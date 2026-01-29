San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2026) - TechCon Global today announced the eight companies shortlisted for Quarterfinal 1 of the TechCon SoCal 2026 Startup Innovation Showcase, part of a multi-stage pitch competition culminating in the Final Pitch Event at San Diego State University.

The Quarterfinal 1 Pitch Event will be held on Thursday, January 29, 2026, at Kiln - Rancho Bernardo, bringing together founders, investors, and ecosystem leaders for a high-impact startup pitch showcase. To ensure a fair and inclusive selection process for all participating startups-many of which come from diverse regions-companies will deliver their pitches virtually, while investors, judges, and attendees will be present at the venue.

The Startup Innovation Showcase is TechCon SoCal's main platform for founders, giving selected startups the chance to pitch to over 100 investors, get direct investor matchmaking, and compete through quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals. The overall winner will earn the chance to pitch for $1 million at the Startup World Cup.

Shortlisted Startups - Quarterfinal 1

The eight companies selected to pitch in Quarterfinal 1 are:

- An AI-powered platform that automates and optimizes U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs disability claims processing. EZ-Robot - An educational robotics platform enabling hands-on STEM learning through programmable robots and modular hardware.

Startup Selection Committee

The shortlisted startups were selected by an experienced Startup Selection Committee composed of investors, operators, and ecosystem leaders with deep expertise across technology, venture capital, and innovation:

La Keisha Landrum Pierre - Emmeline Ventures

- Emmeline Ventures Peyman Shahmirzadi - Peachscore

- Peachscore Misti Cain - Techstars

- Techstars Ashok Kamal - NuFund Venture Group

- NuFund Venture Group Ralph Morales III - Aquillius

- Aquillius Eric Weiss - Chaos to Clarity

"This committee brings a thoughtful, founder-first lens to the selection process," said Faisal Mushtaq, Founder & CEO of TechCon Global. "Their collective experience ensures that companies advancing through the Startup Innovation Showcase demonstrate not only innovation, but real potential for scale and impact."

Applications for the TechCon SoCal Startup Innovation Showcase remain open. Interested startups can apply to be considered for Quarterfinal 2, which will be held virtually.

Startup Innovation Showcase Roadmap

Quarterfinal Pitch Events Quarterfinal 1: January 29, 2026 - Kiln, Rancho Bernardo Quarterfinal 2: March 2026 - (TBA)

Semifinal Pitch Event April 2026 - Mintz

Final Pitch Event May 22-23, 2026 - San Diego State University



TechCon SoCal 2026 is a premier technology, innovation, and investment conference bringing together founders, investors, executives, and ecosystem leaders from Southern California and beyond. The event will be held May 22-23, 2026, at San Diego State University in San Diego. TechCon SoCal features curated panels, a flagship Startup Innovation Showcase, and high-impact networking across AI, digital health, life sciences, and emerging technologies-serving as a platform to accelerate innovation and attract capital.

