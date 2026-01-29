Enterome appoints leading hematologist and IFLI Executive Partner Mehrdad Mobasher, M.D., M.P.H., to its Board of Directors

Dr. Mobasher held several executive roles in industry, most recently CMO at BeiGene

Paris, France - 29 JANUARY, 2025



Enterome SA, a clinical-stage company pioneering OncoMimics, a new class of off-the-shelf, multi-targeted in vivo immune therapies that induce a fast and potent expansion of memory T-cells to fight cancer, has appointed Mehrdad Mobasher, M.D., M.P.H., a hematologist and oncologist and senior biopharmaceutical executive with more than 15 years of leadership experience in global drug development and commercialization, to its Board of Directors. Dr. Mobasher is currently an executive partner at the Institute for Follicular Lymphoma Innovation (IFLI), which is a key investor in Enterome. The company recently announced highly encouraging clinical results with its immune candidate therapies across a range of blood cancers and solid tumors.

"IFLI's highly collaborative support for the development of our OncoMimics in vivo immune therapies targeting follicular lymphoma and other forms of B-cell lymphoma has been transformative for Enterome. Dr. Mobasher joining our board further strengthens IFLI's invaluable support," said Pierre Belichard, CEO at Enterome.

"Enterome has generated promising clinical data in B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including follicular lymphoma, as well as in selected solid tumors through an entirely new immunotherapy approach. I'm excited to join the Board and work with the leadership team to help translate this innovative science into meaningful outcomes for patients," said Dr. Mehrdad Mobasher.

Dr. Mobasher is a hematologist-oncologist with more than 15 years of leadership experience in drug development. Most recently, he held the position of Chief Medical Officer at BeiGene, leading the hematology portfolio and global launch of zanubrutinib in CLL and follicular lymphoma. Before that, he held roles as Global Head of Oncology Development at Zai Lab, Chief Medical Officer at Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Group Medical Director at Genentech, where he led the development and launch of several landmark oncology programs including venetoclax and obinutuzumab. In October 2025, Dr. Mobasher was named Executive Partner at IFLI, a global non-profit foundation dedicated to advancing research and treatment for follicular lymphoma. IFLI became an Enterome shareholder when it invested up to $9 million in a $19 million private funding round in June 2025.

In December, Enterome presented positive updated Phase 2 interim data from two cohorts of patients with low tumor-burden follicular lymphoma for its lead OncoMimics immunotherapy EO2463. The immune therapy candidate also secured FDA Fast Track designation for the watch and wait setting in follicular lymphoma in October. Enterome has also given positive data updates for EO4010 in metastatic colorectal cancer, and for EO2401 in glioblastoma.

The Institute for Follicular Lymphoma Innovation (IFLI) is a global, non-profit, private foundation dedicated to accelerating the development of innovative treatment options for patients with follicular lymphoma (FL). IFLI supports cutting-edge research and technology to lead to the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and/or biomarkers for the treatment of FL, and to understand the biology of FL. The foundation deploys its budget across research funding, project-based partnerships, and venture philanthropic investments to achieve its innovation goals. IFLI promotes collaboration and works to enable data sharing and the exchange of knowledge and expertise among researchers and institutions advancing FL research. Learn more at www.i-fli.org.

Enterome SA (www.enterome.com) is a privately held clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing breakthrough OncoMimics immunotherapeutics for cancer. The three most advanced product candidates have shown positive early data in Phase 2 clinical development, supporting the novel OncoMimics modality. The company's pioneering approach to drug discovery is based on the unique and powerful bacterial Mimicry drug discovery platform, which allows it to discover OncoMimics with high similarity to tumor associated antigens (TAA) based on the big-data insights from millions of gut bacterial proteins that live in humans.



