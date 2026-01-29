Anzeige
PR Newswire
29.01.2026 05:06 Uhr
Pepperstone Financial Services LLC: Pepperstone Dominates Global Forex Awards: Four Major Wins Kick Off 2026

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global CFD provider Pepperstone has stormed into 2026 with four major international awards, cementing its status as a leading online broker. In a remarkable start to the year, the accolades include:

  • Overall Best Forex Broker - 2026 (CompareForexBrokers)
  • Best Spread Betting Broker - 2026 (CompareForexBrokers)
  • Best MT4 Forex Broker - 2026 (CompareForexBrokers)
  • Best in Class Trading Fees - 2026 (ForexBrokers.com)

"Pepperstone continues to set the global standard for online trading, scoring the highest across critical areas that traders value most," said Justin Grossbard, CEO and Head of Research for CompareForexBrokers.

Pepperstone Wins Four Global Trading Awards

A Quadruple Triumph in Trading Excellence
The Overall Best Forex Broker award confirms Pepperstone's leadership across execution, spreads, and customer service, while Best MT4 Forex Broker highlights its elite offering via the world's most popular forex trading platform.

In the UK, Best Spread Betting Broker recognises its cutting-edge approach to diverse trading strategies whilst giving clients flexible, reliable access to global markets.

Additionally, Pepperstone received Best in Class Trading Fees from ForexBrokers.com - underscoring the company's commitment to offering ultra-low costs without compromising on quality.

"Starting 2026 with four top awards is historic for Pepperstone," said CEO Tamas Szabo. "It's a testament to our global team's relentless focus on innovation, transparency, and delivering a world-class trading experience for millions of clients worldwide."

Built on fast execution, tight spreads and a trader-first mentality, Pepperstone provides both retail and professional clients with award-winning platforms, advanced trading features, and global support designed to empower confident trading across markets.

About Pepperstone
Founded in 2010, Pepperstone delivers award-winning platforms, ultra-low spreads, and trader-first solutions to over 830,000 clients across 150 countries. It's globally regulated by ASIC, SCB, SCA, FCA, DFSA, CMA, BaFin and CySEC, and holds retail client funds in segregated Tier 1 bank accounts. The company processes an average of US$12.55bn of trades every day, making it one of the world's largest CFD brokers.

For more information, visit https://pepperstone.com


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2871580/CFB_Awards_4trophies.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2871579/Pepperstone_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pepperstone-dominates-global-forex-awards-four-major-wins-kick-off-2026-302672979.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
