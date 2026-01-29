ViCentra Appoints Diabetes Commercialization Leader Reman McDonagh as Vice President, Global Marketing

Marketing executive brings 20+ years of global diabetes experience to support European scale-up and next-generation Kaleido launch readiness

UTRECHT, the Netherlands, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ViCentra, a European medical device company commercializing the Kaleido insulin patch pump system, announced today that Reman McDonagh, PhD, has joined the Company as Vice President, Global Marketing. McDonagh's appointment further strengthens ViCentra's leadership team as the company scales commercial execution across Europe and advances preparations for its next-generation Kaleido system, including EU and U.S. launches.

McDonagh brings more than 20 years of experience in diabetes and medical device commercialization, spanning early-stage innovation through large-scale international growth. She has held leadership roles at Roche, Medtronic, Cellnovo, and Insulet, with responsibility across brand strategy, go-to-market planning, market development, and major product launches in both established and high-growth markets.

Her appointment builds on ViCentra's strong commercial and operational momentum, supported by the company's recent $98 million Series D financing extension.

"Reman joins ViCentra at a pivotal stage as we transition from strong early traction to disciplined, scalable growth," saidTom Arnold, Chief Executive Officer of ViCentra. "She brings a rare combination of deep diabetes expertise, end-to-end marketing leadership, and operational rigor, as we strengthen our presence in key European markets and prepare for U.S. market entry."

Most recently, McDonagh held senior international marketing leadership roles at Insulet, where she led the direct launch of Omnipod DASH across 12 European countries and shaped Insulet's European launch strategy for Omnipod 5.

In her new role, McDonagh will lead the global marketing strategy, including strengthening Kaleido's value proposition, accelerating demand generation in priority European markets, and driving cross-functional readiness for upcoming product launches.

"Kaleido is a truly differentiated insulin delivery system, and ViCentra has built meaningful momentum through a clear focus on the user experience," said Reman McDonagh, Vice President, Global Marketing at ViCentra. "I'm excited to join the team as we scale in key markets and prepare for the next generation of Kaleido, bringing greater choice, flexibility, and freedom to more people living with diabetes."

McDonagh holds a PhD in Chemistry and has led international teams across marketing, market development, and commercial strategy, supporting business units exceeding $400 million in annual revenue.

Her appointment follows a series of senior commercial leadership additions at ViCentra, reflecting the Company's commitment to building a world-class team capable of executing its long-term growth strategy and delivering meaningful impact for people living with diabetes.

About ViCentra

ViCentra is on a mission to improve life with diabetes through empathetic innovation, simplicity, and design excellence. The company develops and manufactures the Kaleido insulin patch pump system, a flexible, discreet, and beautifully crafted alternative to traditional insulin pumps. Headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands, ViCentra is expanding across Europe and preparing for U.S. market entry. Its investors include Innovation Industries, Partners in Equity, Invest-NL, EQT Life Sciences, ROM Utrecht Region, Venturing Tech, Health Innovations and INKEF. More information about ViCentra can be found at www.hellokaleido.com

About Kaleido

Kaleido is redefining the category of wearable insulin delivery as the first insulin patch pump designed with the form, function, and simplicity of a lifestyle product. Compact, featherlight, and discreet, Kaleido is designed with a focus on personal technology rather than a traditional medical device. It is made from premium materials and features customizable aluminum shells in ten color options, enabling self-expression, not just glycemic control. It offers users flexibility in how and where they wear their pump, allowing people with diabetes to manage their therapy in a way that fits seamlessly into their daily lives.

It is the smallest, lightest, most precise insulin patch pump in its class-delivering advanced, automated insulin therapy through seamless integration with Diabeloop's clinically validated hybrid closed loop algorithms, DBLG1 and DBLG2.

