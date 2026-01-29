Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2026) - Solution Financial Inc. (TSX: SFI) (the "Company"), a leading provider of luxury and ultra luxury asset leasing in Canada, today announced its financial results for the year ending October 31, 2025.

Earnings Highlights for the Year Ending October 31, 2025:

Net income for the year decreased to $273,872 compared to $355,018 in 2024.

Adjusted net income (1) decreased to $383,868 compared to $587,736 in 2024.

Total leasing portfolio increased by 17% to $32.7 million compared to $28.0 million in 2024.

Operational Highlights for the Year End:

Continued to expand relationships with new dealerships in Ontario in particular.

Expanded our near prime local leasing program to diversify customer base due to the decrease in the number of international students.

Added a new sales executive to help expand our corporate leasing program and support a new sale, leaseback program we kicked off called "Equity Unlock".

Rolled out new FINTRAC procedures and guidance to our network of dealerships to support the new regulations coming into full effect in 2026.

Continuing to streamline operational costs to improve overall profitability.

"Fiscal 2025 was a year of disciplined execution in a more challenging macroeconomic environment," said Bryan Pang, CEO of Solution Financial Inc. "While revenue and earnings moderated year over year, we grew our leasing portfolio by 17% to $32.7 million, underscoring the durability of our core business and continued demand for flexible luxury leasing solutions."

"We focused on strengthening the foundation of the Company - expanding distribution, diversifying our customer mix, enhancing our corporate leasing capabilities, and advancing regulatory readiness. These initiatives position us well to manage risk, improve efficiency, and pursue sustainable, long-term growth as market conditions normalize."

Financial Results

Solution is reporting net income of $273,872 or $0.003, per share for the year ending October 31, 2025. This compares to net income of $355,018 or $0.004 per share for the year ending October 31, 2024.

Adjusted net income, which is more reflective of actual cash earnings, for the year ending October 31, 2025, was $383,868 (1) or $0.004 per share compared to $587,736 or $0.006 per share for the year ending October 31, 2024. Adjusted Net Income excludes the non-cash accretion expense related to the right of use assets of $60,660, accretion expense on lease liabilities of $4,325, income tax recovery of $111,000, amortization of $108,312, and provision for credit losses of $47,699.

Lease Portfolio

At October 31, 2025, Solution had 372 vehicles in its lease portfolio, a net increase of thirty vehicles over the year to bring the total lease portfolio to $32.7 million.

At October 31, 2025 the average remaining lease term for the portfolio was 2.15 years, weighted by net book value for each vehicle. At October 31, 2025, Solutions' 372 leases were generating annualized gross rental and lease cash flows of approximately $7.7 million.

About Solution

Solution Financial commenced operations in 2004 and specializes in sourcing and leasing luxury and exotic vehicles, yachts and other high value assets. Solution works with a select group of luxury automotive and marine dealerships providing lending solutions to clients who prefer more flexible leasing options than those traditionally offered by banks and other lease providers. Typical customers include new immigrants, business owners and international students who tend to upgrade their vehicles more frequently than traditional lease agreements allow. Solution Financial provides a unique leasing experience whereby it partners with its clients to help source limited edition and difficult to acquire vehicles as well as providing white glove services to clients for insuring, maintaining, upgrading, and reselling their vehicles.

Note 1- Non-IFRS Financial Metrics

Solution provides all financial information in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with IFRS, we are also providing with this press release, certain non-IFRS financial measures, including Adjusted Net Income. In calculating these non-IFRS financial measures, we have excluded certain transactions that are not necessarily indicative of our ongoing operations or do not impact cash flows. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. These measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. This information includes, but is not limited to, statements concerning our objectives, our strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements made with respect to management's beliefs, plans, estimates, projections and intentions, and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations that are not historical facts. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "outlook", "objective", "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "should", "plans" or "continue", or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Although forward-looking information contained in this press release is based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with this forward-looking information. Certain statements included in this press release may be considered a "financial outlook" for purposes of applicable Canadian securities laws, and as such the financial outlook may not be appropriate for purposes other than this press release.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing Solution's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, management and Solution's Board of Directors undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

(signed) "Bryan Pang"

Bryan Pang

President, CEO and Director

