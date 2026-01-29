Anzeige
Dow Jones News
29.01.2026 09:33 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Official List Notice

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
29-Jan-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

29/01/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice: 
 
Security Description                                Listing Category   ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: CITY OF GOTEBORG 
 
2.813% Green Notes due 29/01/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like  XS3283529405 --  
SEK2,000,000 + SEK1,000,000 each)                         securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Green Notes due 29/01/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to   Debt and debt-like  XS3283528183 --  
bearer of SEK2,000,000 + SEK1,000,000 each)                    securities 

Issuer Name: REPUBLIC OF CYPRUS 
 
3.250% Notes due 28/01/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of EUR1,000 Debt and debt-like  XS3281842578 --  
each)                                       securities 

Issuer Name: Georgia, acting through the Ministry of Finance of Georgia 
 
5.125% Notes due 28/01/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of      Debt and debt-like 
USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation securities      XS3262542155 --  
S) 
 
 
5.125% Notes due 28/01/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of      Debt and debt-like  US373357AA08 --  
USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) securities 

Issuer Name: iShares IV PLC 
 
iShares GBP Ultrashort Bond UCITS ETF (Acc) Shares of No Par Value; fully paid   Open-ended      IE000V5JWFM0 --  
                                          investment companies 

Issuer Name: CVS GROUP PLC 
 
                                          Equity shares 
Ordinary Shares of 0.2p each; fully paid                      (commercial     GB00B2863827 --  
                                          companies) 

Issuer Name: Elvet Mortgages 2026-1 PLC 
 
Class A Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 22/01/2068; fully paid;      Debt and debt-like 
(Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 securities      XS3246994498 --  
each in excess thereof) 
 
 
Class B Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 22/01/2068; fully paid;      Debt and debt-like 
(Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 securities      XS3246994571 --  
each in excess thereof) 

Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC 
 
Market Access Warrants linked to ordinary shares issued by San Heavy Industry Co., Securitised     GB00BTDGRX91 --  
Ltd due 29/01/2027                                 derivatives 
 
 
Market Access Notes linked to ordinary shares issued by SAUDI ARABIAN MINING CO  Debt and debt-like  XS3285540541 --  
due 28/01/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD21.15 each)     securities 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 
 
Securities due 29/01/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of   Securitised     XS3188901295 --  
GBP1.00 each)                                   derivatives 
 
 
Securities due 29/01/2030; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of   Securitised     XS3246740040 --  
GBP1,000 each)                                   derivatives 
 
 
Securities due 29/01/2029; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of   Securitised     XS3246729589 --  
GBP1,000 each)                                   derivatives 
 
 
Securities due 29/01/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000  Securitised     XS3230829791 --  
each)                                       derivatives 

Issuer Name: QNB Finance Ltd 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 29/01/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of  Debt and debt-like  XS3277074004 --  
USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof)       securities 

Issuer Name: Severn Trent Utilities Finance PLC 
 
4.250% Guaranteed Notes due 29/01/2040; fully paid; (Represented by notes to    Debt and debt-like 
bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up securities      XS3280321715 --  
to (and including) EUR199,000) 

Issuer Name: The Toronto-Dominion Bank 
 
Floating Rate Series CBL80 Covered Bonds due 29/01/2031; fully paid; (Registered  Debt and debt-like 
in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess  securities      XS3283436148 --  
thereof)

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
*Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 416472 
EQS News ID:  2267610 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2267610&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 29, 2026 03:01 ET (08:01 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
