adsorption clay deposit in Australia and are amongst the highest globally. (refer ABx ASX announcement dated 5 May 2025).

Forward-Looking Statements:

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although Management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such.

Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

