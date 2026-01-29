Thunes Named a Leading Fintech in Singapore by Tech in Asia and Statista

Thunes recognised in Tech in Asia and Statista's inaugural 'Singapore's Top Fintech Companies 2026' list.

SINGAPORE, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunes, the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world, has been recognised in Tech in Asia and Statista's first-ever Singapore's first Top Fintech Companies list.

This prestigious accolade highlights Thunes' pivotal role in Singapore's digital finance revolution and its position as a standout performer. Thunes' inclusion in the Payments category reflects the company's growth, innovation and impact in making global money movement faster, more inclusive, and more reliable.

The list identifies the pioneers and innovators redefining the financial landscape in a city-state that is reported to account for over 59% of ASEAN's fintech funding. It evaluates Singapore-based Fintech companies on the analysis and weighting of overarching and segment-specific KPIs, recognising 95 organisations across seven different market segments.

Thunes' inclusion in the list follows a series of major company milestones, including its $150 million Series D fundraise in 2025, the ongoing expansion of its proprietary Direct Global Network which enables real-time cross-border payments in over 130 countries and 80 currencies, and its recent strategic growth in major markets including the United States.

Chloé Mayenobe, Deputy CEO of Thunes, commented: "Being named among Singapore's top fintech companies by Tech in Asia and Statista is a powerful endorsement of the progress we're making in our mission to empower the next billion end users to take part in the global economy. But we aren't stopping there - we're going into 2026 with limitless opportunities ahead. Singapore is a world-class hub for financial innovation, and as a homegrown company we are proud to be at the heart of this ecosystem."

For Thunes' Members which include the likes of Grab, WeChat, Circle, Ripple, PayPal and Mastercard, this recognition reaffirms their collaboration with a world-class provider at the forefront of compliance, reliability, and innovation.

Mathieu Limousi, Chief Marketing Officer at Thunes, added: "Joining the Thunes Direct Global Network means faster speed to market and the confidence of moving money via a Network that is literally powering the revolution in how money crosses borders. This recognition is a testament to the hard work of our team and the trust of our valued Members who rely on our Network to power money movement worldwide."

About Thunes:

Thunes is the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world. Thunes' proprietary Direct Global Network allows Members to make payments in real-time in over 130 countries and more than 80 currencies. Thunes' Network connects directly to over 7 billion mobile wallets, stablecoin wallets and bank accounts worldwide, as well as 15 billion cards via more than 320 different payment methods, such as GCash, M-Pesa, Airtel, MTN, Orange, JazzCash, Easypaisa, AliPay, WeChat Pay HK and many more.

