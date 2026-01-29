Anzeige
WKN: 859768 | ISIN: SE0000148884 | Ticker-Symbol: SEBA
Tradegate
29.01.26 | 10:27
18,260 Euro
-4,57 % -0,875
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SEB AB A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEB AB A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,26018,27010:35
18,26018,27010:35
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.01.2026 06:15 Uhr
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB: SEB's annual accounts and results for the fourth quarter 2025

Stockholm 29 January 2026

SEB's operating profit for the fourth quarter 2025 amounted to SEK 8.8bn, with a return on equity of 13.6 per cent*, a CET1 capital ratio of 17.7 per cent, and a capital buffer of 300 basis points.

"We reported a stable fourth quarter characterised by increasing customer activity, strong financial markets, and lower interest rates. The net interest income headwinds were offset by a pick-up in fee and commission income across all divisions," says SEB's President and CEO Johan Torgeby.

Total operating expenses for 2025 were in line with the year's cost target. For 2026, SEB has set a cost target of SEK 33.4bn +/- 0.25bn.

"We are entering a phase in which we will capitalise on prior investments and leverage new technology to enhance efficiency and productivity," says Johan Torgeby.

The Board of Directors has proposed an ordinary dividend of SEK 8.50 per share and a special dividend of SEK 2.50 per share. Further, SEB has received an approval from the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority to buy back shares amounting to SEK 1.25bn. The Board of Directors has decided on a new quarterly share buyback programme of SEK 1.25bn until 23 March 2026. These decisions are in line with SEB's long-term financial targets.

* Excluding items affecting comparability

Income statement

Q4 Q3 Q4 Jan-Dec
SEK m20252025 % 2024% 20252024%
Total operating income18 89418 664119 985-576 93981 887-6
Total operating expenses8 4537 92178 688-332 59630 9495
Net expected credit losses3872039137731 54888675
Imposed levies812822-1851-53 4804 009-13
Operating profit before items affecting comparability9 2419 719-510 069-839 31446 043-15
Items affecting comparability-416-416
Operating profit8 8269 719-910 069-1238 89846 043-16
NET PROFIT7 3087 677-57 493-231 06335 865-13
Return on equity, %12,914,013,213,816,2
Return on equity excluding items affecting comparability, %13,614,013,214,016,2
Basic earnings per share, SEK3,713,873,6915,6017,51

This disclosure contains information that SEB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 29-01-2026 06:15 CET.

For further information, contact:
Christoffer Malmer, CFO
+46 771 62 10 00

Pawel Wyszynski, Head of Investor Relations
+46 70 462 2111
pawel.wyszynski@seb.se

Petter Brunnberg, Head of Media Relations & External Communication
+46 70 763 5166
petter.brunnberg@seb.se

SEB is a leading northern European financial services group with international reach. We exist to positively shape the future with responsible advice and capital, today and for generations to come. By partnering with our customers, we want to be a leading catalyst in the transition to a more sustainable world. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and the United Kingdom, we have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The international nature of SEB's business is reflected in our presence in more than 20 countries worldwide, with around 18,600 employees. At 31 December 2025, the Group's total assets amounted to SEK 3,671bn while assets under management totalled SEK 2,904bn. Read more about SEB at sebgroup.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
