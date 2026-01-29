

EQS Newswire / 29/01/2026 / 09:25 UTC+8

Home Control Partners with NTU Singapore to Bolster Core Technology and R&D Collaboration Accelerating Deployment in the AIoT Home Healthcare Sector As Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology steadily enters the application phase, healthcare is emerging as one of the market segments with the greatest commercial potential. However, the successful implementation of such projects depends on whether the involved enterprises possess the necessary capital, technical expertise, and executive capabilities. Recently, Home Control International Limited (1747.HK), a Hong Kong-listed company, announced several collaborations in the fields of home medical care and smart wellness. Notably, the Company has entered into a Strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) to jointly explore AIoT-enabled healthcare solutions. This collaboration encompasses the preliminary planning and establishment of a personal healthcare platform, as well as critical data security and maintenance within the healthcare management system. As an initial step toward this comprehensive partnership, Home Control's wholly-owned subsidiary, Orbiva Limited, has also signed an Intellectual Property (IP) Licensing Agreement with NTUitive Pte Ltd ("NTUitive"), the innovation and enterprise company of NTU Singapore, to support applications in home care, healthcare, IoT, and AIoT. The signing of this MoU marks the Group's transition from preliminary planning to a stage of substantive advancement. In fact, Home Control explicitly identified healthcare as a key strategic direction as early as its 2025 interim report and secured new funding through a share placement to support this development. With capital now in place, the Company is advancing hardware infrastructure and core software R&D. These efforts are expected to yield tangible business results over the coming year. A Forward-Looking Strategic Partnership Aligned with Long-term Demands for Data Security and Trustworthy AI On 22 January 2026, the Singapore government released a new "Model AI Governance Framework for Agentic AI," which underscores the paramount importance of data security. While Agentic AI can automate repetitive tasks and enhance overall efficiency, it also introduces data security and governance concerns, particularly when handling sensitive information. Accordingly, the framework addresses public concerns over AI security across four dimensions: risk assessment, accountability, technical control, and user awareness, thereby establishing a solid foundational framework for the aforementioned collaboration. In healthcare-related businesses, data security constitutes a significant barrier to entry. The collaboration between Home Control and NTU Singapore places a strong emphasis on security and trustworthiness, aligning with current policy trends. This helps the Company secure a reliable and long-term technical foundation within a compliant framework, providing clear support for subsequent product development and commercialization. As a premier academic institution for AI research in Singapore, NTU has long specialized in frontier areas such as trustworthy AI and the security of AI models for cybersecurity. Amid an increasingly clear policy environment and the formation of regulatory frameworks, the university's research achievements and technical translations are poised for even broader development opportunities. Collaborating with a Top-Tier University and Research Teams to Advance Practical Application A key highlight of this partnership is the reliability and usability of the technology. NTU Singapore is a global leader in AI, cybersecurity, data science, and medical technology. Its research is consistently backed by the Singapore government and national research funds, with a proven track record of commercialization through mature incubation mechanisms. Notably, NTU Singapore has previously collaborated with Alibaba's DAMO Academy to promote AI application across diverse scenarios, including households, communities, hospitals, and nursing homes. This reflects the high market recognition of NTU's research capabilities and underscores its proactive approach and exceptional ability in translating high-quality scientific research into practical commercial applications. Synergy Between Industry and Capital: The AI Healthcare Acceleration Phase Globally, AI healthcare is shifting from a conceptual phase to large-scale commercialization. Industry giants like NVIDIA are accelerating "full-stack" AI strategy in medicine, while numerous Chinese healthcare and technology firms are pushing AI integration in diagnosis and health management. Against this backdrop, Home Control's mid-to-long term focus on AIoT home healthcare is expected to create significant synergies with its existing smart control technologies and extensive international distribution channels. Stable Fundamentals Paired with Growth Expectations On the fundamental front, Home Control's core business remains resilient. The Group resumed dividend payments last year, demonstrating strong cash flow and operational stability. Building on this foundation, the Company's recent completion of a share placement has introduced new capital to accelerate the development of its new business, providing additional headroom for growth. As research collaborations deepen and R&D investments are increasingly translated into commercial applications, the Group's business progress in the first half of 2026 is expected to represent as a critical period for the market to evaluate the effectiveness of its strategic transformation. Overall, the structural growth of AI-driven healthcare, together with Home Control's clear roadmap, enhances its mid-to-long-term growth outlook on the back of its stable foundation. As these initiatives take root, its positioning and valuation in the home healthcare sector warrant continued investor attention. -End- 29/01/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

View original content: EQS News