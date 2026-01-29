Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB: SEB's annual accounts and results for the fourth quarter 2025

Stockholm 29 January 2026

SEB's operating profit for the fourth quarter 2025 amounted to SEK 8.8bn, with a return on equity of 13.6 per cent*, a CET1 capital ratio of 17.7 per cent, and a capital buffer of 300 basis points.

"We reported a stable fourth quarter characterised by increasing customer activity, strong financial markets, and lower interest rates. The net interest income headwinds were offset by a pick-up in fee and commission income across all divisions," says SEB's President and CEO Johan Torgeby.

Total operating expenses for 2025 were in line with the year's cost target. For 2026, SEB has set a cost target of SEK 33.4bn +/- 0.25bn.

"We are entering a phase in which we will capitalise on prior investments and leverage new technology to enhance efficiency and productivity," says Johan Torgeby.

The Board of Directors has proposed an ordinary dividend of SEK 8.50 per share and a special dividend of SEK 2.50 per share. Further, SEB has received an approval from the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority to buy back shares amounting to SEK 1.25bn. The Board of Directors has decided on a new quarterly share buyback programme of SEK 1.25bn until 23 March 2026. These decisions are in line with SEB's long-term financial targets.

* Excluding items affecting comparability



Income statement

Q4 Q3 Q4 Jan-Dec SEK m 2025 2025 % 2024 % 2025 2024 % Total operating income 18 894 18 664 1 19 985 -5 76 939 81 887 -6 Total operating expenses 8 453 7 921 7 8 688 -3 32 596 30 949 5 Net expected credit losses 387 203 91 377 3 1 548 886 75 Imposed levies 812 822 -1 851 -5 3 480 4 009 -13 Operating profit before items affecting comparability 9 241 9 719 -5 10 069 -8 39 314 46 043 -15 Items affecting comparability -416 -416 Operating profit 8 826 9 719 -9 10 069 -12 38 898 46 043 -16 NET PROFIT 7 308 7 677 -5 7 493 -2 31 063 35 865 -13 Return on equity, % 12,9 14,0 13,2 13,8 16,2 Return on equity excluding items affecting comparability, % 13,6 14,0 13,2 14,0 16,2 Basic earnings per share, SEK 3,71 3,87 3,69 15,60 17,51

This disclosure contains information that SEB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 29-01-2026 06:15 CET.

For further information, contact:

Christoffer Malmer, CFO

+46 771 62 10 00



Pawel Wyszynski, Head of Investor Relations

+46 70 462 2111

pawel.wyszynski@seb.se



Petter Brunnberg, Head of Media Relations & External Communication

+46 70 763 5166

petter.brunnberg@seb.se

SEB is a leading northern European financial services group with international reach. We exist to positively shape the future with responsible advice and capital, today and for generations to come. By partnering with our customers, we want to be a leading catalyst in the transition to a more sustainable world. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and the United Kingdom, we have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The international nature of SEB's business is reflected in our presence in more than 20 countries worldwide, with around 18,600 employees. At 31 December 2025, the Group's total assets amounted to SEK 3,671bn while assets under management totalled SEK 2,904bn. Read more about SEB at sebgroup.com.