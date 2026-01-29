Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 29-Jan-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 29/01/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice: Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: CITY OF GOTEBORG 2.813% Green Notes due 29/01/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS3283529405 -- SEK2,000,000 + SEK1,000,000 each) securities Floating Rate Green Notes due 29/01/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS3283528183 -- bearer of SEK2,000,000 + SEK1,000,000 each) securities Issuer Name: REPUBLIC OF CYPRUS 3.250% Notes due 28/01/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of EUR1,000 Debt and debt-like XS3281842578 -- each) securities Issuer Name: Georgia, acting through the Ministry of Finance of Georgia 5.125% Notes due 28/01/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and debt-like USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation securities XS3262542155 -- S) 5.125% Notes due 28/01/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and debt-like US373357AA08 -- USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) securities Issuer Name: iShares IV PLC iShares GBP Ultrashort Bond UCITS ETF (Acc) Shares of No Par Value; fully paid Open-ended IE000V5JWFM0 -- investment companies Issuer Name: CVS GROUP PLC Equity shares Ordinary Shares of 0.2p each; fully paid (commercial GB00B2863827 -- companies) Issuer Name: Elvet Mortgages 2026-1 PLC Class A Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 22/01/2068; fully paid; Debt and debt-like (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 securities XS3246994498 -- each in excess thereof) Class B Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 22/01/2068; fully paid; Debt and debt-like (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 securities XS3246994571 -- each in excess thereof) Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC Market Access Warrants linked to ordinary shares issued by San Heavy Industry Co., Securitised GB00BTDGRX91 -- Ltd due 29/01/2027 derivatives Market Access Notes linked to ordinary shares issued by SAUDI ARABIAN MINING CO Debt and debt-like XS3285540541 -- due 28/01/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD21.15 each) securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 29/01/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised XS3188901295 -- GBP1.00 each) derivatives Securities due 29/01/2030; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised XS3246740040 -- GBP1,000 each) derivatives Securities due 29/01/2029; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised XS3246729589 -- GBP1,000 each) derivatives Securities due 29/01/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000 Securitised XS3230829791 -- each) derivatives Issuer Name: QNB Finance Ltd Floating Rate Notes due 29/01/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and debt-like XS3277074004 -- USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) securities Issuer Name: Severn Trent Utilities Finance PLC 4.250% Guaranteed Notes due 29/01/2040; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up securities XS3280321715 -- to (and including) EUR199,000) Issuer Name: The Toronto-Dominion Bank Floating Rate Series CBL80 Covered Bonds due 29/01/2031; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess securities XS3283436148 -- thereof)

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. *Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

