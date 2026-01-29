Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2026) - Wisr AI Systems Inc. (CSE: WISR) ("Wisr AI" or the "Company"), a provider of AI-powered cyber and third-party risk intelligence solutions, announces its upcoming participation in a national panel discussion alongside the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) and DIGITAL, Canada's Global Innovation Cluster for digital technologies.

The virtual session, "Navigating Canada's Fast-Shifting Threat Landscape: Strengthening Digital Resilience in 2026," will be held on Thursday, January 29, 2026, and will focus on how artificial intelligence is reshaping Canada's cyber risk environment across government and industry.

Rob Goehring, CEO of Wisr AI, is scheduled to join the discussion to provide an industry perspective on how organizations can proactively identify, measure, and anticipate cyber risk, protect intellectual property, and build adaptive defenses in the face of increasingly sophisticated threats.

CSIS is Canada's national intelligence service, responsible for investigating threats to national security, including cyber espionage and risks to critical infrastructure. DIGITAL is mandated to accelerate the development and adoption of advanced digital technologies across Canada's economy through industry-led collaboration.

Wisr AI's inclusion in the panel highlights the Company's growing role in public-private dialogue around national cyber resilience and reflects increasing alignment between the Company's agentic AI-driven risk intelligence platform and government-level security priorities.

"As cyber threats accelerate in scale and complexity, organizations need predictive, intelligence-led approaches to risk," commented Mr. Goehring. "Engaging alongside CSIS and DIGITAL reinforces the relevance of Wisr AI's technology at the intersection of AI, cybersecurity, and national resilience."

Registration for the panel is available here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DhuPQKrLT52j7wVPYQ3eOA#/registration

About Wisr AI Systems Inc.

Wisr AI Systems Inc. (CSE: WISR) is a Vancouver-based technology company building agentic AI platforms that predict, prioritize, and monitor cyber and third-party risk. Its solutions help enterprises ingest and interpret real-time global signals to manage complex vendor ecosystems and supply chains more intelligently. Wisr AI empowers organizations with dynamic risk visibility and actionable intelligence to support stronger cybersecurity governance and operational resilience.

For more information about Wisr AI, please visit https://wisraisystems.com.

