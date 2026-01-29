Anzeige
WKN: 870737 | ISIN: FI0009000681 | Ticker-Symbol: NOA3
Xetra
28.01.26 | 17:29
5,658 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NOKIA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOKIA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,5505,59208:46
5,5585,59808:43
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.01.2026 07:34 Uhr
201 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Nokia Oyj: Nokia provides recast comparative segment results for 2025 and 2024 reflecting new operating and financial reporting structure

Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
29 January 2026 at 08:30 EET

Nokia provides recast comparative segment results for 2025 and 2024 reflecting new operating and financial reporting structure

Nokia today provides recast comparative segment financial information on a quarterly and annual basis for 2025, and on an annual basis for 2024, reflecting the previously announced changes in its operating and financial reporting structure.

Changes in operating and reporting structure, effective from 1 January 2026
On 19 November 2025, Nokia announced together with its new strategy that it will reorganize its business into two primary operating segments to better align to customer needs and accelerate innovation as the AI supercycle increases demand for advanced connectivity. This reorganization took effect as of 1 January 2026.

The reorganization recognizes Network Infrastructure as a growth segment, positioned to capitalize on the rapid, global AI and data center build-out while continuing to innovate for its telecommunications customer base. The segment consists of three business units Optical Networks, IP Networks and Fixed Networks and is led by David Heard.

The new Mobile Infrastructure segment brings together Nokia's Core Networks portfolio, Radio Networks portfolio and Technology Standards (formerly Nokia Technologies). It is positioned for core and radio network technology and services leadership to lead the industry to AI-native networks and 6G. The new segment brings together a portfolio whose value creation is founded on mobile communication technologies based on 3GPP standards with a strong cash flow position underpinned by IP licensing. It is led by Justin Hotard on an interim basis and consists of three business units Core Software, Radio Networks and Technology Standards.

In addition, as part of its strategy work, Nokia identified several units which are not seen as core to the future of the company's strategy. These units were moved into a dedicated operating segment called Portfolio Businesses while the company assesses the best value creating opportunity for them. The units moved were: (i) Fixed Wireless Access CPE (previously in Fixed Networks in Network Infrastructure), (ii) Site Implementation and Outside Plant (previously in Fixed Networks in Network Infrastructure), (iii) Enterprise Campus Edge (previously in Cloud and Network Services), and (iv) Microwave Radio (previously in Mobile Networks).

Recast comparative segment financial information for 2025 and 2024
Nokia will report its segment financial information in accordance with the new organizational structure beginning with its Q1 2026 financial results. In addition to full segment financial information for its three operating segments, Nokia will disclose net sales information for the business units within its Network Infrastructure and Mobile Infrastructure segments. Furthermore, Nokia will continue providing segment-level data for Group Common and Other.

To provide a basis for comparison, the following tables present summarized unaudited income statement information on a recast basis for all four quarters and full year of 2025, as well as for the full year 2024, for Network Infrastructure, Mobile Infrastructure and Portfolio Businesses segments, as well as for Group Common and Other.
Reported or comparable results for the Nokia Group were not affected by the changes in the reporting structure.

Network Infrastructure (Recast)
EUR millionQ1'25Q2'25Q3'25Q4'25Q1-Q4'25 Q1-Q4'24
Net sales1 6391 8261 8502 3327 646 6 285
Optical Networks 525 730 782 981 3 018 1 636
IP Networks 646 588 578 783 2 594 2 582
Fixed Networks 468 507 490 568 2 034 2 067
Gross profit6877367911 0673 281 2 713
Gross margin %41.9%40.3%42.8%45.8%42.9% 43.2%
Research and development expenses (343) (374) (392) (409) (1 518) (1 195)
Selling, general and administrative expenses (228) (251) (254) (274) (1 007) (845)
Other operating income and expenses (1) 8 1 6 14 44
Operating profit115119145390770 718
Operating margin %7.0%6.5%7.8%16.7%10.1% 11.4%

Mobile Infrastructure (Recast)
EUR millionQ1'25Q2'25Q3'25Q4'25Q1-Q4'25 Q1-Q4'24
Net sales2 5732 5262 7473 56211 409 12 191
Core Software 535 507 593 765 2 400 2 411
Radio Networks 1 669 1 662 1 763 2 414 7 507 7 852
Technology Standards 369 357 391 384 1 501 1 928
Gross profit1 1371 2641 3001 8145 515 6 137
Gross margin %44.2%50.0%47.3%50.9%48.3% 50.3%
Research and development expenses (720) (701) (683) (785) (2 889) (2 894)
Selling, general and administrative expenses (309) (292) (294) (338) (1 233) (1 320)
Other operating income and expenses 24 39 31 38 131 189
Operating profit1323093547301 525 2 111
Operating margin %5.1%12.2%12.9%20.5%13.4% 17.3%

Portfolio Businesses (Recast)
EUR millionQ1'25Q2'25Q3'25Q4'25Q1-Q4'25 Q1-Q4'24
Net sales176199234236845 717
Gross profit39354465183 190
Gross margin %22.2%17.6%18.8%27.5%21.7% 26.5%
Research and development expenses (35) (36) (32) (38) (142) (146)
Selling, general and administrative expenses (36) (32) (32) (35) (135) (125)
Other operating income and expenses - 1 1 2 4 9
Operating profit(32)(32)(19)(6)(90) (72)
Operating margin %(18.2%)(16.1%)(8.1%)(2.5%)(10.7%) (10.0%)

Group Common and Other (Recast)
EUR millionQ1'25Q2'25Q3'25Q4'25Q1-Q4'25 Q1-Q4'24
Net sales434616 34
Gross profit(6)-(1)1(5) 4
Research and development expenses (16) (16) (16) (18) (65) (63)
Selling, general and administrative expenses (10) (33) (29) (38) (109) (116)
Other operating income and expenses - - - - (1) 1
Operating profit(32)(48)(45)(55)(180) (174)

About Nokia
Nokia is a global leader in connectivity for the AI era. With expertise across fixed, mobile, and transport networks, we're advancing connectivity to secure a brighter world.

Inquiries:
Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Maria Vaismaa, Vice President, Global Media Relations

Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 931 580 507
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com

Attachment

  • ENG Recast tables

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
