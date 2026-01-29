Swedbank AB: Swedbank's Full-year report 2025

29 January 2026

Swedbank's President and CEO Jens Henriksson comments: "2025 was a successful year for Swedbank."

Return on equity was 14.7 per cent for the quarter and 15.2 per cent for the full year 2025

Proposed dividend of SEK 29.80 per share, including a special dividend of SEK 9.35

Swedbank acquired Entercard and Stabelo

Financial information Q4 Q3 Full-year Full-year SEKm 2025 2025 % 2025 2024 % Total income 17?340 17?105 1 68?736 74?104 -7 Net interest income 10?775 10?819 0 44?000 49?267 -11 Net commission income 4?249 4?117 3 16?320 16?716 -2 Net gains and losses on financial items 982 847 16 3?227 3?687 -12 Other income¹ 1?334 1?322 1 5?189 4?435 17 Total expenses 6?268 6?030 4 24?532 25?376 -3 Profit before impairments, bank taxes and resolution fees 11?072 11?075 0 44?203 48?728 -9 Impairment of tangible and intangible assets 0 0 0 790 -100 Credit impairments 355 -398 -34 -268 -87 Bank taxes and resolution fees 713 663 8 2?982 4?019 -26 Profit before tax 10?004 10?809 -7 41?255 44?187 -7 Tax expense 1?838 2?298 -20 8?496 9?320 -9 Profit for the period 8?166 8?512 -4 32?759 34?866 -6 Earnings per share, SEK, after dilution 7.22 7.53 28.98 30.86 Return on equity, % 14.7 16.0 15.2 17.1 C/I ratio 0.36 0.35 0.36 0.34 Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio, % 17.8 19.7 17.8 19.8 Credit impairment ratio, % 0.07 -0.08 0.00 -0.01 1) Other income includes the items Net insurance, Share of profit or loss of associates and joint ventures, and Other income from the Group income statement.

