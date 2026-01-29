Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 29.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldaktie mit Turbo: 9 von 13 Treffern in den ersten 25 Metern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.01.2026 09:06 Uhr
152 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mitrade Group: Mitrade Releases 2026 Outlook Report: Energy and Equity Volatility Key for EU CFD Traders

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The year began on a volatile note as escalating geopolitical tensions in the Arctic raised fresh concerns for energy markets and investors across the European Union. Against this backdrop, Mitrade's latest report, "Financial Markets 2026: Volatility Catalysts in Gold, Silver, Oil, and Blue-Chip Stocks - A CFD Trader's Outlook," outlines the price risks shaping short-term positioning among EU traders as supply uncertainty and inflationary pressures influence market sentiment.


The report, now available to traders, highlights Brent oil as a key volatility source, with prices reacting to global supply risks - including instability in Venezuela - already in play as Brent maintains levels around current market trading. While Greenland's resources remain untapped, renewed geopolitical focus on the Arctic has amplified sentiment across strategic sectors. In the EU, energy price swings are feeding into downstream industries - from manufacturing to technology - as traders respond to rising input costs and supply chain strain.

"In today's climate, it's essential for CFD traders to monitor macroeconomic policy shifts, inflation data and geopolitical developments closely," said Kevin Lai, Vice President of Mitrade Group. "These factors often trigger fast market movements, where CFDs offer the flexibility to manage exposure across asset classes with defined risk parameters. Mitrade's robust platform ecosystem integrates market data, analysis and educational tools - supporting informed decision-making during periods of elevated volatility."

Recognised in 2025 as Best Forex Broker Europe by Global Business Review Magazine and Most Reliable Broker Europe by World Business Outlook, the CFD broker demonstrates a continued commitment to reliability, trader-centricity and accessibility across Europe.

About Mitrade
Mitrade EU Ltd is an award-winning CFD trading platform licensed by CySEC (CIF438/23), and part of a group of entities that are regulated by ASIC, CIMA, FSCA and FSC. The brand offers access to global markets, connecting 6M+ traders to 800+ CFDs on indices, forex, commodities, and shares.

Mitrade's platform is designed to provide fast trade execution, competitive spreads, and an intuitive interface accessible across multiple devices.

Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 74% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Visit https://www.mitrade.eu/ for more information.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2641632/Mitrade_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mitrade-releases-2026-outlook-report-energy-and-equity-volatility-key-for-eu-cfd-traders-302670989.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.