First signs emerge that people will hand over control to agents that understand what they value

Users are delegating their calendars to AI for the first time, signaling a broader shift in how people will interact with autonomous agents across work and life.

Meet-Ting is an AI availability agent that manages your calendar over email and text. You set your goals and preferences, and Ting learns your patterns every time you CC or message it, building AI intuition over time. Delegate Ting to plan meetings with up to five guests, handling booking, rescheduling, pre-call briefs, and no-shows. Each week, Ting proactively checks in to help align your calendar with what you want to achieve.

UK startup Meet-Ting (or Ting for short) today launched what it calls an "availability agent" AI designed to work with people, other agents, and enterprise systems to manage time on someone's behalf. Unlike chatbots or scheduling assistants that wait for instructions, availability agents observe, learn, and act independently.

The behavior is already happening. During a six-month beta, power users booked up to 20 meetings per month through Ting, including high-stakes situations like investor introductions and job interviews.

"We're seeing the same pattern as other agent companies like Clawdbot people don't want to manage the agent, they want it to just handle things," said Dan, co-founder of Meet-Ting. "Once Ting understands your priorities and relationships, people stop managing their calendars themselves. That's delegation."

Built for an agent-to-agent world

Meet-Ting is betting that availability agents will become infrastructure as AI assistants proliferate. The company is an early app developer working with OpenAI and other LLM platforms, positioning its product to operate natively inside ChatGPT as more workflows migrate there.

"Our bet is that in the future, more work happens inside large language models," said Dan. "Scheduling shouldn't require leaving that environment. Availability agents need to work where conversations happen whether that's email, WhatsApp, ChatGPT, or agent-to-agent APIs."

Unlike tools that live in dashboards or rely on booking links, Ting operates inside email and WhatsApp where scheduling discussions naturally occur. This allows the agent to develop a decision dataset a privacy-first, proprietary model that captures the invisible judgment calls people make about their time.

The dataset includes context that static calendars can't see: tone, relationships, hierarchy, urgency, which meetings get accepted versus postponed, and the nuanced tradeoffs people make when managing competing priorities. This behavioral data only possible to collect by building a product embedded in real scheduling conversations becomes the foundation for teaching AI to act on someone's behalf.

The AI learns by observing these everyday decisions rather than asking users to set rigid rules upfront. From those patterns, it builds a model of what someone values and starts acting accordingly.

Users CC or text Ting to activate it. The agent handles booking and rescheduling across messy email threads, suggests calendar optimizations, prepares meeting context, adds agendas automatically, and detects no-shows with optional follow-up.

Momentum in a growing category

Meet-Ting has grown around 50% month-on-month for six consecutive months, with several thousand users signing up, including executives from Nike, Disney, Synthesia, and venture-backed AI startups. Roughly 50% of users actively interact with the AI.

The launch comes as the AI scheduling category accelerates. Google, Perplexity, and VC-backed startups from Y Combinator and Sequoia Capital have all recently launched or invested in calendar AI. As more workflows move into large language models, manual coordination is starting to feel outdated.

"The question isn't whether AI can book meetings it's whether people will let it," said Dan. "What we've learned is that delegation happens when the technology understands what you value. We're building toward a world where everyone has an availability agent, whether that's coordinating with people, other agents, or enterprise systems."

Meet-Ting was founded by Dan Bulteel and Mariana Prazeres, who brought together expertise in viral product growth and AI engineering. Dan led social media globally for ByteDance and TikTok across all apps, while Mariana has been researching and building AI systems since 2017. The combination understanding what makes products people trust, and the technical depth to build autonomous agents shaped Ting's approach to delegation.

Following successful launches in the UK, US, and Brazil, Ting is now rolling out across France, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company is backed by Google's AI startup program and an early app developer with OpenAI.

Ting is free to try with up to 10 meeting bookings. Sign up at https://meet-ting.com.

