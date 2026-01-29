Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2026) - Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. (CSE: ARGO) (OTCQB: ARLSF) (FSE: 94Y) ("Argo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of specialized design and testing for its proprietary graphene-infused asphalt mix at its research and development facility in Saskatchewan. Argo has secured a supply of graphene to be used for this asphalt design mix.

Strategic Importance of the Saskatchewan Trials

The Saskatchewan lab provides a rigorous environment for stress-testing materials against some of the harshest winter conditions in North America. The primary objectives of the current testing phase include:

Assessing the increased tensile strength and resistance to cracking compared to traditional bitumen-based asphalt at lower temperatures. Improved Freeze-Thaw resistance: Resistance to damage caused by water entering the pavement, freezing and expanding.

Resistance to damage caused by water entering the pavement, freezing and expanding. Enhanced Thermal Conductivity: Evaluating the graphene mix's ability to maintain surface temperatures that inhibit ice formation. Aid in faster de-icing.

In summary, this testing phase focuses on a revolutionary asphalt solution, designed to improve road safety and infrastructure longevity in extreme cold-weather climates. Graphene is considered a high performance additive that helps asphalt survive freezing conditions more effectively.

Scott Smale, CEO, states, "Launching these tests in our Saskatchewan lab is a pivotal milestone for Argo. Road maintenance in cold climates is a challenge. By potentially integrating graphene, we aren't just making roads stronger; we are making them smarter and safer for the public while significantly lowering long-term maintenance costs for municipalities. According to Grand View Research, the global asphalt market is estimated at USD 65.1 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach approximately USD 83.35 billion by 2030."

The Company will continue project testing and development to advance commercialization in the construction industry. Data from these trials will be used to finalize the mix design for upcoming pilot projects and municipal partnerships.

ABOUT ARGO

Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. is a Canadian advanced materials company focused on developing sustainable, high-performance solutions for the construction and agricultural industries. Argo leverages cutting-edge technologies to create eco-friendly products that meet the demands of modern infrastructure.

Forward-Looking Statements The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "plans", or variations of such words and phrases. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference.

