GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.01.2026 07:15 Uhr
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Swedbank AB: Swedbank's Full-year report 2025

29 January 2026

Swedbank's President and CEO Jens Henriksson comments: "2025 was a successful year for Swedbank."

  • Return on equity was 14.7 per cent for the quarter and 15.2 per cent for the full year 2025
  • Proposed dividend of SEK 29.80 per share, including a special dividend of SEK 9.35
  • Swedbank acquired Entercard and Stabelo
Financial information Q4 Q3 Full-year Full-year
SEKm 2025 2025 % 2025 2024 %
Total income 17?340 17?105 1 68?736 74?104 -7
Net interest income 10?775 10?819 0 44?000 49?267 -11
Net commission income 4?249 4?117 3 16?320 16?716 -2
Net gains and losses on financial items 982 847 16 3?227 3?687 -12
Other income¹ 1?334 1?322 1 5?189 4?435 17
Total expenses 6?268 6?030 4 24?532 25?376 -3
Profit before impairments, bank taxes and resolution fees 11?072 11?075 0 44?203 48?728 -9
Impairment of tangible and intangible assets 0 0 0 790 -100
Credit impairments 355 -398 -34 -268 -87
Bank taxes and resolution fees 713 663 8 2?982 4?019 -26
Profit before tax 10?004 10?809 -7 41?255 44?187 -7
Tax expense 1?838 2?298 -20 8?496 9?320 -9
Profit for the period 8?166 8?512 -4 32?759 34?866 -6
Earnings per share, SEK, after dilution 7.22 7.53 28.98 30.86
Return on equity, % 14.7 16.0 15.2 17.1
C/I ratio 0.36 0.35 0.36 0.34
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio, % 17.8 19.7 17.8 19.8
Credit impairment ratio, % 0.07 -0.08 0.00 -0.01
1) Other income includes the items Net insurance, Share of profit or loss of associates and joint ventures, and Other income from the Group income statement.

Contact:

Maria Caneman, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +46 72 238 32 10
E-mail: maria.caneman@swedbank.se

Hannes Mård, Head of Press
Phone: +46 73 057 41 95
Email: hannes.mard@swedbank.se

This information constitutes inside information that Swedbank is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, 29 January 2026, at 07:15 CET.

Swedbank empowers the many people and businesses to create a better future. Our vision is a financially sound and sustainable society. Swedbank Group is the leading bank with over 7 million retail customers and 550 000 corporate customers in our four home markets Sweden, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Swedbank Group is also present in other Nordic countries, the U.S. and China. Together we make your financial life easier. Find out more: www.swedbank.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
