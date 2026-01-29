EQS-News: Lloyds Banking Group PLC
Lloyds Banking Group plc
2025 results
29 January 2026
Preliminary results
The financial information contained in this document is unaudited and does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of section 434 of the Companies Act 2006.
Forward-looking statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements.
Alternative performance measures
The Group uses a number of alternative performance measures, including underlying profit, in the description of its business performance and financial position.
RESULTS FOR THE FULL YEAR
"In 2025, we entered the second phase of our five year strategy and continued to deliver for customers, shareholders and wider stakeholders. As our strategic transformation accelerates into 2026, we remain guided by our purpose of Helping Britain Prosper in driving positive change in areas where we can have impact at scale and create value.
The Group demonstrated sustained strength in financial performance in 2025, including in the final quarter, with continued balance sheet and income growth, as well as strong cost discipline and credit performance. This performance enables total shareholder distributions of c.£3.9 billion for the year.
Looking ahead to 2026 and the culmination of the five year strategy we set out in 2022, our continued business momentum and strategic delivery enable us to upgrade guidance. The sustained strength in performance means we are well positioned for 2026 and beyond. Having entered this year on a positive trajectory, I look forward to sharing more detail on the next stage of the Group's strategy, beyond the current plan, in July."
Charlie Nunn, Group Chief Executive
Delivering on our purpose-driven strategy, confident in delivering 2026 strategic outcomes
Sustained strength in financial performance1
Growth in the customer franchise
RESULTS FOR THE FULL YEAR (continued)
Strong capital generation driving increased capital returns
2026 guidance
Based on our sustained strength in financial performance and our current macroeconomic assumptions, for 2026 the Group expects:
