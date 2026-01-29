Skyline Windows Appoints Damien Willems as Chief Technology Officer

THE BRONX, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / Skyline Windows is pleased to announce the appointment of Damien Willems as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), an experienced engineering and operations executive with senior leadership experience across the window, door, and façade industry.

Damien brings a disciplined, execution-focused leadership style shaped by years of managing complex manufacturing and project-driven organizations in both the U.S. and international markets. He is widely respected for his ability to align strategy, operations, and teams to support sustainable growth.

As Chief Technology Officer, Damien will focus on strengthening operational execution, supporting strategic initiatives, and enhancing cross-functional coordination across engineering, manufacturing, and commercial functions. He will work closely with the leadership team to drive process improvement, scalability, and organizational effectiveness.

Prior to joining Skyline, Damien most recently served as General Manager at Kolbe Windows & Doors. Before that, he was Chief Executive Officer of Reynaers Aluminum USA, where he led the U.S. organization through a period of operational and financial transformation. Earlier in his career, he held operational and project leadership roles within fabrication and façade-focused organizations. Notable projects under Damien's leadership include Ferrari World in Abu Dhabi, the Qatar National Convention Centre in Doha, and the Four Seasons Hotel in Manama, Bahrain. In the United States, Damien was instrumental in facilitating 22-12 Jackson Avenue, 809 Broadway, and 42-20 27th Street in New York.

Damien holds a Master's degree in Industrial Engineering Sciences, an Executive MBA from Arizona State University, and has completed executive education programs at INSEAD. He is also a Fenestration Master certified by the Fenestration and Glazing Industry Alliance.

"I'm excited to welcome Damien Willems as Chief Technology Officer to Skyline Windows. Damien brings 20 years of experience across engineering, project management, and installation. Bringing Damien on board is an important step in Skyline's long term growth plan. His leadership strengthens our operating platform and positions us to scale the business thoughtfully while maintaining the high level of execution our clients expect as we enter the next phase of growth," said Matthew Kraus, CEO of Skyline.

Skyline Windows looks forward to Damien's contributions as the company continues to strengthen its leadership team and advance its strategic objectives.

About Skyline Windows

Skyline Windows is a leading manufacturer of high-performance window systems serving complex commercial and architectural projects across North America. The company is known for its engineering-driven approach, operational excellence, and commitment to delivering reliable, high-quality products through disciplined manufacturing and trusted partnerships.

CONTACT:

Jessica Shiller

jashiller@skylinewindows.com

SOURCE: Skyline Windows

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/skyline-windows-appoints-damien-willems-as-chief-technology-officer-1131362