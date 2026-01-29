Optilogic and ORTEC Form Global Strategic Alliance to Deliver the Next Generation of AI-Powered Supply Chain Solutions

World-leading firms partner to deliver end-to-end network design and supply chain optimization

ANN ARBOR, Mich. and ZOETERMEER, Netherlands, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Optilogic, a leader in supply chain network design, and ORTEC, a global leader in supply chain optimization and logistics planning, today announced a global strategic alliance aimed at helping enterprises build more resilient, efficient, and adaptable supply chains.

The partnership brings together ORTEC's more than 40 years of supply chain solution excellence, deep industry expertise, and trusted global customer relationships with Optilogic's modern network design and optimization platform. Together, the companies provide a tightly connected, AI-driven approach that links long-term supply chain strategy with operational decision-making.

For today's executives, supply chain performance is no longer just an operational concern, it is a strategic differentiator. Daily routing and execution are critical to meeting demand and responding to real-world conditions, but many organizations overlook a fundamental question: is the underlying network designed for optimization in the first place? Decisions around territories, depot locations, capacity, and timeslot offerings can lock in inefficiencies long before a route ever starts. At the same time, optimizing the network in isolation-without accounting for daily variability and execution constraints-can create significant gaps when strategy meets reality.

Optilogic and ORTEC address this challenge by combining complementary capabilities across strategic network design, sales and operations planning (S&OP), and operational optimization, enabling leaders to make faster, more confident, enterprise-wide decisions. Both Optilogic and ORTEC recognize that many efficiencies are created, or lost, before execution begins. Together, ORTEC's operational strengths in daily routing and execution, and Optilogic's advanced network design technology connect strategy with execution, ensuring network decisions are executable, daily plans are efficient, and measurable business value is delivered.

"This alliance reflects a strong strategic and cultural alignment between our organizations," said Don Hicks, CEO of Optilogic. "ORTEC is widely recognized for its deep domain expertise and ability to deliver real outcomes for customers. We share a common belief that lasting impact comes from combining powerful technology with practical experience. Together, we are offering customers a more complete and effective approach to supply chain transformation."

Georgios Sarigiannidis, CEO at ORTEC, added, "Optilogic and ORTEC approach customer challenges in very similar ways, with a strong focus on partnership and long-term value creation. By combining our complementary strengths, we are expanding what we can deliver to customers, supporting better strategic decisions while also improving operational performance. This alliance strengthens our portfolio and enhances the value we bring to organizations worldwide."

As advanced analytics and automation increasingly support routine planning activities, competitive advantage has shifted toward supply chain design and adaptability. By uniting deep industry knowledge with flexible, enterprise grade technology, Optilogic and ORTEC enable executives to respond more quickly to change, reduce risk, and position their supply chains as a source of sustainable advantage.

Building on successful joint customer engagements, this global strategic alliance positions Optilogic and ORTEC to deliver the next generation of supply chain optimization solutions. Together, the companies are enhancing their offerings, extending their global reach, and creating long-term value for their mutual customers.

Join Us for a Live Partnership Showcase

Optilogic and ORTEC will host a joint webinar, Bridging Strategy and Execution with Optilogic and ORTEC, on February 26, 2026 at 10:00 am ET/4:00 pm CET, demonstrating how this alliance connects strategic network design with operational excellence. Register at https://tinyurl.com/murps32w

About Optilogic

Optilogic is an AI-first supply chain design company that revolutionizes decision-making by transforming modeling from a three-month project into one-day breakthroughs. We combine AI, mathematical optimization, and simulation to help enterprises shift from data preparation to strategic network design decisions. Our platform empowers teams to answer critical what-if questions in real-time and optimize complex supply chain networks, while our Solutions team provides hands-on expertise to ensure rapid success. We give supply chain professionals superpowers by automating tedious work so they can focus on strategic thinking that creates business value. Learn more at Supply Chain Decision Platform for the Entire Enterprise .

About ORTEC

ORTEC is a leading provider of advanced analytics, AI, and machine learning-driven optimization solutions, dedicated to helping organizations enhance their operational efficiency and decision-making processes. With a strong focus on innovation, ORTEC leverages cutting-edge technologies, intelligent algorithms, and data-driven insights to address complex challenges across various industries. ORTEC's commitment to continuous improvement and collaboration with clients enables businesses to optimize their resources, reduce costs, and drive sustainable growth. ORTEC, headquartered in Zoetermeer, Netherlands, serves 1,100 customers from 17 offices across the globe. ORTEC solutions are trusted by some of the world's largest and most complex supply chains, empowering organizations to proactively manage logistics and delivery operations while making informed decisions that drive transformative outcomes, operational resilience, and a clear competitive advantage. Discover more about ORTEC .

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2871609/ORTEC_CEO_Georgios_Sarigiannidis.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2871807/Optilogic_and_ORTEC_Logos.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/optilogic-and-ortec-form-global-strategic-alliance-to-deliver-the-next-generation-of-ai-powered-supply-chain-solutions-302672878.html