Donnerstag, 29.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Kupfer und Silber aus Nevada plötzlich wieder im Fokus stehen könnten
PR Newswire
29.01.2026
Mitrade Group: Mitrade's 2026 CFD Market Outlook Spotlights Brent Oil Price Swings and Gold Price Volatility Amid Geopolitical Pressures

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Commodity markets are entering 2026 under pressure from oil oversupply and renewed demand for safe-haven assets. With short-term volatility once again at the centre of trader focus across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Mitrade's annual outlook, "Financial Markets 2026: Volatility Catalysts in Gold, Silver, Oil, and Blue-Chip Stocks - A CFD Trader's Outlook," offers a trader-centric view of how macroeconomic, policy and geopolitical forces are shaping an unprecedented market climat.


The report highlights themes already playing out in early 2026, including persistent oversupply weighing on the Brent crude oil price and renewed momentum in gold, which Reuters reported rose above $4,600 per ounce in mid-January.

"With the Brent crude oil price tied to both local economies and external shocks, tactical engagement remains a defining trait of short-term trading," said Kevin Lai, Vice President of Mitrade Group. "In 2026, traders face a uniquely volatile landscape where headlines - from policy shifts to regional escalations - move markets instantly. These conditions suit CFD trading, where short-term positioning and rapid reaction are imperative. Mitrade provides a comprehensive ecosystem that supports quick, data-informed decisions in this fast-moving environment."

Mitrade is established in mature CFD trading markets globally and recently entered the MENA region under its new FSCA licence. Holding over 50 international awards - including Best CFD Broker Global, Best New CFD Broker MENA, and Best Trading Platform - Mitrade places emphasis on transparency, trader education, and supporting users through evolving market conditions.

About Mitrade Group

Mitrade is a globally recognised, award-winning CFD trading platform licensed under South Africa's FSCA (FSP 54842), Cayman Islands' CIMA (SIB1612446), Mauritius's FSC (GB20025791), Australia's ASIC (AFSL398528), and Cyprus's CySEC (CIF438/23).

Connecting 6M+ traders to 900+ OTC derivatives, including indices, forex, commodities, ETFs, and shares, Mitrade's platform is designed to provide fast trade execution, competitive spreads, and a user-friendly interface accessible across multiple devices.

Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are complex instruments and carry a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. They are not suitable for all investors. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing money, which may exceed your initial investment.

This article is for informational purposes only and not financial advice, an offer, or a solicitation.

Visit https://www.mitrade.com/ for more information.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2641632/Mitrade_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mitrades-2026-cfd-market-outlook-spotlights-brent-oil-price-swings-and-gold-price-volatility-amid-geopolitical-pressures-302669955.html

