Linear Minerals Corp.: Linear Minerals Corp Announces Exploration Program at Lac Marion Property

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / Linear Minerals Corp. (CSE:LINE)(OTCID:LINMF)(WKN:A40 Y3E) ("Linear" or the "Company") is pleased announce its follow up exploration program at the Lac Marion Property in Quebec. The Company has received an Authorization de travaux d'intervention (ATI) exploration work permit from the Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts (MRNF) covering the Lac Marion Property. The ATI authorizes mechanical trenching and diamond drilling activities. Linear Minerals plans to commence permitted exploration activities in the spring, subject to site access, weather conditions, and standard operational considerations.

The 2026 work program will be a follow up of the first round of prospecting, geological mapping and sampling work completed on the property. The first round of exploration yielded promising rare earth element (REE) results from initial prospecting at its Lac Marion Quebec mineral project. Samples were analyzed at ACTLABS Ancaster, Ontario which is an independent, ISO/IEC 17025-accredited laboratory using fusion ICP-MS and ICP-OES methods. The initial announcement for these samples was the subject of Linear's November 2nd, 2025, news release and is summarized below:

Sampling Results Summary

Element / Parameter Reported Range Uranium (U) 20 to 3,690 ppm U U3O8 (calculated) 0.002% to 0.459% U3O8 Thorium (Th) 10 to 378 ppm Th Total Rare Earth Elements (TREE) 8 to 1,365 ppm TREE Heavy Rare Earth Elements (HREE) 12 to 626 ppm HREE Phosphate (P2O5) Less than 0.01% to 4.97%

The heavy rare earth enrichment in these samples is particularly encouraging. Heavy rare earth elements such as dysprosium, terbium, and yttrium are among the rarest and most strategically important critical minerals, essential for high-performance permanent magnets, advanced defense technologies, and next-generation clean energy systems.

These early results suggest that the Quebec project may host zones of high-value heavy rare earth mineralization, distinguishing it from many typical light-REE occurrences in Quebec.

Cautionary Statement:

The reported samples are selective grab samples and may not be representative of underlying mineralization. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain whether further exploration will result in the delineation of a mineral resource.

In addition, the Company is to announce it has closed the first tranche of the non-brokered private placement previously announced on December 10, 2025. As part of the closing the first tranche, the Company will issue 6,500,000 hard-dollar units at a price of $0.05 cents per share and one common share purchase warrant for gross proceeds of $325,000. Each hard-dollar warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of 25 cents for a period of one year from the issue date.

Final closing of the private placement is subject to obtaining all required approvals, including from the CSE, and any other regulatory approval. All securities issued in connection with the private placement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

The proceeds from the private placement will be used for general working capital and to its further exploration efforts on its properties located in Quebec.

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., Geological Consultant of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF

LINEAR MINERALS CORP.

"Gurminder Sangha" Gurminder Sangha

CEO & Director

For further information, please contact the Company at info@linearminerals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Disclaimer for Forward-looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. "Forward-looking information" in this news release includes information about the Company's information concerning the intentions, plans and future actions of the parties to the transactions described herein and the terms thereon.

The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions about the Company's ability to obtain required approvals. The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

SOURCE: Linear Minerals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/linear-minerals-corp-announces-exploration-program-at-lac-marion-property-1131550