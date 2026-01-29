DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--York Space Systems (York), a modern defense prime built for speed and scale, announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 18,500,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $34 per share. In addition, York has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,775,000 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on January 29, 2026 under the ticker symbol "YSS," and the offering is expected to close on January 30, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies, and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as lead bookrunning managers for the proposed offering. J.P. Morgan and Citigroup are acting as joint bookrunning managers. Truist Securities, Baird, and Raymond James are acting as bookrunners. Canaccord Genuity, Needham & Company, and Academy Securities are serving as co-managers.The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, a copy of the final prospectus related to this offering may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, when available, a copy of the preliminary prospectus related to the proposed offering may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526, by facsimile at 212-902-9316 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Jefferies LLC, Attn: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; Wells Fargo Securities, 90 South 7th Street, 5th Floor, Minneapolis, MN 55402, by telephone at 800-645-3751 (option #5) or by email at WFScustomerservice@wellsfargo.com.A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.About York Space SystemsYork Space Systems is a leading, U.S.-based, space and defense prime providing a comprehensive suite of mission-critical solutions for national security, government and commercial customers. York is one of the only space and defense primes with proprietary hardware and software capabilities designed to address customers' complex mission requirements across the critical elements of the entire space ecosystem throughout the mission lifecycle. York is purpose built to address evolving national security space challenges and to adapt to the ongoing shift in the U.S. government's mission needs and procurement processes, where economics, agility, rapid capabilities, and heritage drive customer decision making.ContactsMedia Relations: sarah.nickell@yorkspacesystems.comInvestor Relations: ir@yorkspacesystems.com

