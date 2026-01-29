

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - San Francisco-based insurance platform Ethos Technologies Inc (LIFE) said on Thursday it has priced its initial public offering of 10.53 million Class A shares at $19 per share.



Of the total, 5.13 million shares are being offered by Ethos, while 5.4 million shares are being sold by existing stockholders. Ethos will not receive proceeds from the shares sold by those stockholders.



The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol LIFE on January 29.



The offering is scheduled to close on January 30.



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan are serving as lead book-running managers for the offering.



For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, Ethos had reported net income of $46.59 million, up from $39.28 million a year earlier. Revenue also climbed sharply to $277.53 million from $188.40 million, according to the company's filing.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News