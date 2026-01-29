Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.01.2026
WKN: A3C35N | ISIN: SE0016589188 | Ticker-Symbol: ELXC
Tradegate
29.01.26 | 09:16
6,108 Euro
-0,75 % -0,046
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELECTROLUX AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELECTROLUX AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,1386,14610:26
6,1366,14810:25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.01.2026 08:00 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Electrolux, AB: Anko van der Werff and Lena Glader proposed as new Board members of AB Electrolux

The Nomination Committee of AB Electrolux proposes election of Anko van der Werff and Lena Glader as new members of the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting of AB Electrolux on March 25, 2026. The Nomination Committee further proposes re-election of Torbjörn Lööf (Chair), Yannick Fierling, Geert Follens, Petra Hedengran, Ulla Litzén, Daniel Nodhäll, Karin Overbeck and Michael Rauterkus. David Porter has declined re-election.

Anko van der Werff has extensive international experience and expertise in leading complex operations in a competitive industry undergoing change. The Nomination Committee assesses that he will contribute important perspectives to the Board's work going forward, thanks to his strategic competence and transformation experience. He is currently the President and CEO of SAS AB. Anko van der Werff was born in 1975 and is a Dutch citizen.

Lena Glader has substantial expertise in the financial field and a strong understanding of the capital market. The Nomination Committee assesses that she will be a very valuable addition to the Board with her financial competence and analytical capabilities. She is currently CFO at Storskogen Group AB and board member in Tagehus Holding AB. Lena Glader was born 1976 and is a Swedish and Finnish citizen.

The Nomination Committee's proposal means that the Board of Directors shall comprise ten ordinary members elected by the Annual General Meeting, without deputies.

The Nomination Committee's motivated statement, complete proposals, and a presentation of the proposed Board members will be published in due time before the Annual General Meeting 2026.

The Nomination Committee of AB Electrolux comprises Christian Cederholm, Investor AB (Chair), Erik Durhan, Lannebo Kapitalförvaltning, Alexandra Frenander, Folksam, and Pia Gisgård, Swedbank Robur Fonder. The Nomination Committee also includes Torbjörn Lööf, Chair of AB Electrolux.

For more information:

Ann-Sofi Jönsson, Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability Reporting, +46 73 035 1005

Electrolux Group Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07

Electrolux Group is a leading global appliance company that has shaped living for the better for more than 100 years. We reinvent taste, care and wellbeing experiences for millions of people, always striving to be at the forefront of sustainability in society through our solutions and operations. Under our group of leading appliance brands, including Electrolux, AEG and Frigidaire, we sell household products in around 120 markets every year. In 2024 Electrolux Group had sales of SEK 136 billion and employed 41,000 people around the world. For more information go to www.electroluxgroup.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
