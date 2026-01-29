JDE Peet's N.V.: JDE Peet's launches Nature Transition Plan to advance regenerative agriculture and deforestation-free coffee supply chains

PRESS RELEASE

Amsterdam, January 29, 2026

JDE Peet's (EURONEXT: JDEP), the world's leading pure-play coffee company, today unveiled its Nature Transition Plan - 'Grounded in Nature' - a science-based roadmap to protect ecosystems, strengthen farmer resilience, and secure the long-term viability of coffee production.

The publication of the plan makes JDE Peet's the first food and beverage company in the world to launch a nature transition plan that is fully aligned with the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) framework, as well as the Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF) and Science-Based Targets for Nature (SBTN).

By transforming sustainability commitments into measurable, time-bound actions, the Nature Transition Plan helps ensure that coffee supply chains contribute to global nature-positive goals, while maintaining sourcing diversity across all coffee-growing countries. The plan builds on nearly a decade of impact through the JDE Peet's Common Grounds program, which has reached close to one million farmers since 2015.

Laurent Sagarra, VP Engagement at JDE Peet's, said: "Without nature there is no coffee. Nature-related risks are no longer distant threats - they are here, now, impacting coffee farmers and supply chains worldwide. Our Nature Transition Plan is both a clear roadmap, and a call to action for the coffee industry to work together with governments, NGOs and coffee farmers to bend the curve on biodiversity loss and secure the future of coffee. By protecting nature, we protect coffee, communities and the shared future of our industry."

Specific aims of JDE Peet's Nature Transition Plan include:

Deforestation-free: Drive collective sector action to address deforestation in coffee - going beyond EU Deforestation Regulation compliance and addressing both environmental and socio-economic challenges.

Climate resilience: Expanding adoption of regenerative coffee farming practices to an additional 200,000 hectares by 2030, improving soil, biodiversity and water outcomes.

Responsibly sourced: Move towards 100% responsibly sourced green coffee by 2028 - building on the 83.2% achieved in 2024 - by sourcing green coffee under industry-recognized sustainability schemes (including those aligned with the Global Coffee Platform Equivalence Mechanism), alongside strengthened supplier capacity, compliance support and Common Grounds sourcing principles.





The full Nature Transition Plan is available here.

The Nature Transition Plan follows JDE Peet's 'Assess, Address, Progress' framework: Assess: Rigorous supply chain mapping and risk analysis across all coffee growing archetypes.

Address: Targeted farmer programs delivering regenerative practices, climate smart training and compliance support. Progress: Transparent measurement, reporting and scaling of proven solutions.

JDE Peet's identifies three production archetypes to tailor its nature-related mitigation strategies: Brazil & Vietnam: High-yield systems characterized by high mechanization, irrigation and high input use. Latin America: Medium-yield systems featuring shade-grown, rain-fed coffee and wet milling. East Africa & Indonesia: Low-yield systems characterized by shade-grown, rain-fed coffee and low mechanization.

JDE Peet's sources approximately 8% of the world's green coffee. As of 2024, JDE Peet's has achieved 100% responsibly sourced green coffee in several major markets, including Europe, the United States and Australia/New Zealand. Globally, the company reached 83.2% responsibly sourced green coffee in 2024.

The Common Grounds program has reached close to 1 million farmers in 29 countries since 2015. Key pillars of the program are: Responsible Sourcing - regenerative agriculture, farmer livelihoods, ethical supply chains. Minimising Footprint - reducing emissions, waste and resource use Connecting People - promoting diversity, equity, inclusion and community engagement.







About JDE Peet's

JDE Peet's is the world's leading pure-play coffee company, serving approximately 4,400 cups of coffee per second in more than 100 markets. Guided by our 'Reignite the Amazing' strategy, we are focusing on brand-led growth across three big bets: Peet's, L'OR, and Jacobs, alongside a collection of 9 local icons. In 2024, JDE Peet's generated total sales of EUR 8.8 billion and employed a global workforce of more than 21,000 employees. Discover more about our journey to deliver a coffee for every cup and a brand for every heart at www.jdepeets.com.

