Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2026) - Magilan, a provider of smart robotics and automation solutions for egg production, today unveiled its latest Magilan7 layer-guard robot at the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) at Booth B2007 in Hall B.

At the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Magilan showcased its new-generation robot, Magilan7, designed to improve efficiency in large-scale poultry house management, strengthen biosecurity, and reduce feed waste through advanced automation technologies.

AI-Powered Vision for Precise Poultry Asset Management

Addressing the growing demand for refined and data-driven operations in modern poultry houses, Magilan highlighted its proprietary AI-based vision recognition technology. Deployed on an autonomous mobile platform equipped with a multi-sensor array, the system enables real-time monitoring of laying flock health:

Anomaly Detection and Localization:



The system autonomously identifies and locates dead birds, weak birds, diseased or injured birds, and non-laying hens. Detection accuracy for dead or weak birds reaches >=95%, with a recall rate of >=99%, significantly reducing manual labor requirements.

Reduction of Operational Losses:



By enabling timely identification and removal of non-productive birds, the system helps reduce unnecessary feed consumption and effectively limits potential disease transmission within the poultry house.

Egg Production Performance Monitoring:



The system can identify hens with an egg-laying rate of <=50%, providing precise data to support informed flock management decisions.

Magilan7 operating in the poultry house

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12089/282030_750c319084eb8aa5_001full.jpg

24/7 Patrol and Environmental Data Collection

Beyond visual inspection, the Magilan robot integrates multidimensional environmental sensing capabilities:

Remote Visual Management:



Managers can conduct remote inspections through a pan-tilt camera offering 350° horizontal and 90° vertical rotation, enabling real-time observation of individual cage positions.

Environmental Monitoring:



Integrated sensors measure temperature, humidity, light intensity, and carbon dioxide (CO2) levels. During patrols, the robot generates comprehensive environmental maps covering the entire poultry house, supplying empirical data to support environmental control systems.

Routine Facility Inspections:



The robot performs regular inspections of critical infrastructure, including water lines, feed troughs, and ventilation fans.

Industrial-Grade Performance for Demanding Environments

To meet the challenges of large-scale poultry farming environments, Magilan has optimized the robot's mechanical design and navigation performance:

Multi-Level and Cross-Building Mobility:



Combined with automated lifting devices and ladder control systems, the robot can autonomously transition between multi-tier cage platforms and conduct inspections across multiple buildings, including coordinated control of automatic doors.

Terrain Adaptability:



Utilizing laser navigation technology, patrol speeds are adjustable between 0-30 cm/s. The chassis is capable of traversing steps up to 3 cm in height and gaps up to 10 cm in width.

Extended Operational Endurance:



A single charge supports >=12 hours of continuous operation, ensuring reliability during high-frequency inspection cycles.

Autonomous Obstacle Avoidance:



When encountering obstacles, the robot autonomously detects and issues alerts, then resumes tasks once the obstruction is cleared.



Next-generation AI Robot Magilan7

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12089/282030_750c319084eb8aa5_002full.jpg

About Magilan

Founded in 2019, Magilan Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. specializes in the in-house development of Magilan layer-guard robot.

Since the launch of the world's first commercial Magilan layer-guard robot, "Magilan4," at Guangyang Egg Industry on June 1, 2021, the product line has evolved to the latest "Magilan7." Today, more than 200 Magilan robots are deployed across over 100 large-scale egg production enterprises worldwide. As of 2025, Magilan solutions had been implemented in markets including China, Japan, and Malaysia.

Magilan is committed to delivering efficient and intelligent solutions for the global poultry industry. By leveraging AI vision and automation robotics, the company helps poultry enterprises improve productivity, enhance biosecurity, and reduce operational costs.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282030

Source: Zekar Cultural Communication (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.