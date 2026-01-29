Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.01.2026
Warum Kupfer und Silber aus Nevada plötzlich wieder im Fokus stehen könnten
WKN: A3LKWD | ISIN: XS2647979181 | Ticker-Symbol:
PR Newswire
29.01.2026 08:24 Uhr
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Essity signs EUR 400m loan agreement with the European Investment Bank

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hygiene and health company Essity has secured a EUR 400m loan at favorable terms with the European Investment Bank (EIB). The loan has a tenor of 7 years and will support the company's research, development, and innovation initiatives across all business areas.

"The agreement with the European Investment Bank supports Essity's aim to further strengthen the innovation capabilities across the Group. From value-enhancing upgrades to breakthrough product launches, we are committed to combining sustainability and performance to deliver innovations that truly make a difference and raise the bar for hygiene and health," says Ulrika Kolsrud, President and CEO of Essity.

Essity's innovation process combines deep consumer insights with advanced technologies to develop solutions that improve well-being, enhance customer value and strengthen competitiveness while also reducing environmental impact.

"Europe's competitiveness depends on sustained investment in innovation that improves people's everyday lives. By supporting Essity's research and innovation programme, with a strong base in Sweden, the EIB is strengthening Europe's technological leadership in hygiene and health while advancing the green transition and the circular economy," says Karl Nehammer, Vice-President of the European Investment Bank.

The European Investment Bank is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. A core mission of the bank is to strengthen EU competitiveness, technological innovation and sustainable development by providing financing for R&D projects conducted within Europe.

Contact information
Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, Tel: 073 313 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com
Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, Tel: 070 564 96 89, sandra.aberg@essity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/essity-signs-eur-400m-loan-agreement-with-the-european-investment-bank,c4299205

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/4299205/3903987.pdf

Essity signs EUR 400m loan agreement with the European Investment Bank

https://news.cision.com/essity/i/en-eiblogo-group,c3505780

EN EIBLOGO GROUP

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/essity-signs-eur-400m-loan-agreement-with-the-european-investment-bank-302673697.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
