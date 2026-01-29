Nokia Oyj: Nokia provides recast comparative segment results for 2025 and 2024 reflecting new operating and financial reporting structure

Nokia Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

29 January 2026 at 08:30 EET

Nokia provides recast comparative segment results for 2025 and 2024 reflecting new operating and financial reporting structure

Nokia today provides recast comparative segment financial information on a quarterly and annual basis for 2025, and on an annual basis for 2024, reflecting the previously announced changes in its operating and financial reporting structure.

Changes in operating and reporting structure, effective from 1 January 2026

On 19 November 2025, Nokia announced together with its new strategy that it will reorganize its business into two primary operating segments to better align to customer needs and accelerate innovation as the AI supercycle increases demand for advanced connectivity. This reorganization took effect as of 1 January 2026.

The reorganization recognizes Network Infrastructure as a growth segment, positioned to capitalize on the rapid, global AI and data center build-out while continuing to innovate for its telecommunications customer base. The segment consists of three business units Optical Networks, IP Networks and Fixed Networks and is led by David Heard.

The new Mobile Infrastructure segment brings together Nokia's Core Networks portfolio, Radio Networks portfolio and Technology Standards (formerly Nokia Technologies). It is positioned for core and radio network technology and services leadership to lead the industry to AI-native networks and 6G. The new segment brings together a portfolio whose value creation is founded on mobile communication technologies based on 3GPP standards with a strong cash flow position underpinned by IP licensing. It is led by Justin Hotard on an interim basis and consists of three business units Core Software, Radio Networks and Technology Standards.

In addition, as part of its strategy work, Nokia identified several units which are not seen as core to the future of the company's strategy. These units were moved into a dedicated operating segment called Portfolio Businesses while the company assesses the best value creating opportunity for them. The units moved were: (i) Fixed Wireless Access CPE (previously in Fixed Networks in Network Infrastructure), (ii) Site Implementation and Outside Plant (previously in Fixed Networks in Network Infrastructure), (iii) Enterprise Campus Edge (previously in Cloud and Network Services), and (iv) Microwave Radio (previously in Mobile Networks).

Recast comparative segment financial information for 2025 and 2024

Nokia will report its segment financial information in accordance with the new organizational structure beginning with its Q1 2026 financial results. In addition to full segment financial information for its three operating segments, Nokia will disclose net sales information for the business units within its Network Infrastructure and Mobile Infrastructure segments. Furthermore, Nokia will continue providing segment-level data for Group Common and Other.

To provide a basis for comparison, the following tables present summarized unaudited income statement information on a recast basis for all four quarters and full year of 2025, as well as for the full year 2024, for Network Infrastructure, Mobile Infrastructure and Portfolio Businesses segments, as well as for Group Common and Other.

Reported or comparable results for the Nokia Group were not affected by the changes in the reporting structure.

Network Infrastructure (Recast) EUR million Q1'25 Q2'25 Q3'25 Q4'25 Q1-Q4'25 Q1-Q4'24 Net sales 1 639 1 826 1 850 2 332 7 646 6 285 Optical Networks 525 730 782 981 3 018 1 636 IP Networks 646 588 578 783 2 594 2 582 Fixed Networks 468 507 490 568 2 034 2 067 Gross profit 687 736 791 1 067 3 281 2 713 Gross margin % 41.9% 40.3% 42.8% 45.8% 42.9% 43.2% Research and development expenses (343) (374) (392) (409) (1 518) (1 195) Selling, general and administrative expenses (228) (251) (254) (274) (1 007) (845) Other operating income and expenses (1) 8 1 6 14 44 Operating profit 115 119 145 390 770 718 Operating margin % 7.0% 6.5% 7.8% 16.7% 10.1% 11.4%

Mobile Infrastructure (Recast) EUR million Q1'25 Q2'25 Q3'25 Q4'25 Q1-Q4'25 Q1-Q4'24 Net sales 2 573 2 526 2 747 3 562 11 409 12 191 Core Software 535 507 593 765 2 400 2 411 Radio Networks 1 669 1 662 1 763 2 414 7 507 7 852 Technology Standards 369 357 391 384 1 501 1 928 Gross profit 1 137 1 264 1 300 1 814 5 515 6 137 Gross margin % 44.2% 50.0% 47.3% 50.9% 48.3% 50.3% Research and development expenses (720) (701) (683) (785) (2 889) (2 894) Selling, general and administrative expenses (309) (292) (294) (338) (1 233) (1 320) Other operating income and expenses 24 39 31 38 131 189 Operating profit 132 309 354 730 1 525 2 111 Operating margin % 5.1% 12.2% 12.9% 20.5% 13.4% 17.3%

Portfolio Businesses (Recast) EUR million Q1'25 Q2'25 Q3'25 Q4'25 Q1-Q4'25 Q1-Q4'24 Net sales 176 199 234 236 845 717 Gross profit 39 35 44 65 183 190 Gross margin % 22.2% 17.6% 18.8% 27.5% 21.7% 26.5% Research and development expenses (35) (36) (32) (38) (142) (146) Selling, general and administrative expenses (36) (32) (32) (35) (135) (125) Other operating income and expenses - 1 1 2 4 9 Operating profit (32) (32) (19) (6) (90) (72) Operating margin % (18.2%) (16.1%) (8.1%) (2.5%) (10.7%) (10.0%)

Group Common and Other (Recast) EUR million Q1'25 Q2'25 Q3'25 Q4'25 Q1-Q4'25 Q1-Q4'24 Net sales 4 3 4 6 16 34 Gross profit (6) - (1) 1 (5) 4 Research and development expenses (16) (16) (16) (18) (65) (63) Selling, general and administrative expenses (10) (33) (29) (38) (109) (116) Other operating income and expenses - - - - (1) 1 Operating profit (32) (48) (45) (55) (180) (174)

