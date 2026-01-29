Coforge Limited (NSE: COFORGE), a global digital services and solutions provider, has been recognized as a Leader in the Consulting and Transformation Services Midmarket and Managed Services Midmarket quadrants of the ISG Provider Lens 2025 Multi Public Cloud Services report for United States and United Kingdom. The report evaluated 63+ providers and highlights Coforge's strong performance in AI-native cloud operations, platform engineering, and industry-specific transformation capabilities.

Coforge's leadership positioning is driven by its deep domain expertise and ability to combine consulting-led transformation with cloud-native engineering. The company leverages a strong portfolio of industry accelerators along with open-source delivery platforms and execution models. This approach enables midmarket enterprises to modernize at scale with consistent delivery, improved reliability and stronger alignment to business outcomes. Shashank Rajmane, Principal Analyst, ISG for US region said, "Coforge is rapidly growing its public cloud services portfolio by combining vertical IP with AI-native cloudOps to deliver outcome-tied transformations across AWS, Azure and Google Cloud. Its EvolveOps.AI and its open-source platform-engineering approach ensure alignment with client objectives and maximize ROI."

"Coforge combines AI-native automation with deep industry expertise and outcome-based engagement models to deliver secure, optimised cloud transformations that accelerate business value and ensure measurable ROI across sectors such as financial services, healthcare, and travel,"says Meenakshi Srivastava, Lead Analyst at ISG for UK region.

The report also recognized Coforge's EvolveOps.AI platform for enabling autonomous cloud operations through advanced capabilities such as knowledge graphs, multimodal AI, policy-as-code, self-healing runbooks and predictive incident management. These capabilities strengthen operational resilience across AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud environments, delivering measurable improvements in MTTR, cost efficiency and financial governance through its integrated FinOps-as-a-Service model.

Ashish Kumar, Global Head Cloud, AI Infra, Security ServiceNow, Coforge, said, "We are pleased to be recognized as a Leader by ISG. This underscores our commitment to designing and operating cloud environments that are engineered for resilience, performance and value. Our investments in AI-native platforms, cloud modernization and industry-specific IP enable us to deliver transformation programs that are predictable, secure and strongly aligned to our clients' business objectives."

Coforge continues to build on its cloud, data and AI capabilities with an engineering-led approach to transformation and automation-first operations, enabling enterprises to accelerate modernization and achieve sustained operational excellence.

Coforge leverages emerging technologies and deep domain expertise to deliver real-world business impact for its clients. A focus on select industries, a deep domain understanding of the underlying processes of those industries and partnerships with leading technology platforms, enables Coforge to be a trusted partner of its clients in their transformation initiatives. Coforge leads with its Product Engineering approach and leverages AI, Cloud, Data, Integration and Automation technologies to transform businesses into intelligent, high growth enterprises. Coforge has 33 global delivery centers and is present in 25 countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260128415903/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations: investors@coforge.com

Media Relations: santanu.b@coforge.com