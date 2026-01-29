Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 29.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Kupfer und Silber aus Nevada plötzlich wieder im Fokus stehen könnten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.01.2026 04:46 Uhr
175 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tecnológico de Monterrey: O-lab Inc, OZARU, and HackÜ: Latin American EdTech ventures, winners of TecPrize

  • The award recognizes solutions that work to close workforce skills gaps in Latin America through the use of artificial intelligence (AI).
  • The 10 finalist ventures presented their proposals within the framework of the IFE Conference 2026.
  • The EdTech ecosystem of the Institute for the Future of Education of the Tecnológico de Monterrey Education Group guarantees support and mentorship.

MONTERREY and NUEVO LEÓN, Mexico, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Within the framework of the IFE Conference 2026, the Institute for the Future of Education (IFE) of the Tecnológico de Monterrey Education Group announced O-lab Inc, OZARU, and HackÜ as the winning ventures of TecPrize 2025. The winning solutions work to close workforce skills gaps in Latin America through the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

First place was awarded to O-lab Inc (Colombia), a workforce simulation engine and AI tutors focused on skills-based learning, developed by Diego Guerrero; second place went to OZARU (Mexico), an AI copilot to optimize the work of frontline teams, led by Guillermo Garza; and third place was awarded to HackÜ (Colombia), a gamified microlearning platform for deskless workers, led by Juan Miguel Salazar.

The three winning projects will receive a support scheme designed to strengthen their impact and scalability. In addition, the winners will participate, together with the seven finalists, in a three-month support program and an impact measurement bootcamp. The award provides a financial incentive of $30,000 for first place, $20,000 for second place, and $10,000 for third place.

As part of the program's benefits, one of the three winning projects will be admitted to the USC Education Technology Accelerator, of the University of Southern California - Rossier School of Education, thereby strengthening its international projection.

About TecPrize

For six years, TecPrize has brought together entrepreneurs, startups, and interdisciplinary teams to co-create responses to real educational challenges, based on collective intelligence, cross-sector dialogue, and access to networks of knowledge, mentorship, and experimentation. In its sixth edition, the program received more than 140 proposals from 20 countries, reflecting the region's growing educational innovation ecosystem.

This award has established itself as a space for educational innovation: winning and finalist projects have raised more than $4 million in capital, have impacted more than 2.5 million learners, and one finalist startup has achieved an exit/acquisition, demonstrating the potential of solutions when they have the right environment to grow.

TecPrize is an open innovation initiative of the Institute for the Future of Education that seeks to activate talent, connect ideas, and facilitate pathways so that high-impact educational solutions find the necessary conditions to transform learning and work in Latin America and the Caribbean.

To download images, click here.

Visit Tecnológico de Monterrey's Press Center

Follow Us:

Facebook: @TecdeMonterrey X: @TecdeMonterrey Instagram: @Tecdemonterrey

Facebook: @EdInnovationIFE Instagram: @edinnovationife

About Tecnológico de Monterrey

Tecnológico de Monterrey (http://www.tec.mx) is a private, non-profit university recognized for its academic excellence, educational innovation, and global vision. It was founded in 1943 and currently has a presence in 33 municipalities across 20 states in Mexico, with an enrollment of 60,000 undergraduate and graduate students, as well as more than 27,000 high school students. Accredited by SACSCOC since 1950. It is ranked #187 in the QS World University Rankings 2026 and #7 in Latin America according to the THE Latin America University Rankings 2024. It also stands out in global employability and entrepreneurship programs and is part of international networks such as APRU and U21. To view our Boilerplate, visit: https://tec.rs/Boilerplate

About the Institute for the Future of Education (IFE)

The Institute for the Future of Education (https://tec.mx/en/ife) is an interdisciplinary research institute of Tecnológico de Monterrey, whose mission is to improve the lives of millions of people by transforming higher education and lifelong learning worldwide. The Institute creates, disseminates, and applies research-based educational innovation to strengthen learning ecosystems and practices, engaging in a wide range of activities including research, educational technology entrepreneurship, consulting, impact projects, advocacy, and global community development.



Press Contacts: Tecnológico de Monterrey Christian Morales Phone: 55 8014 6427 Email: christianm@tec.mx Cuadrante, Estrategia y Comunicación Hugo Hidalgo Phone: 55 7412 4840 Email: hbadillo@cuadrante.com.mx

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.